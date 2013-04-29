Heat Pipes - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080293554, 9780080984025

Heat Pipes

3rd Edition

Authors: P. D. Dunn David Reay
eBook ISBN: 9780080984025
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th April 2013
Page Count: 318
A comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of the theory, design and manufacture of heat pipes and their applications. This latest edition has been thoroughly revised, up-dated and expanded to give an in-depth coverage of the new developments in the field. Significant new material has been added to all the chapters and the applications section has been totally rewritten to ensure that topical and important applications are appropriately emphasised. The bibliography has been considerably enlarged to incorporate much valuable new information. Thus readers of the previous edition, which has established itself as the standard text on the subject, will find much additional data of interest whilst new readers will find the vast amount of useful data included in the appendices an indispensable source of reference.

For mechanical and chemical engineers, heat transfer specialists, energy managers, environmental engineers, and engineering students.

(partial) Introduction. Historical development. Theory of the heat pipe. Practical considerations. Heat pipe manufacture and testing. Special types of heat pipe. The variable conductance heat pipe. Applications of the heat pipe. Appendices: Working fluid properties. Thermal conductivity of heat pipe container and wick materials. The Navier-Stokes equation. Suppliers of materials of use in heat pipe manufacture. Commercial heat pipe manufacturers. Bibliography of heat pipe applications. Heat pipe patents. Conversion factors. Index.

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080984025

P. D. Dunn

University of Reading, UK

David Reay

David Reay manages David Reay & Associates, UK, is a Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, and Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK. His main research interests are compact heat exchangers, process intensification, and heat pumps. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Applied Thermal Engineering and Author/Co-author of eight other books, including the second edition of Process Intensification published in 2013.

Manager, David Reay & Associates, Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK

