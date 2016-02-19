Heart Disease in Paediatrics
3rd Edition
Description
Heart Disease in Paediatrics, Third Edition discusses the diagnosis and management of congenital heart disease, particularly on the use of technologies. The Doppler echocardiography provides hemodynamic information; the Doppler color flow imaging produces a picture resembling an angiocardiogram, including the various procedures of balloon valvuloplasty and angioplasty in lesion appraisals. The book reviews general cardiology, fetal circulation, the changes at birth related to congenital heart disease, and the generation of heart sounds and murmurs. To conduct cardiac investigations, the medical practitioner can employ radiology, electrocardiography, echocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging, or myocardial biopsy. The text also describes the different congenital cardiac defects such as left ventricle to right atrial communication (Gerbode defect) and pulmonary valve stenosis with right-to-left shunt at atrial level. Special problems related to heart problems in the newborn infant include hypoplasia of the left heart, neonatal hypocalcaemia, and systemic arteriovenous. The book addresses the psychosocial and primary care problems of congenital heart disease where treatment is given possibly before the child reaches school age. The text can benefit pediatricians, heart specialists, family physicians, psychologists, obstetrician-gynecologist, and primary health care professionals.
Table of Contents
Color Plate Section Appears Between Pages 54 and 55
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the First Edition
Part 1 General Cardiology
1 Incidence, Aetiology and Recurrence of Congenital Heart Disease
2 The Fetal Circulation and the Changes at Birth in Relation to Congenital Heart Disease
3 Normal Haemodynamics: The Generation of Heart Sounds and Murmurs
4 Cardiac Investigations
5 Cardiac Surgery
Part 2 Congenital Cardiac defects
6 Acyanotic Lesions with Left-to-Right Shunts
7 Acyanotic Lesions with Left Heart Obstruction
8 Acyanotic Lesions with right heart abnormalities
9 Cyanotic Lesions with Diminished Pulmonary Blood Flow
10 Cyanotic Lesions with Increased Pulmonary Blood Flow
11 Cardiac Lesions with Common Mixing
12 Complex Lesions, Malposition and Malconnection
13 Miscellaneous Congenital Abnormalities
Part 3 Special Problems
14 Heart Disease in the Newborn Infant
15 Heart Failure in Infancy and Childhood
16 Pulmonary Hypertension, Cor Pulmonale and the Eisenmenger Syndrome
17 Complications of Congenital Heart Disease
18 Disorders of Cardiac Rhythm
19 Rheumatic Fever and Chorea
20 Myocardial and Pericardial Disease
21 Cardiac Abnormalities Associated with Systemic Diseases or Syndromes
22 Psychosocial and Primary Care Problems of Congenital Heart Disease
23 Preventive Cardiology
Index 355
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 16th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483161433