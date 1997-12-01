Heat Pipe Technology: Theory, Applications and Prospects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080428420, 9780080572789

Heat Pipe Technology: Theory, Applications and Prospects

1st Edition

Authors: C. Dixon P. Johnson
Editors: I. Sauciuc A. Akbarzadeh J. Andrews
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080428420
eBook ISBN: 9780080572789
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st December 1997
Page Count: 464
Description

Heat pipes today find many applications, in areas such as electronics cooling, diecasting and injection moulding, heat recovery and energy conservation, de-icing, and manufacturing process temperature control.

Heat Pipe Technology: Theory, Applications and Prospects contains the proceedings of an important international gathering of those at the cutting edge of research in the field, with representatives of more than 20 countries. In addition to the finest technical papers, a particularly valuable feature is the inclusion of a series of regional surveys portraying the latest developments worldwide.

The inherent characteristics of heat pipes (passiveness, absence of moving parts, high thermal efficiency) suggest for them an increasingly major role in the evolution of new thermal engineering systems in the years ahead. This volume will undoubtedly be an important resource for researchers worldwide in heat pipe technology.

Readership

Scientists involved in heat and mass transfer research, designers, analysts, developers and users of heat pipes

Table of Contents

Chapter headings: Technical Overview and Regional Surveys. Fundamental, Theoretical and Experimental Studies. Cooling of Electrical and Electronic Systems. Performance Prediction and Modelling. Heat Pipe Heat Exchangers. Heat Pipe Applications. Loop Heat Pipes. High Temperature Heat Pipes.

Details

No. of pages:
464
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080428420
eBook ISBN:
9780080572789

About the Author

C. Dixon

P. Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Australia

About the Editor

I. Sauciuc

Affiliations and Expertise

Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Australia

A. Akbarzadeh

J. Andrews

