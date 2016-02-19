Hearing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121619046, 9780323142755

Hearing

1st Edition

Editors: Edward Carterette
eBook ISBN: 9780323142755
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1978
Page Count: 746
Description

Handbook of Perception, Volume IV: Hearing reviews the literature on the physical, physiological, and psychological aspects of hearing. The book covers a wide array of topics relevant to hearing, including the measurement and biophysics of the cochlea, binaural and spatial hearing, and the effects of hearing impairment on the auditory system. The psychological, sociological, and physiological effects of noise are also addressed. This volume is organized into six sections encompassing 16 chapters and begins with a historical overview of the history of research on hearing, from the antiquity of acoustics to the physical and mathematical developments that gave rise to auditory facts and theories. Auditory perception, physiology, and theory are followed up to about 1940, whereas the work on analysis synthesis and perception of speech is traced up to about 1960. The chapters that follow focus on measurement, the biophysics of the cochlea, and neural coding. The underlying mechanisms of the processing of acoustic information are given consideration. The book methodically introduces the reader to the mechanisms of frequency, intensity, time, and periodicity, along with stress, trauma, and pathology. A chapter on the transient physiological effects of noise and their relation to neuroendocrine stress theory concludes the treatise.
This book is intended for psychologists, biologists, and natural scientists, as well as for those who are interested in the physical, physiological, and psychological aspects of hearing.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Part I. History of Research on Hearing

Chapter 1. Some Historical Notes on Research in Hearing

I. Introduction: From the Monochord to Electroacoustics

II. Frequency and Intensity Limits of the Ear

III. Timbre, Fusion, Noise, and Masking

IV. Auditory Localization

V. Frequency Analysis and Periodicity Detection

VI. Attributes, Scales, and Psychophysics

VII. The New Physiology of Hearing

VIII. Auditory Theory

IX. Hearing, Perceiving, Analyzing, and Synthesizing Speech

References

Chapter 2. History of Research on Hearing

I. Introduction

II. Pinna

III. Middle Ear

IV. The Cochlea

V. The Question of Nonlinearity

VI. Threshold and Detection

VII. Loudness

VIII. Masking

IX. Timing Information

X. Binaural Phenomena

XI. Auditory Theory

References

Part II. Measurement, Biophysics of the Cochlea, and Neural Coding

Chapter 3. Measurement of the Auditory Stimulus

I. Introduction

II. Harmonic Motion

III. Propagation of Sound

IV. Measurement of Sound Intensity

V. System Performance

VI. Introduction to Linear Filters

VII. The Linear-Time-Invariant System

VIII. Mathematical Representation of Signals

IX. Response of an LTI System to a Unit Impulse Function

X. Random Signals

XI. Nonlinear Systems

References

Chapter 4. Biophysics of the Cochlea

I. Anatomy

II. Cochlear Mechanics

III. Transducer Processes

IV. Addendum

References

Chapter 5. The Neural Code

I. Introduction

II. The Auditory Nerve

III. The Coding of Intensity

IV. The Coding of Pitch

V. The Squaring Process

VI. Complex Tones

VII. Critical Bands

VIII. Two-Tone Inhibition

IX. Centrifugal Influence

X. The Pitch of Complex Tones

XI. Temporal Factors in Coding

XII. Temporal Coding and Localization

References

Part III. Analyzing Mechanisms of Frequency, Intensity, Time, and Period

Chapter 6. Loudness

I. Introduction

II. Intensity

III. Spectrum

IV. Time

V. Background

VI. Listener

VII. Physiological Correlates of Loudness

VIII. Models of Loudness

IX. Meaning of Loudness

References

Chapter 7. Frequency and Periodicity Analysis

I. Nature of the Auditory Stimulus

II. The Selectivity of the Ear

III. Interaction Phenomena

IV. Periodicity Pitch

V. Perception of a Complex Sound as a Whole

References

Chapter 8. Masking: Experimental and Theoretical Aspects of Simultaneous, Forward, Backward, and Central Masking

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Results

III. Some Theoretical Considerations

References

Chapter 9. Auditory Masking

I. Introduction

II. Noise Masking

III. Auditory Filtering

IV. Predicting Tone-in-Noise Data

V. Sinusoidal Masking

VI. Summary

References

Part IV. Binaural and Spatial Hearing

Chapter 10. Binaural Phenomena

I. Introduction

II. Interaural Differences

III. Perceptual Attributes of the Binaural Image Space

IV. Sensitivity

References

Chapter 11. Models of Binaural Interaction

I. Introduction

II. Count-Comparison Models

III. Interaural-Difference-Detector Models

IV. Noise-Suppression Models

V. Cross-Correlation Models

VI. Auditory-Nerve-Based Model

VII. Overview

References

Part V. Psychology of Music

Chapter 12. Musical Acoustics

I. Introduction

II. Music, Hearing, and Perception

III. Musical Instruments

IV. Musical Reproduction

V. Synthetic and Electronic Music

References

Part VI. Stress, Trauma, and Pathology

Chapter 13. Effects of Hearing Impairment on the Auditory System

I. Historical Perspective

II. Basic Considerations

III. Differential Diagnosis of Auditory Disorders

IV. Handicapping Influence of Hearing Loss

V. Concluding Remarks

References

Suggested Readings in Hearing Aid Amplification

Chapter 14. Effects of Noise on People

I. Introduction

II. Auditory Effects

References

Chapter 15. General Psychological and Sociological Effects of Noise

I. Introduction

II. Interference with Sleep

III. Loudness, Perceived Noisiness, and the Quality of Auditory Experience

IV. Annoyance and Community Response

V. Other Possible Psychological and Sociological Effects

References

Chapter 16. General Physiological Effects of Noise

I. Introduction

II. Transient and Possible Persistent Physiological Responses to Noise

III. Stress Theory, Health, and Noise

IV. Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


No. of pages:
746
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323142755

Edward Carterette

