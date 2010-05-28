Heart Development and Regeneration
1st Edition
Description
The development of the cardiovascular system is a rapidly advancing area in biomedical research, now coupled with the burgeoning field of cardiac regenerative medicine. A lucid understanding of these fields is paramount to reducing human cardiovascular diseases of both fetal and adult origin. Significant progress can now be made through a comprehensive investigation of embryonic development and its genetic control circuitry.
Heart Development and Regeneration, written by experts in the field, provides essential information on topics ranging from the evolution and lineage origins of the developing cardiovascular system to cardiac regenerative medicine. A reference for clinicians, medical researchers, students, and teachers, this publication offers broad coverage of the most recent advances.
Volume One discusses heart evolution, contributing cell lineages; model systems; cardiac growth; morphology and asymmetry; heart patterning; epicardial, vascular, and lymphatic development; and congenital heart diseases.
Volume Two includes chapters on transcription factors and transcriptional control circuits in cardiac development and disease; epigenetic modifiers including microRNAs, genome-wide mutagenesis, imaging, and proteomics approaches; and the theory and practice of stem cells and cardiac regeneration.
Key Features
- Authored by world experts in heart development and disease
- New research on epigenetic modifiers in cardiac development
- Comprehensive coverage of stem cells and prospects for cardiac regeneration
- Up-to-date research on transcriptional and proteomic circuits in cardiac disease
- Full-color, detailed illustrations
Readership
Clinicians, medical researchers, students, and professors.
Table of Contents
Volume 1
1.1 Evolutionary Origins of Hearts
1.2 Development and Aging of the Drosophila Heart
1.3 Cardiac Development in the Frog
1.4 Cardiac Development in the Zebrafish
1.5 An Overview of Avian Heart Structure and Development
2.1 The Specification of Myocardial Progenitor Cells in the Ciona Tadpole
2.2 The Secondary Heart Field
2.3 Patterning and Development of the Conduction system of the Heart
3.1 The Behaviour of Cells that Form the Myocardial Compartments of the Heart
3.2 The Ballooning Model for Formation of Cardiac Chambers
3.3 Retinoids and Heart Development
3.4 A System for Describing Congenital Cardiac Malformations and Correlating Them With Abnormal Cardiac Development
4.1 Cardiac Left-Right Asymmetry
4.2 Molecular Mechanisms of Left/Right Development
4.3 Pitx2 in Cardiac Left Right Asymmetry and Human Disease
5.1 Epicardial Lineage: Origins and Fates
5.2 The Epicardial Signaling Center in Development and Disease
6.1 Molecular Regulation of Cushion Morphogenesis
6.2 Signalling Pathways in Valve Formation: Origins of Congenital Defects
7.1 Role of Cardiac Neural Crest Cells in Morphogenesis of the Heart and Great Vessels
7.2 Role of Cardiac Neural Crest in the Development of the Caudal Pharyngeal Arches, the Cardiac Outflow and Disease
8.1 Origin of the Vertebrate Endothelial Cell Lineage: Ontogeny and Phylogeny
8.2 Vascular Development
8.3 Arterio-Venous Patterning in the Vascular System
8.4 Lymphatic Vascular Development
Volume 2
1.1 NK-2 Class Homeodomain Proteins: Conserved Regulators of Cardiogenesis
1.2 GATA4 in Heart Development and Disease
1.3 Serum Response Factor and Cofactors, Roles in Cardiac Development
1.4 T-box Factors
1.5 Myocyte Enhancer Factor 2 Transcription Factors in Heart Development and Disease
2.1 Chromatin Modification and Remodeling in Heart Development
2.2 Histone Deacetylases in Cardiovascular Development and Disease
2.3 MicroRNA Regulation of Cardiac Development and Disease
3.1 Genomic Analysis in the Developing and Diseased Heart
3.2 Exploring Congenital Cardiovascular Anomalies with ENU Mutagenesis
3.3 Imaging Cardiac Developmental Malformations in the Mouse Embryo
3.4 Proteomic Strategies for Cardiac Transcription Factor Identification
3.5 Proteomic Analysis of MEF2 Post-Translational Regulation in the Heart
4.1 The Evolution of Regeneration
4.2 Cardiac Regeneration in the Zebrafish Model System
5.1 Detection and Identification of Tissue Stem Cells: Tracking an Elusive Prey
5.2 Human Cardiomyocytes from Embryonic Stem Cells: Windows to Human Biology and Elements for Regeneration
6.1 Adult Stem Cell-Based Therapy for the Heart
6.2 Cell Therapy for Recapitulation of Vascular Network Formation and Functional Heart Muscle Recovery After Myocardial Ischaemia
6.3 Cardiac Regeneration and Ageing
6.4 Genetic Enhancement of Cardiac Regeneration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 28th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813329
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813336
About the Editor
Nadia Rosenthal
Affiliations and Expertise
European Molecular Biology Laboratory, Monterotondo (Rome), Italy
Richard Harvey
Affiliations and Expertise
Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute, Sydney, Australia