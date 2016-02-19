Hearing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780824711894, 9781483163765

Hearing

1st Edition

An Introduction to Psychological and Physiological Acoustics

Authors: Stanley A. Gelfand
eBook ISBN: 9781483163765
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 392
Description

Hearing: An Introduction to Psychological and Physiological Acoustics is concerned with the physiology and psychophysics of audition. It aims to introduce the new student to the sciences of hearing and to rekindle the interests of the experienced reader.
The book begins with an overview of the auditory system. This is followed by separate chapters on theories of hearing; the routes over which sound is conducted to the inner ear; the cochlear mechanism; the auditory nerve and pathways; and psychoacoustic methods. Subsequent chapters cover the theory of signal detection; how sensitivity for one sound is affected by the presence of another sound; loudness; pitch; aspects of binaural hearing; and speech perception. This book provides both an introduction and a broad overview of the field of hearing science for the advanced undergraduate student or the postgraduate student in such disciplines as audiology and psychology. It should be an extremely useful guide to these students, as well as to those researchers who wish to refresh their knowledge of the field beyond their areas of specialization.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

1 / Anatomy

Gross Anatomy and Overview

Temporal Bone

Outer and Middle Ear

Inner Ear

Central Auditory Pathways

2 / Hearing Theories and Sensory Action

Theories of Hearing

Action of Sensory Receptors

3 / Conductive Mechanism

Air Conduction Route

Bone Conduction Route

Acoustic Reflex

4 / Cochlear Mechanism

Traveling Waves

Hair Cell Stimulation

Cochlear Electrical Potentials

Distortions in the Cochlea

Cochlear Frequency Selectivity

5 / Auditory Nerve

Frequency Coding

Intensity Coding

Whole-Nerve Action Potentials

6 / Auditory Pathways

Stimulus Coding

Binaural Coding

Tonotopic Organization

Averaged Evoked Auditory Potentials

Effects of Cortical Ablation

7 / Psychoacoustic Methods

Measurement Methods

Scales of Measurement

8 / Theory of Signal Detection

Factors Affecting Responses

Psychophysical Methods in TSD

Implications of TSD

9 / Auditory Sensitivity

Absolute Sensitivity

Differential Sensitivity

10 / Masking

Monaural Masking

Critical Bands and Ratios

Central Masking

Temporal Masking

Poststimulatory Fatigue (TTS)

11 / Loudness

Loudness Level

Loudness Scaling

Critical Bands and Loudness of Complex Sounds

Temporal Integration of Loudness

Loudness Adaptation

12 / Pitch

Pitch Scales

Pitch and Intensity

Beats, Harmonics, and Combination Tones

Complex Tones and Periodicity Pitch

13 / Binaural Hearing

Binaural Summation

Differential Sensitivity

Binaural Fusion and Beats

Directional Hearing

Time-Intensity Trades

Precedence Effect, Localization, and Reverberation

Masking Level Differences

MDL Models

14 / Speech Perception

Speech Sounds: Production and Perception

Power of Speech Sounds

Speech Intelligibility and Distortion

Dichotic Listening

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
392
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483163765

Stanley A. Gelfand

