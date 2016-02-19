Hearing
Handbook of Perception, Volume IV: Hearing reviews the literature on the physical, physiological, and psychological aspects of hearing. The book covers a wide array of topics relevant to hearing, including the measurement and biophysics of the cochlea, binaural and spatial hearing, and the effects of hearing impairment on the auditory system. The psychological, sociological, and physiological effects of noise are also addressed.
This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 16 chapters and begins with a historical overview of the history of research on hearing, from the antiquity of acoustics to the physical and mathematical developments that gave rise to auditory facts and theories. Auditory perception, physiology, and theory are followed up to about 1940, whereas the work on analysis synthesis and perception of speech is traced up to about 1960. The chapters that follow focus on measurement, the biophysics of the cochlea, and neural coding. The underlying mechanisms of the processing of acoustic information are given consideration. The book methodically introduces the reader to the mechanisms of frequency, intensity, time, and periodicity, along with stress, trauma, and pathology. A chapter on the transient physiological effects of noise and their relation to neuroendocrine stress theory concludes the treatise.
This book is intended for psychologists, biologists, and natural scientists, as well as for those who are interested in the physical, physiological, and psychological aspects of hearing.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part I. History of Research on Hearing
Chapter 1. Some Historical Notes on Research in Hearing
I. Introduction: From the Monochord to Electroacoustics
II. Frequency and Intensity Limits of the Ear
III. Timbre, Fusion, Noise, and Masking
IV. Auditory Localization
V. Frequency Analysis and Periodicity Detection
VI. Attributes, Scales, and Psychophysics
VII. The New Physiology of Hearing
VIII. Auditory Theory
IX. Hearing, Perceiving, Analyzing, and Synthesizing Speech
References
Chapter 2. History of Research on Hearing
I. Introduction
II. Pinna
III. Middle Ear
IV. The Cochlea
V. The Question of Nonlinearity
VI. Threshold and Detection
VII. Loudness
VIII. Masking
IX. Timing Information
X. Binaural Phenomena
XI. Auditory Theory
References
Part II. Measurement, Biophysics of the Cochlea, and Neural Coding
Chapter 3. Measurement of the Auditory Stimulus
I. Introduction
II. Harmonic Motion
III. Propagation of Sound
IV. Measurement of Sound Intensity
V. System Performance
VI. Introduction to Linear Filters
VII. The Linear-Time-Invariant System
VIII. Mathematical Representation of Signals
IX. Response of an LTI System to a Unit Impulse Function
X. Random Signals
XI. Nonlinear Systems
References
Chapter 4. Biophysics of the Cochlea
I. Anatomy
II. Cochlear Mechanics
III. Transducer Processes
IV. Addendum
References
Chapter 5. The Neural Code
I. Introduction
II. The Auditory Nerve
III. The Coding of Intensity
IV. The Coding of Pitch
V. The Squaring Process
VI. Complex Tones
VII. Critical Bands
VIII. Two-Tone Inhibition
IX. Centrifugal Influence
X. The Pitch of Complex Tones
XI. Temporal Factors in Coding
XII. Temporal Coding and Localization
References
Part III. Analyzing Mechanisms of Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Period
Chapter 6. Loudness
I. Introduction
II. Intensity
III. Spectrum
IV. Time
V. Background
VI. Listener
VII. Physiological Correlates of Loudness
VIII. Models of Loudness
IX. Meaning of Loudness
References
Chapter 7. Frequency and Periodicity Analysis
I. Nature of the Auditory Stimulus
II. The Selectivity of the Ear
III. Interaction Phenomena
IV. Periodicity Pitch
V. Perception of a Complex Sound as a Whole
References
Chapter 8. Masking: Experimental and Theoretical Aspects of Simultaneous, Forward, Backward, and Central Masking
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Results
III. Some Theoretical Considerations
References
Chapter 9. Auditory Masking
I. Introduction
II. Noise Masking
III. Auditory Filtering
IV. Predicting Tone-in-Noise Data
V. Sinusoidal Masking
VI. Summary
References
Part IV. Binaural and Spatial Hearing
Chapter 10. Binaural Phenomena
I. Introduction
II. Interaural Differences
III. Perceptual Attributes of the Binaural Image Space
IV. Sensitivity
References
Chapter 11. Models of Binaural Interaction
I. Introduction
II. Count-Comparison Models
III. Interaural-Difference-Detector Models
IV. Noise-Suppression Models
V. Cross-Correlation Models
VI. Auditory-Nerve-Based Model
VII. Overview
References
Part V. Psychology of Music
Chapter 12. Musical Acoustics
I. Introduction
II. Music, Hearing, and Perception
III. Musical Instruments
IV. Musical Reproduction
V. Synthetic and Electronic Music
References
Part VI. Stress, Trauma, and Pathology
Chapter 13. Effects of Hearing Impairment on the Auditory System
I. Historical Perspective
II. Basic Considerations
III. Differential Diagnosis of Auditory Disorders
IV. Handicapping Influence of Hearing Loss
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Suggested Readings in Hearing Aid Amplification
Chapter 14. Effects of Noise on People
I. Introduction
II. Auditory Effects
References
Chapter 15. General Psychological and Sociological Effects of Noise
I. Introduction
II. Interference with Sleep
III. Loudness, Perceived Noisiness, and the Quality of Auditory Experience
IV. Annoyance and Community Response
V. Other Possible Psychological and Sociological Effects
References
Chapter 16. General Physiological Effects of Noise
I. Introduction
II. Transient and Possible Persistent Physiological Responses to Noise
III. Stress Theory, Health, and Noise
IV. Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
