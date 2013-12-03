Heart Failure in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 10-1
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew Opotowsky Michael Landzberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323263931
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323263924
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2013
Description
This issue of Heart Failure Clinics focuses on Heart Failure in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. As more children with congenital heart disease survive into adulthood, their care is becoming an increasingly important aspect of practice for Cardiologists. In this issue, expert authors review the most current information available about the work-up, diagnosis, and treatment of adult congenital heart disease, including medical therapy and percutaneous and surgical options. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in the management of heart failure in adult congenital heart disease.
About the Authors
Andrew Opotowsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Children’s Hospital
Michael Landzberg Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Children’s Hospital
