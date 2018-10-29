Health Professional and Patient Interaction

SECTION ONE: Creating a Context of Respect

1. Respect in the Professional Role

2. Professional Relatedness Built on Respect

3. Professional Boundaries Guided by Respect

SECTION TWO: Respectful Interaction in the Delivery of Care

4. Respect for Self: One’s Professional Role

5. Respect in a Diverse Society

6. Respect in Care Delivery Systems

SECTION THREE: Respect for the Patient’s Situation

7. Respecting the Patient’s Story

8. Respect for the Patient’s Family and Significant Relationships

SECTION FOUR: Respect through Communication

9. Respectful Interprofessional Communication

10. Respectful Communication in an Information Age

SECTION FIVE: Respectful Interactions Across the Life Span

11. Respectful Interaction: Working with Newborns, Infants, and Children in the Early Years

12. Respectful Interaction: Working with School Age Children and Adolescents

13. Respectful Interaction: Working with Adults

14. Respectful Interaction: Working with Older Adults

SECTION SIX: Some Special Challenges: Creating a Context of Respect

15. Respectful Interaction When the Patient Is Dying

16. Respectful Interaction in Complex Situations