Heart Metabolism in Failure - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780762303892, 9780080877181

Heart Metabolism in Failure, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: R.A. Altschuld R.A. Haworth
eBook ISBN: 9780080877181
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st September 1998
Page Count: 379
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
103.00
72.10
72.10
72.10
82.40
72.10
72.10
82.40
83.00
58.10
58.10
58.10
66.40
58.10
58.10
66.40
137.00
95.90
95.90
95.90
109.60
95.90
95.90
109.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Volume 4A: List of Contributors. Preface (R.A. Haworth and R.A. Altschuld). Part I Contractile Function. Structural and Functional Properties of the Hypertrophied and Failing Heart (R. Jacob, R.W. Gulch, and G. Kissling). The Role of Myocardial Force-Frequency Relation in left Ventricular Function and Progression of Human Heart Failure (L.A. Mulieri and N.R. Alpert). Calcium Homeostasis in Human Heart Failure (U. Schmidt, R.J. Hajjar, M. Carles, and J.K. Gwathmey). Adrenergic Regulation (S.E. Harding and A.R.W. Money-Kyrle). Part II Energy Supply. Energetics of the Normal and Failing Human Heart: Focus on the Creatine Kinase Reaction (J.S. Ingwall). ATP and Cytochrome C Oxidase in the Failing Human Heart (R.C. Starling, R. Liebes, D. Medeiros, and R.A. Altschuld). Phosphorylation Potential and Free Energy of ATP (H. Kammermeier). Altered Oxygen Availability and the Role of Nitric Oxide in the Development of Heart Failure (S.K. Laycock, X. Zhang, N. Seyedi, G. Zhao, R.D. Bernstein, and T.H. Hintze). Volume 4B: List of Contributors. Preface (R.A. Haworth and R.A. Altschuld). Metabolic and Mitochondrial Chages in the Failure Condition of Myocardial Hibernation: Present Understanding, Existing Controversies, and FUture Genetic Approaches (A.J. Liedtke). Part III Energy Demand. Human Heart Failure: Excitation-Contaction Coupling ECC (N.R. Alpert and L.A. Mulieri). Myocardial Oxygen Consumption in Heart Failure (M.R. Wolff). Part IV Etiology of Failure. Cardiovascular Aging in Health (M. Boluyt and E.G. Lakatta). Pathophosiology of the Renin-Angiotensin System in Heart Failure: Molecular Control through Encocrine, Paracrine, and Autocrine Pathways (D.E. Dostal and K.M. Baker). The Molecular Basis of Cardiomyopathies due to Genetic Deficiencies of Mitochondrial Proteins (A.W. Strauss and D.P. Kelly). Part V Therapeutics. Treatment of Heart Failure (C.V. Leier). Index.

Description

Heart failure continues to be a major public health problem in the United States with close to half a million new cases diagnosed each year. Moreover, deaths from heart failure are on the increase, in part because of advances in the treatment of other fatal diseases, and in part from the prevalence of lifestyles indifferent to the risk factors for heart disease. This is not to say that no progress has been made in the treatment of heart failure. While for many years treatment was confined to the management of the symptoms, in recent years with the advent of ACE inhibitor and ß blacker therapies, real improvements in cardiac function and life expectancy have been achieved (Volume 4B, Leier). On a more basic level, enormous advances have been made in describing many of the changes in structure and function of the heart and the parallel neurohumoral and circulatory adaptations that occur during the onset of failure. These advances have been made not only by using various animal models of heart failure, but also using fresh failing human heart tissue, which has become readily available for experimental investigation since the advent of cardiac transplantation.


Understanding the significance of many of these changes that occur during the transition to failure and the role they play in the etiology of failure is, however, a much more difficult task. These are exciting times in heart failure research. It is as though many of the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle are available but the puzzle has yet to be assembled. The objective of these volumes is to bring together some advances that have been made in recent years in defining one aspect of the failing heart, that is, the role of altered metabolism, in order to facilitate assembly of the puzzle.

Details

No. of pages:
379
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080877181

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

R.A. Altschuld Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Medical Biochemistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA

R.A. Haworth Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.