Hearing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
The Physical Description of Signals: Introduction. Simple Harmonic Motion. Propagation of Sound. Measurement of Acoustical Strength. The Spectrum. The Fourier Transform. Amplitude Modulation. Frequency Modulation. Filters. References.
Cochlear Structure and Function: Function and Structure of the Cochlea. Macromechanics. Micromechanics. Cochlear Nonlinearity. Summary. References.
Neural Signal Processing: Sound Frequency. Sound Level. Modulation. Speech and Vocalization. Cues for Localization. Summary and Concluding Remarks. References.
Loudness Perception and Intensity Coding: Introduction. The Perception of Loudness. Parametric Studies of Intensity Discrimination. Models of Peripheral Intensity Coding. What Limits Intensity Discrimination? Intensity Discrimination and Loudness. Detection of Tones in Noise. Summary. References.
Frequency Analysis and Masking: Introduction. The Power Spectrum Model and the Concept of the Critical Band. Estimating the Shape of the Auditory Filter. Summary of the Characteristics of the Auditory Filter. Masking Patterns and Excitation Patterns. The Additivity of Masking and Excess Masking. Phenomena Reflecting the Influence of Auditory Filtering. Nonsimultaneous Masking. Evidence for Lateral Suppression from Nonsimultaneous Masking. The Enhancement of Frequency Selectivity Revealed in Nonsimultaneous Masking. Summary. References.
Temporal Integration and Temporal Resolution: Introduction. Temporal Integration. Temporal Acuity. Conclusions. Appendix. References.
Across-Channel Processes in Masking: Introduction. Profile Analysis. Modulation Detection or Discrimination Interference. Concluding Remarks. References.
Pitch Perception: Introduction. Pure Tones. Complex Tones. Nontonal Pitch. Pitch Scales: Relative and Absolute. Multidimensional Aspects of Pitch. References.
Spatial Hearing and Related Phenomena: Introduction. Binaural Processing. Localization and Spatial Resolution in the Free Field. The Precedence Effect. Conclusions. References.
Models of Binaural Interaction: Introduction: Cross-Correlation Models of Binaural Perception. Structure of Binaural Cross-Correlation-Based Model. Extensions of the Cross-Correlation Approach. Ability of Cross-Correlation Models to Describe Psychoacoustical Data. Summary and Conclusions. References.
Auditory Grouping: Introduction. Peripheral Considerations. Mechanisms of Auditory Grouping. Harmonicity. Onset and Offset Asynchrony. Amplitude-Modulation Phase Differences. Frequency Modulation. Lateralization. The Nature of Auditory Grouping. References.
Timbre Perception and Auditory Object Identification: Introduction. Sound Production. Experimental Results On Timbre and Object Perception. Neuropshychological Evidence. Concluding Discussion. Reference. Index.
Description
Hearing is a comprehensive, authoritative reference work covering both the physiological and perceptual aspects of hearing. Intended for researchers and advanced students in the field of hearing, it reviews major areas of research in addition to new discoveries, including active mechanisms in the cochlea, across-channel processes in auditory masking, and perceptual grouping processes.
Key Features
- Covers both physiological and perceptual aspects of hearing
- Authoritative reviews by experts in the field
- Comprehensive up-to-date coverage
- An integrated work with extensive cross-references between chapters
Readership
Researchers, academics, and clinicians in hearing. Psychologists interested in perception, sensory physiologists, audiologists, and audio engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 15th September 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533865
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125056267
Reviews
"This effort is written explicitly as a handbook and could easily be used as a text in a graduate-level course. It is distinguished by three factors: its comprehensive coverage, the high quality of its content, and the uniformity of writing styles used by its contributors. These attributes are a testament to the efforts of both the editor and contributors. The latter are a truly diverse group being drawn in approximately equal numbers from the United States and Britain with a single contributor each from Australia and The Netherlands.... this is clearly a volume that should be on the shelves of every student of the hearing process whether they are veteran researchers or still in graduate school. Additionally, it will serve as an excellent sourcebook for those whose interest in hearing is more casual." --CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY
"My aim in editing this volume was to cover all major areas of hearing research with a series of coordinated and well-integrated chapters. Authors were asked particularly to emphasize concepts and mechanisms, and to attempt whenever possible to explain not just what the empirical data show, but also why they show a particular pattern.... There are many links between the phenomena and theories described in the different chapters. These links are pointed out in the extensive cross references between chapters. This should help the reader who wants to find out as much as possible about a specific topic." --BRIAN C.J. MOORE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Brian Moore Editor
Brian Moore received his B.A. in Natural Sciences in 1968 and his Ph.D. in Psychoacoustics in 1971, both from the University of Cambridge, England. He is currently Professor of Auditory Perception in the University of Cambridge. He has also been a Visiting Professor at Brooklyn College, the City University of New York, and the University of California at Berkeley and was a van Houten Fellow at the Institute for Perception Research, Eindhoven, the Netherlands. He is a Fellow of the Acoustical Society of America and a member of the Experimental Psychology Society (U.K.), the British Society of Audiology, The American Speech-Language Hearing Association, The American Auditory Society, The Acoustical Society of Japan, the Audio Engineering Society and the Association for Research in Otolaryngology. He is President of the Association of Independent Hearing Healthcare Professionals. He has published 10 books and over 280 scientific papers and book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Cambridge, UK