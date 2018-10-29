Health Professional and Patient Interaction
9th Edition
Description
Easily navigate through the complicated and challenging world of daily on-the-job human interactions, with Health Professional and Patient Interaction, 9th Edition. Covering strategies for effective communication, this time-tested guide offers the tools you need to establish positive patient and interprofessional relationships built on respect. It not only covers respectful actions and good decision-making, but also demonstrates how those decisions directly shape your on-the-job success. Practical examples and authentic scenarios highlight how to apply respect and professionalism to coworkers and patients of various ages and various backgrounds across a wide spectrum of healthcare environments. It’s the foundation you need to effectively and successfully communicate on the job.
Key Features
- Overall emphasis on respect sets up a basis for building positive relationships with patients and fellow health professionals through good decision-making.
- UNIQUE! Authentic scenarios and examples demonstrate strategies and tools for effective communication with patients of all ages in a wide range of health care settings.
- UNIQUE! Interdisciplinary approach addresses issues that apply to many different healthcare disciplines to help you identify with your specific field as well as recognize themes that apply across the healthcare spectrum.
- Authentic patient cases give you a more personal connection as to how the various communications and actions discussed in the text affect the patient.
- Reflections Questions throughout the text challenge you to apply critical thinking skills and your personal experience to different scenarios.
- Questions for Thought and Discussion at the end of each section help you apply your knowledge to a variety of situations.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: Creating a Context of Respect
1. Respect in the Professional Role
2. Professional Relatedness Built on Respect
3. Professional Boundaries Guided by Respect
SECTION TWO: Respectful Interaction in the Delivery of Care
4. Respect for Self: One’s Professional Role
5. Respect in a Diverse Society
6. Respect in Care Delivery Systems
SECTION THREE: Respect for the Patient’s Situation
7. Respecting the Patient’s Story
8. Respect for the Patient’s Family and Significant Relationships
SECTION FOUR: Respect through Communication
9. Respectful Interprofessional Communication
10. Respectful Communication in an Information Age
SECTION FIVE: Respectful Interactions Across the Life Span
11. Respectful Interaction: Working with Newborns, Infants, and Children in the Early Years
12. Respectful Interaction: Working with School Age Children and Adolescents
13. Respectful Interaction: Working with Adults
14. Respectful Interaction: Working with Older Adults
SECTION SIX: Some Special Challenges: Creating a Context of Respect
15. Respectful Interaction When the Patient Is Dying
16. Respectful Interaction in Complex Situations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2019
- Published:
- 29th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323533621
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672610
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323672627
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533645
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323533638
About the Author
Amy Haddad
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Center for Health Policy and Ethics, Department of Pharmaceutical and Administrative Sciences, School of Allied Health Professions, Creighton University Medical Center, Omaha, NE
Regina Doherty
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Occupational Therapy Department, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; Senior Occupational Therapist, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Ruth Purtilo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita of Ethics, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Boston, MA; John Marsh Visiting Professor, University of Vermont, Burlington, VT