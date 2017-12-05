Heart Failure in the Child and Young Adult - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128023938, 9780128026137

Heart Failure in the Child and Young Adult

1st Edition

From Bench to Bedside

Editors: John Jefferies Anthony Chang Joseph Rossano Robert Shaddy Jeffrey Towbin
eBook ISBN: 9780128026137
Paperback ISBN: 9780128023938
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Page Count: 824
Description

Heart Failure in the Child and Young Adult: From Bench to Bedside combines multiple etiologies for pediatric heart failure, including congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathies, infectious diseases and metabolic abnormalities. This comprehensive resource combines research from multiple contributors with current guidelines to bridge the knowledge gap for the recognition and management of heart failure in children. Coverage begins with the basic science of heart failure, then progresses through diagnosis, management, treatment and surgery, finally concluding with advanced special topics, including genetics, self-management and nanomedicine.

Key Features

  • Provides coverage of the basic science of heart failure, its epidemiology and economic aspects, outpatient and inpatient management, and advanced therapies, including mechanical circulatory support and heart transplantation
  • Combines cutting-edge research with current guidelines from the field

Readership

Basic science researchers in cardiology and pediatrics, cardiologists, pediatric cardiologists, intensive care physicians, and cardiac surgeons

Table of Contents

Section I: Basic Science of Heart Failure

1. Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms in Heart Failure

Luisa Mestroni

2. Cardiovascular Receptors and Signaling in Heart Failure

Daniel Bernstein

3. Inflammatory Mediators in Heart Failure

Kory Lavine and Douglas L. Mann

4. Mechanisms of Hypertrophy in Heart Failure

Bernhard Kuhn, Shawn Clark West and Matthew Zinn

5. Hemodynamic Adaptive Mechanisms in Heart Failure

Alexander Hussey, Robert Gideon Weintraub and Lucas Eastaugh

6. Neurohormonal Axis and Natriuretic Peptides in Heart Failure

Melanie Everitt and Stephanie Jialing Nakano

7. The Pressure-Volume Relationship in Heart Failure

Dan Penny

8. Systolic and Diastolic Dysfunction Mechanisms and Assessment of Systolic vs Diastolic Heart Failure

Antonio Gabriel Cabrera

9. The Alveolar-Capillary Interface and Pulmonary Edema

David Wessel

10. Echocardiographic Quantitation of Ventricular Function

Mark Friedberg

11. Magnetic Resonance Imaging Assessment of Heart Failure

Michael Taylor

12. Assessment of Heart Failure by Invasive Methods

Jonathan Jack Rome and Michael Liam O'Byrne

Section II: Clinical Diagnosis and Management of Pediatric Heart Failure

13. Epidemiology and Economic Aspects of Pediatric Heart Failure

Joseph William Rossano

14. Clinical Recognition of Congestive Heart Failure in Children

David Driscoll and Jonathan N. Johnson

15. Classification of Heart Failure

Robert D. Ross

16. Right Ventricular Dysfunction

Andrew Redington

17. Pediatric Myocarditis

Charles Canter and Kathleen Simpson

18. Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Kimberly Lin, Shelley Miyamoto and Kurt Schumacher

19. Clinical Features of Restrictive Cardiomyopathy and Constrictive Pericarditis

Sue Denfield

20. Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Steven D. Colan

21. Left Ventricular Noncompaction

Jeffrey A. Towbin

22. Arrhythmogenic Cardiomyopathies

Frank Marcus and Julia Indik

23. Valvular Insufficiency and Heart Failure

Matthew Schwartz, Andrew C. Glatz and Matthew J. Gillespie

24. Valvular Stenosis and Heart Failure

Anne Dipchand and Emilie Jean-St-Michel

25. Coronary Artery Disease in Children and Young Adults

James C. Fang and Weining David Xu

26. Heart Failure in Congenital Heart Disease Including Single Ventricle Circulation

David Rosenthal

27. Heart Failure in Adults With Congenital Heart Disease

Alexander Opotowsky, Heather Ross and Luke Burchill

28. Dysrhythmias and Ventricular Dysfunction and Heart Failure

Maully Shah and Jeffrey Kim

29. Heart Failure in the Fetus

Edgar Jaeggi and Mary T. Donofrio

30. Heart Failure in the Neonate

Matthew J. O'Connor, Thomas Daniel Ryan and Steven James Kindel

31. Heart Failure in Pediatric Pulmonary Diseases

Dunbar Ivy

32. Heart Failure and the Pediatric Cardiorenal Syndrome

Ahmad Kaddourah and Stuart L. Goldstein

33. Heart Failure in Pediatric Oncologic Disease

Steven Lipshultz, Vivian Isabel Franco, Neha Bansal and Jyothsna Akam Venkata

34. The Failing Cardiovascular System in Sepsis

Maryam Yasmin Naim

35. Outpatient Management of Pediatric Heart Failure

Paul Kantor

36. Quality of Life and Psychosocial Care in Pediatric Heart Failure

Ivan Wilmot and Bradley S. Marino

37. Quality Metrics and Quality Improvement in Pediatric Heart Failure

Jeffrey Anderson

38. Nursing Aspects of Heart Failure

Christine Benhase and Karen Hendricks

Section III: Medical Treatment for Pediatric Heart Failure

39. Diuretics and Invasive Fluid Management Strategies

Jack Price

40. Inotropic Agents in Heart Failure

Steven Schwartz

41. Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors

Timothy Michael Hoffman

42. Use of Vasodilators in Heart Failure

Michael Burch, Jacob Simmonds and Timothy Thiruchelvam

43. Beta-adrenergic Receptor Blockade

Robert Shaddy

44. Low Cardiac Output Syndrome in the Intensive Care Setting

David Nelson

45. New Therapeutic Strategies in Heart Failure

Joseph William Rossano and John Lynn Jefferies

46. Electrophysiologic Devices in Heart Failure

Bryan Cannon

47. Catheter Device Therapy for Heart Failure

Frank Ing

Section IV: Cardiac Surgery and Pediatric Heart Failure

48. Post-Transplant Heart Failure

Elfriede Pahl, Philip Thrush and Simon Urschel

49. Surgical Strategies for the Failing Systemic Ventricle

James Tweddell

50. Valve Intervention for Valve Failure

Ziyad Hijazi, Hussam Suradi and Ralf Holzer

51. General Principles of Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Support

Angela Lorts, Peter Weardon, Jennifer Conway and Timothy Maul

52. Short-Term Mechanical Cardiopulmonary Support Devices

David Luis Simon Morales and Ryan Robert Davies

53. Decision Making in Ventricular Assist Device Support in Pediatric Patients

Elizabeth D. Blume and Christina VanderPluym

54. Long Term Ventricular Assist Devices in Children

Iki c. Adachi, Sarah Burki and Charles Fraser

55. The Adult Experience with Long-Term Assist Devices

William E. Cohn

56. Future of Mechanical Support Devices in Children and Young Adults

Robert Jaquiss

Section V: Special Topics

57. Genetics and Genomics

Michael J. Ackerman and Johan Martijn Bos

58. Genetic Testing

Ray Hershberger

59. Data Management and Analytics

Anthony Chang

60. Self Management and Outpatient Monitoring

John Lynn Jefferies, Anthony Chang, Jacob Mathew and Jennifer Lail

61. Regenerative Medicine and Nanomedicine

James Willerson

62. Nanomedicine

Kevin Maher

63. Nutritonal Assessment and Mangement in Pediatric Heart Failure

Chitra Ravishankar

About the Editor

John Jefferies

Dr. John L. Jefferies is an associate professor of pediatric cardiology and adult cardiovascular diseases at Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital Department of Pediatrics. He is the director of Advanced Heart Failure / Cardiomyopathy within The Heart Institute at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. He has authored or co-authored over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters on cardiomyopathy, cardiovascular genetics, and adults with congenital heart disease. His current research interests include heritable causes of vascular disease, novel drug therapies for advanced heart failure, novel gene discovery in cardiomyopathy, characterization and management of left ventricular noncompaction (LVNC), and early diagnosis and management of chemotherapy induced cardiotoxicity.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, University of Cincinnati Department of Pediatrics, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Anthony Chang

Dr. Chang is internationally-recognized as an expert in the field of pediatric cardiology. He is one of the founding members of the Asia-Pacific Pediatric Cardiac Society (APPCS) and will be initiating the foundation arm of the society at the bequest of the board. Dr. Chang has been voted “Physician of Excellence” by the Orange County Medical Association and also selected as one of America’s “Top Doctors,” “Top Pediatricians,” and “Best Cardiologists” by several organizations. He is a member of the grant review committee for pediatric research at the National Institutes of Health; and board of directors for the American Heart Association.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Intelligence and Innovation Officer, Medical Director, The Sharon Disney Lund Medical Intelligence and Innovation Institute (MI3), Children's Hospital of Orange County, USA

Joseph Rossano

Dr. Rossano is the medical director of Pediatric Heart Transplant and Heart Failure. He is also an attending physician in the Cardiac Center and the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) and an assistant professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Rossano is principal investigator or co-investigator on several ongoing research studies of the use of ventricular assist devices and artificial hearts in children, studying the effectiveness of post-transplant treatments for children who have received heart transplants, an observational study of children with heart failure, and building a registry of pediatric heart transplant patients that aims to further the knowledge of pediatric heart disease and transplantation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director, The Cardiac Center, Medical Director, Heart Failure and Transplantation, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, USA

Robert Shaddy

Dr. Shaddy is Chief of the Division of Cardiology at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and holds the Jennifer Terker Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology. He is Professor of Pediatrics and Vice Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Shaddy brings more than 25 years of experience as a cardiologist caring for children with heart failure to his role as one of the leaders of the transplant program.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief of the Division of Cardiology, Jennifer Terker Endowed Chair in Pediatric Cardiology at CHOP

Jeffrey Towbin

Dr. Towbin has helped develop and directed the Pediatric Heart Failure and Transplant Program, and the Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic, both of which are currently amongst the largest in the U.S. He now has a separate Cardiomyopathy Clinic. Dr. Towbin's work in deciphering the causes of sudden cardiac death due to heart muscle disease and cardiac rhythm disorders has been instrumental in advancing the understanding of these disorders, and his work on the treatment of these disorders is helping break new ground.

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Co-Director, The Heart Institute, Kindervelt-Samuel Kaplan Professor and Chief, Pediatric Cardiology, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

