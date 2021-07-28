Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 17-3

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Geu-Ru Hong, will cover key topics in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Eduardo Bossone. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Current Trends and Outcomes of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Pathogenesis and Phenotypes of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction,

Hypertension and Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Obesity in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Noninvasive Hemodynamic Evaluation at rest in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Clinical Phenogroups in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction and response to therapy, among others.