Heart Disease in Paediatrics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780750605373, 9781483161433

Heart Disease in Paediatrics

3rd Edition

Authors: S. C. Jordan Olive Scott
eBook ISBN: 9781483161433
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th March 1989
Page Count: 374
Description

Heart Disease in Paediatrics, Third Edition discusses the diagnosis and management of congenital heart disease, particularly on the use of technologies. The Doppler echocardiography provides hemodynamic information; the Doppler color flow imaging produces a picture resembling an angiocardiogram, including the various procedures of balloon valvuloplasty and angioplasty in lesion appraisals. The book reviews general cardiology, fetal circulation, the changes at birth related to congenital heart disease, and the generation of heart sounds and murmurs. To conduct cardiac investigations, the medical practitioner can employ radiology, electrocardiography, echocardiography, magnetic resonance imaging, or myocardial biopsy. The text also describes the different congenital cardiac defects such as left ventricle to right atrial communication (Gerbode defect) and pulmonary valve stenosis with right-to-left shunt at atrial level. Special problems related to heart problems in the newborn infant include hypoplasia of the left heart, neonatal hypocalcaemia, and systemic arteriovenous. The book addresses the psychosocial and primary care problems of congenital heart disease where treatment is given possibly before the child reaches school age. The text can benefit pediatricians, heart specialists, family physicians, psychologists, obstetrician-gynecologist, and primary health care professionals.

Table of Contents


Color Plate Section Appears Between Pages 54 and 55

Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Part 1 General Cardiology

1 Incidence, Aetiology and Recurrence of Congenital Heart Disease

2 The Fetal Circulation and the Changes at Birth in Relation to Congenital Heart Disease

3 Normal Haemodynamics: The Generation of Heart Sounds and Murmurs

4 Cardiac Investigations

5 Cardiac Surgery

Part 2 Congenital Cardiac defects

6 Acyanotic Lesions with Left-to-Right Shunts

7 Acyanotic Lesions with Left Heart Obstruction

8 Acyanotic Lesions with right heart abnormalities

9 Cyanotic Lesions with Diminished Pulmonary Blood Flow

10 Cyanotic Lesions with Increased Pulmonary Blood Flow

11 Cardiac Lesions with Common Mixing

12 Complex Lesions, Malposition and Malconnection

13 Miscellaneous Congenital Abnormalities

Part 3 Special Problems

14 Heart Disease in the Newborn Infant

15 Heart Failure in Infancy and Childhood

16 Pulmonary Hypertension, Cor Pulmonale and the Eisenmenger Syndrome

17 Complications of Congenital Heart Disease

18 Disorders of Cardiac Rhythm

19 Rheumatic Fever and Chorea

20 Myocardial and Pericardial Disease

21 Cardiac Abnormalities Associated with Systemic Diseases or Syndromes

22 Psychosocial and Primary Care Problems of Congenital Heart Disease

23 Preventive Cardiology

Index 355

No. of pages:
374
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483161433

About the Author

S. C. Jordan

Olive Scott

