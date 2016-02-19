Hearing
1st Edition
An Introduction to Psychological and Physiological Acoustics
Description
Hearing: An Introduction to Psychological and Physiological Acoustics is concerned with the physiology and psychophysics of audition. It aims to introduce the new student to the sciences of hearing and to rekindle the interests of the experienced reader.
The book begins with an overview of the auditory system. This is followed by separate chapters on theories of hearing; the routes over which sound is conducted to the inner ear; the cochlear mechanism; the auditory nerve and pathways; and psychoacoustic methods. Subsequent chapters cover the theory of signal detection; how sensitivity for one sound is affected by the presence of another sound; loudness; pitch; aspects of binaural hearing; and speech perception. This book provides both an introduction and a broad overview of the field of hearing science for the advanced undergraduate student or the postgraduate student in such disciplines as audiology and psychology. It should be an extremely useful guide to these students, as well as to those researchers who wish to refresh their knowledge of the field beyond their areas of specialization.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
1 / Anatomy
Gross Anatomy and Overview
Temporal Bone
Outer and Middle Ear
Inner Ear
Central Auditory Pathways
2 / Hearing Theories and Sensory Action
Theories of Hearing
Action of Sensory Receptors
3 / Conductive Mechanism
Air Conduction Route
Bone Conduction Route
Acoustic Reflex
4 / Cochlear Mechanism
Traveling Waves
Hair Cell Stimulation
Cochlear Electrical Potentials
Distortions in the Cochlea
Cochlear Frequency Selectivity
5 / Auditory Nerve
Frequency Coding
Intensity Coding
Whole-Nerve Action Potentials
6 / Auditory Pathways
Stimulus Coding
Binaural Coding
Tonotopic Organization
Averaged Evoked Auditory Potentials
Effects of Cortical Ablation
7 / Psychoacoustic Methods
Measurement Methods
Scales of Measurement
8 / Theory of Signal Detection
Factors Affecting Responses
Psychophysical Methods in TSD
Implications of TSD
9 / Auditory Sensitivity
Absolute Sensitivity
Differential Sensitivity
10 / Masking
Monaural Masking
Critical Bands and Ratios
Central Masking
Temporal Masking
Poststimulatory Fatigue (TTS)
11 / Loudness
Loudness Level
Loudness Scaling
Critical Bands and Loudness of Complex Sounds
Temporal Integration of Loudness
Loudness Adaptation
12 / Pitch
Pitch Scales
Pitch and Intensity
Beats, Harmonics, and Combination Tones
Complex Tones and Periodicity Pitch
13 / Binaural Hearing
Binaural Summation
Differential Sensitivity
Binaural Fusion and Beats
Directional Hearing
Time-Intensity Trades
Precedence Effect, Localization, and Reverberation
Masking Level Differences
MDL Models
14 / Speech Perception
Speech Sounds: Production and Perception
Power of Speech Sounds
Speech Intelligibility and Distortion
Dichotic Listening
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163765