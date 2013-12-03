Heart Failure in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323263924, 9780323263931

Heart Failure in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 10-1

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Opotowsky Michael Landzberg
eBook ISBN: 9780323263931
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323263924
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics focuses on Heart Failure in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. As more children with congenital heart disease survive into adulthood, their care is becoming an increasingly important aspect of practice for Cardiologists. In this issue, expert authors review the most current information available about the work-up, diagnosis, and treatment of adult congenital heart disease, including medical therapy and percutaneous and surgical options. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in the management of heart failure in adult congenital heart disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323263931
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323263924

About the Authors

Andrew Opotowsky Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Children’s Hospital

Michael Landzberg Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Children’s Hospital

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.