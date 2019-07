Heart Failure in Women, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 15-1

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics, guest edited by Gina Price Lundberg and Laxmi S. Mehta, with consulting editor Eduardo Bossone, will focus on Heart Failure in Women. Topics include, but are not limited to, Gender Based Differences in Risk Factors for Development of Heart Failure, Imaging of Heart Failure , Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction in Women, Heart failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction in Women, Peripartum Cardiomyopathy, Stress Induced Cardiomyopathy, Atrial fibrillation and Heart Failure in Women, Breast Cancer and Heart Failure, Valvular Heart Disease and Heart Failure in Women, Congenital Heart Disease and Heart Failure, Advanced Therapies for Advanced Heart Failure in Women, CRT and ICDs in Women, Heart Transplants and Women, Sleep apnea and Heart Failure in Women, and Pulmonary Hypertension in Women.