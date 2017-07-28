Health Professionals' Education in the Age of Clinical Information Systems, Mobile Computing and Social Networks
1st Edition
Description
Health Professionals' Education in the Age of Clinical Information Systems, Mobile Computing and Social Networks addresses the challenges posed by information and communication technology to health professionals’ education, and the lessons learned from field experiences and research. This book is divided in three parts: "the changing landscape of information and communication technology in health care", in which it discusses how information and communication technology is transforming health care and the implications of these changes for health professions education; "experiences from the field", with real-life examples of health professionals’ education in and for the digital era; and "evaluation of students and programs", addressing the use of technology to assess learners as well as the complexity of evaluating programs to enhance competence in an information technology-rich health care world
Written by leading researchers from different parts of the world, the book is a valuable source for educators and professionals who are active or wish to be part of the health informatics field.
Key Features
- Brings an in-depth understanding and background on the challenges for education of the health professions brought by information and communication technology
- Provides real-life examples on how technology is used in healthcare and how it can be used in education
- Presents valuable information in a visually appealing format with tables and figures
Readership
Medical/nursing/health informatics educators; health care professionals; ICT developers
Table of Contents
Part 1: The changing landscape of information and communication technology (ICT) in health care: implications for health professionals’ education
1. Challenges in using clinical information systems
2. Patient safety and quality assurance thrusts in digital healthcare and their influence on clinicians and patients
3. The changing nature of the patient-clinician relationships
4. Patients’ use of ICT and its implications
5. Drowning in (big) data: self-tracking and the quantified self movement
6. Vison(s) for health professions education of the 21st Century
Part 2: Experiences from the field
7. Medical and other health professions’ schools for the 21st century
8. Training clinicians in informatics
Part 3: Evidence from research
9. Barriers to accessing technology for teaching clinical students, residents, and practitioners in and out of academia
10. Academic educator competencies in teaching exam room computing and informatics
11. Knowledge and attitudes of learners and teachers about aspects of healthcare in the digital world
12. Influence of interventions on presence and behaviour of learners and practitioners in social media
13. Digital natives and tourists in health IT
14. Integration of clinical and educational interventions: How when and where?
15. How to evaluate educational interventions to prepare health professionals for the challenges of the information age? (methodological focus)What have we learned? Findings from evaluation studies
Summary and Future Research Directions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 28th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128093214
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128053621
About the Editor
Aviv Shachak
Dr. Shachak holds a PhD in Information Science from Bar-Ilan University, Israel. His research explores various interventions to improve use of information and communication technology in health care and biomedicine and help realizing the potential benefits of these systems. This work includes the study, design, and evaluation of educational interventions, tutorials and user manuals, user interfaces, and end-user support. The work he led on the impact of electronic health records on patient-clinician communication, and clinicians’ adaptation to the challenges involved, has informed the design of several simulation-based educational interventions. Dr. Shachak is also interested in patient engagement through the use of information and communication technology (ICT) and particularly the interrelationships between patients' preferred roles in decision making, health information literacy and use of information resources. This work seeks to inform patient engagement initiatives to ensure that they meet patients and families’ needs and preferences. Dr. Shachak’s work has been published in various Medical, Information Science, Medical Informatics, and Technical Communication journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation (Dalla Lana School of Public Health) and Faculty of Information, University of Toronto, Canada
Elizabeth Borycki
Dr. Borycki's research interests include electronic health record education for health professionals, health information systems safety, human factors, clinical informatics, and organizational behavior and change management involving health information systems. She has authored and co-authored many articles and book chapters as well as edited several books examining the effects of health and clinical information systems upon health professional work processes and patient care outcomes. Dr. Borycki was Canada's Health Informatics Association Academic Representative to the International Medical Informatics Association (IMIA) from 2007-2013 and represented North America as a Vice President on the Board of Directors of IMIA from 2010-2013. She was also a founding chair of the IMIA Working Group focusing on Health Informatics for Patient Safety.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Health Information Science, University of Victoria, Victoria, BC, Canada
Shmuel P. Reis
Dr. Reis is a family physician in northern Israel, serving within an integrated health and social services centre he pioneered over 37 years ago. He is also an associate editor of the lead scientific journal in the domain of patient-doctor communication (Patient Education and Counselling). He served as the Israeli principal investigator in multinational European research projects (IMPROVE, EUROPEP), coordinated the Galil Center for Medical Informatics and Telemedicine at the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, and is currently the PI for a research study of primary care physicians’ communication skills in the computerized environment, conducted at the Israeli National Simulation Center. He teaches an innovative course on the doctor in the digital age in his institution, and incorporates computer related skills in the clinical skills course he oversees. He supervises two PhD students who conduct research on tools to assess communication in the computerized setting, and interventions to enhance those skills. He is the co-editor of Patients and Doctors: Life-Changing Stories From Primary Care (1999) and has written and lectured widely on his topics of interest including assessment of students and physicians, Holocaust and Medicine, and patient-doctor-computer communication.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Academic Head, Medical Education Center, Hadassah-Hebrew University School of Medicine, Jerusalem