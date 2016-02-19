Heart Disease in Paediatrics, Third Edition discusses the diagnosis and management of congenital heart disease, particularly on the use of technologies. The Doppler echocardiography provides hemodynamic information; the Doppler color flow imaging produces a picture resembling an angiocardiogram, including the various procedures of balloon valvuloplasty and angioplasty in lesion appraisals. The book reviews general cardiology, fetal circulation, the changes at birth related to congenital heart disease, and the generation of heart sounds and murmurs. To conduct cardiac investigations, the medical practitioner can employ radiology, electrocardiography, echocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging, or myocardial biopsy. The text also describes the different congenital cardiac defects such as left ventricle to right atrial communication (Gerbode defect) and pulmonary valve stenosis with right-to-left shunt at atrial level. Special problems related to heart problems in the newborn infant include hypoplasia of the left heart, neonatal hypocalcaemia, and systemic arteriovenous. The book addresses the psychosocial and primary care problems of congenital heart disease where treatment is given possibly before the child reaches school age. The text can benefit pediatricians, heart specialists, family physicians, psychologists, obstetrician-gynecologist, and primary health care professionals.