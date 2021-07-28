Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 17-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Geu-Ru Hong, will cover key topics in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Eduardo Bossone. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Current Trends and Outcomes of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Pathogenesis and Phenotypes of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction,
Hypertension and Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Obesity in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Noninvasive Hemodynamic Evaluation at rest in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Clinical Phenogroups in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction and response to therapy, among others.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th July 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323835381
About the Editor
Geu-Ru Hong
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Yonsei University College of Medicine Severance Cardiovascular Hospital
