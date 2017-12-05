Heart Failure in the Child and Young Adult
1st Edition
From Bench to Bedside
Description
Heart Failure in the Child and Young Adult: From Bench to Bedside combines multiple etiologies for pediatric heart failure, including congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathies, infectious diseases and metabolic abnormalities. This comprehensive resource combines research from multiple contributors with current guidelines to bridge the knowledge gap for the recognition and management of heart failure in children. Coverage begins with the basic science of heart failure, then progresses through diagnosis, management, treatment and surgery, finally concluding with advanced special topics, including genetics, self-management and nanomedicine.
Key Features
- Provides coverage of the basic science of heart failure, its epidemiology and economic aspects, outpatient and inpatient management, and advanced therapies, including mechanical circulatory support and heart transplantation
- Combines cutting-edge research with current guidelines from the field
Readership
Basic science researchers in cardiology and pediatrics, cardiologists, pediatric cardiologists, intensive care physicians, and cardiac surgeons
Table of Contents
Section I: Basic Science of Heart Failure
1. Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms in Heart Failure
Luisa Mestroni
2. Cardiovascular Receptors and Signaling in Heart Failure
Daniel Bernstein
3. Inflammatory Mediators in Heart Failure
Kory Lavine and Douglas L. Mann
4. Mechanisms of Hypertrophy in Heart Failure
Bernhard Kuhn, Shawn Clark West and Matthew Zinn
5. Hemodynamic Adaptive Mechanisms in Heart Failure
Alexander Hussey, Robert Gideon Weintraub and Lucas Eastaugh
6. Neurohormonal Axis and Natriuretic Peptides in Heart Failure
Melanie Everitt and Stephanie Jialing Nakano
7. The Pressure-Volume Relationship in Heart Failure
Dan Penny
8. Systolic and Diastolic Dysfunction Mechanisms and Assessment of Systolic vs Diastolic Heart Failure
Antonio Gabriel Cabrera
9. The Alveolar-Capillary Interface and Pulmonary Edema
David Wessel
10. Echocardiographic Quantitation of Ventricular Function
Mark Friedberg
11. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Assessment of Heart Failure
Michael Taylor
12. Assessment of Heart Failure by Invasive Methods
Jonathan Jack Rome and Michael Liam O'Byrne
Section II: Clinical Diagnosis and Management of Pediatric Heart Failure
13. Epidemiology and Economic Aspects of Pediatric Heart Failure
Joseph William Rossano
14. Clinical Recognition of Congestive Heart Failure in Children
David Driscoll and Jonathan N. Johnson
15. Classification of Heart Failure
Robert D. Ross
16. Right Ventricular Dysfunction
Andrew Redington
17. Pediatric Myocarditis
Charles Canter and Kathleen Simpson
18. Dilated Cardiomyopathy
Kimberly Lin, Shelley Miyamoto and Kurt Schumacher
19. Clinical Features of Restrictive Cardiomyopathy and Constrictive Pericarditis
Sue Denfield
20. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Steven D. Colan
21. Left Ventricular Noncompaction
Jeffrey A. Towbin
22. Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathies
Frank Marcus and Julia Indik
23. Valvular Insufficiency and Heart Failure
Matthew Schwartz, Andrew C. Glatz and Matthew J. Gillespie
24. Valvular Stenosis and Heart Failure
Anne Dipchand and Emilie Jean-St-Michel
25. Coronary Artery Disease in Children and Young Adults
James C. Fang and Weining David Xu
26. Heart Failure in Congenital Heart Disease Including Single Ventricle Circulation
David Rosenthal
27. Heart Failure in Adults With Congenital Heart Disease
Alexander Opotowsky, Heather Ross and Luke Burchill
28. Dysrhythmias and Ventricular Dysfunction and Heart Failure
Maully Shah and Jeffrey Kim
29. Heart Failure in the Fetus
Edgar Jaeggi and Mary T. Donofrio
30. Heart Failure in the Neonate
Matthew J. O'Connor, Thomas Daniel Ryan and Steven James Kindel
31. Heart Failure in Pediatric Pulmonary Diseases
Dunbar Ivy
32. Heart Failure and the Pediatric Cardiorenal Syndrome
Ahmad Kaddourah and Stuart L. Goldstein
33. Heart Failure in Pediatric Oncologic Disease
Steven Lipshultz, Vivian Isabel Franco, Neha Bansal and Jyothsna Akam Venkata
34. The Failing Cardiovascular System in Sepsis
Maryam Yasmin Naim
35. Outpatient Management of Pediatric Heart Failure
Paul Kantor
36. Quality of Life and Psychosocial Care in Pediatric Heart Failure
Ivan Wilmot and Bradley S. Marino
37. Quality Metrics and Quality Improvement in Pediatric Heart Failure
Jeffrey Anderson
38. Nursing Aspects of Heart Failure
Christine Benhase and Karen Hendricks
Section III: Medical Treatment for Pediatric Heart Failure
39. Diuretics and Invasive Fluid Management Strategies
Jack Price
40. Inotropic Agents in Heart Failure
Steven Schwartz
41. Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors
Timothy Michael Hoffman
42. Use of Vasodilators in Heart Failure
Michael Burch, Jacob Simmonds and Timothy Thiruchelvam
43. Beta-adrenergic Receptor Blockade
Robert Shaddy
44. Low Cardiac Output Syndrome in the Intensive Care Setting
David Nelson
45. New Therapeutic Strategies in Heart Failure
Joseph William Rossano and John Lynn Jefferies
46. Electrophysiologic Devices in Heart Failure
Bryan Cannon
47. Catheter Device Therapy for Heart Failure
Frank Ing
Section IV: Cardiac Surgery and Pediatric Heart Failure
48. Post-Transplant Heart Failure
Elfriede Pahl, Philip Thrush and Simon Urschel
49. Surgical Strategies for the Failing Systemic Ventricle
James Tweddell
50. Valve Intervention for Valve Failure
Ziyad Hijazi, Hussam Suradi and Ralf Holzer
51. General Principles of Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Support
Angela Lorts, Peter Weardon, Jennifer Conway and Timothy Maul
52. Short-Term Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Support Devices
David Luis Simon Morales and Ryan Robert Davies
53. Decision Making in Ventricular Assist Device Support in Pediatric Patients
Elizabeth D. Blume and Christina VanderPluym
54. Long Term Ventricular Assist Devices in Children
Iki c. Adachi, Sarah Burki and Charles Fraser
55. The Adult Experience with Long-Term Assist Devices
William E. Cohn
56. Future of Mechanical Support Devices in Children and Young Adults
Robert Jaquiss
Section V: Special Topics
57. Genetics and Genomics
Michael J. Ackerman and Johan Martijn Bos
58. Genetic Testing
Ray Hershberger
59. Data Management and Analytics
Anthony Chang
60. Self Management and Outpatient Monitoring
John Lynn Jefferies, Anthony Chang, Jacob Mathew and Jennifer Lail
61. Regenerative Medicine and Nanomedicine
James Willerson
62. Nanomedicine
Kevin Maher
63. Nutritonal Assessment and Mangement in Pediatric Heart Failure
Chitra Ravishankar
Details
- No. of pages:
- 824
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 5th December 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026137
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128023938
About the Editor
John Jefferies
Dr. John L. Jefferies is an associate professor of pediatric cardiology and adult cardiovascular diseases at Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital Department of Pediatrics. He is the director of Advanced Heart Failure / Cardiomyopathy within The Heart Institute at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. He has authored or co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters on cardiomyopathy, cardiovascular genetics, and adults with congenital heart disease. His current research interests include heritable causes of vascular disease, novel drug therapies for advanced heart failure, novel gene discovery in cardiomyopathy, characterization and management of left ventricular noncompaction (LVNC), and early diagnosis and management of chemotherapy induced cardiotoxicity.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, University of Cincinnati Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati, OH, USA
Anthony Chang
Dr. Chang is internationally-recognized as an expert in the field of pediatric cardiology. He is one of the founding members of the Asia-Pacific Pediatric Cardiac Society (APPCS) and will be initiating the foundation arm of the society at the bequest of the board. Dr. Chang has been voted “Physician of Excellence” by the Orange County Medical Association and also selected as one of America’s “Top Doctors,” “Top Pediatricians,” and “Best Cardiologists” by several organizations. He is a member of the grant review committee for pediatric research at the National Institutes of Health; and board of directors for the American Heart Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Medical Director, The Sharon Disney Lund Medical Intelligence and Innovation Institute (MI3), Children's Hospital of Orange County, USA
Joseph Rossano
Dr. Rossano is the medical director of Pediatric Heart Transplant and Heart Failure. He is also an attending physician in the Cardiac Center and the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) and an assistant professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Rossano is principal investigator or co-investigator on several ongoing research studies of the use of ventricular assist devices and artificial hearts in children, studying the effectiveness of post-transplant treatments for children who have received heart transplants, an observational study of children with heart failure, and building a registry of pediatric heart transplant patients that aims to further the knowledge of pediatric heart disease and transplantation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, The Cardiac Center, Medical Director, Heart Failure and Transplantation, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA
Robert Shaddy
Dr. Shaddy is Chief of the Division of Cardiology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and holds the Jennifer Terker Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology. He is Professor of Pediatrics and Vice Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Shaddy brings more than 25 years of experience as a cardiologist caring for children with heart failure to his role as one of the leaders of the transplant program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of the Division of Cardiology, Jennifer Terker Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology at CHOP
Jeffrey Towbin
Dr. Towbin has helped develop and directed the Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant Program, and the Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic, both of which are currently amongst the largest in the U.S. He now has a separate Cardiomyopathy Clinic. Dr. Towbin's work in deciphering the causes of sudden cardiac death due to heart muscle disease and cardiac rhythm disorders has been instrumental in advancing the understanding of these disorders, and his work on the treatment of these disorders is helping break new ground.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Co-Director, The Heart Institute, Kindervelt-Samuel Kaplan Professor and Chief, Pediatric Cardiology, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center