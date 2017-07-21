Healthcare Emergency Incident Management Operations Guide
1st Edition
Description
Healthcare Emergency Incident Management Operations Guide offers healthcare personnel a quick and intuitive guide to preparing for, responding to and recovering from events which have the potential to impact their operations. The recently updated Centers for Medicaid & Medicare Services (CMS) rules for emergency preparedness added 10-15 new healthcare organizations into the mix that require emergency preparedness efforts.
The Hospital Incident Command System (HICS) is a good tool for event management but, like all tools, it requires practice. Many hospital personnel take online ICS courses and rarely practice enough to be proficient. This is a comprehensive guide to the HICS and can be referenced during initial and refresher training as well as during event management.
Key Features
- Covers how to utilize the Hospital incident Command System (HICS) and Incident Action Planning (IAP) processes
- Includes Initial Incident Action Plan considerations for common disaster events
- Features exercises for initial and refresher training
Readership
Healthcare personnel in any hospital setting (including, but not limited to, hospitals, nursing homes, long-term health facilities, hospices, etc.); public health organizations; home health agencies; disaster preparedness personnel
Table of Contents
- Overview of HICS
2. HICS Organization
3. Command and Unified Command
4. The Operations Section
5. The Planning Section
6. The Logistics Section
7. The Finance Section
8. Area Command
9. Incident Action Planning (IAP) Process
10. HICS Initial IAP Library for Common Events
Appendix: Mini-Exercise List
Details
- No. of pages:
- 106
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 21st July 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128132005
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131992
About the Author
Jan Glarum
Jan Glarum has over 35 years of experience in the fields of EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement, Hospital, Public Health, and Emergency Management, including response to federally declared disasters. His experience includes an extensive background in planning, training, education and response at the local, county, regional, state and federal government levels, including Department of Defense initiatives CONUS and OCONUS. In 1999, he became a founding member of Oregon’s Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) and continues his association with the team.
He has co-authored a number of books including Biosecurity and Bioterrorism, Hospital Emergency Response Teams, Pandemic Influenza and a Homeland Security Field Guide. Additionally, he has written numerous articles on emergency and disaster planning and response. He serves as a subject matter expert and speaker on emergency management, disaster planning, and has led hospital emergency response team development for hazardous materials events. He has developed a number of Incident Command System courses for hospital personnel to create operationally competent Incident Management Team members.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emergency Response Consultant, Alcoa, TN, USA
Reviews
"Author Jan Glarum begins with the history of the incident command systems and goes on to explain the pros and cons of each. He also gives readers a sense of where they should go when developing their own plans and what they should look like. ...Those looking for a healthcare emergency management guide to develop - or refine - an existing program will find this book to be a good starting point." --Security Management