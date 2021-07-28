Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323835381

Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 17-3

1st Edition

Editor: Geu-Ru Hong
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323835381
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th July 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Geu-Ru Hong, will cover key topics in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series consulting editor, Dr. Eduardo Bossone. Topics discussed in this issue will include: Current Trends and Outcomes of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Pathogenesis and Phenotypes of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction,
Hypertension and Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Obesity in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Noninvasive Hemodynamic Evaluation at rest in Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction, Clinical Phenogroups in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction and response to therapy, among others.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th July 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323835381

About the Editor

Geu-Ru Hong

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Yonsei University College of Medicine Severance Cardiovascular Hospital

