Heart Failure in Adult Congenital Heart Disease, An Issue of Heart Failure Clinics, Volume 10-1

This issue of Heart Failure Clinics focuses on Heart Failure in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. As more children with congenital heart disease survive into adulthood, their care is becoming an increasingly important aspect of practice for Cardiologists. In this issue, expert authors review the most current information available about the work-up, diagnosis, and treatment of adult congenital heart disease, including medical therapy and percutaneous and surgical options. Keep up-to-the-minute with the latest developments in the management of heart failure in adult congenital heart disease.