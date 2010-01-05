Health Issues in Indigenous Children: An Evidence Based Approach for the General Pediatrician, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 56-6

Health Issues in Indigenous Children is reviewed in this issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Anne B. Chang and Rosalyn Singleton. Authorities from around the world have come together to pen articles on Infant care, Immunization, Growth and nutrition (include anemia), Pneumonia and lower respiratory tract infections, Chronic respiratory disorders: asthma and bronchitis, Acute and chronic diarrhea, Glomerulonephritis (GN) and managing the risks of chronic renal disease, Acute and chronic ear disease, Acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease (RHD), Skin disorders including scabies and tinea infections, Diabetes and other endocrine disorders, Behavioral and mental health problems, Dental issues affecting health, Developmental delay, Injuries including child neglect and abuse, and Health policy and service delivery.