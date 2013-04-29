Heat Pipes
3rd Edition
Description
A comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of the theory, design and manufacture of heat pipes and their applications. This latest edition has been thoroughly revised, up-dated and expanded to give an in-depth coverage of the new developments in the field. Significant new material has been added to all the chapters and the applications section has been totally rewritten to ensure that topical and important applications are appropriately emphasised. The bibliography has been considerably enlarged to incorporate much valuable new information. Thus readers of the previous edition, which has established itself as the standard text on the subject, will find much additional data of interest whilst new readers will find the vast amount of useful data included in the appendices an indispensable source of reference.
Readership
For mechanical and chemical engineers, heat transfer specialists, energy managers, environmental engineers, and engineering students.
Table of Contents
(partial) Introduction. Historical development. Theory of the heat pipe. Practical considerations. Heat pipe manufacture and testing. Special types of heat pipe. The variable conductance heat pipe. Applications of the heat pipe. Appendices: Working fluid properties. Thermal conductivity of heat pipe container and wick materials. The Navier-Stokes equation. Suppliers of materials of use in heat pipe manufacture. Commercial heat pipe manufacturers. Bibliography of heat pipe applications. Heat pipe patents. Conversion factors. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 29th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080984025
About the Author
P. D. Dunn
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Reading, UK
David Reay
David Reay manages David Reay & Associates, UK, is a Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, and Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK. His main research interests are compact heat exchangers, process intensification, and heat pumps. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Applied Thermal Engineering and Author/Co-author of eight other books, including the second edition of Process Intensification published in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, David Reay & Associates, Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK