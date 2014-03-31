Health Communication in Traditional Chinese Medicine
1st Edition
Description
Health Communication in Traditional Chinese Medicine Cardiology presents an overview of health communications including history, cardiovascular prevalence and role of Chinese medicine, interpersonal communications between practitioners and patients, and explores methods in epidemiology to follow symptom, diagnostic, treatment and follow-up patterns in the clinic.
The book integrates the role of Chinese medicine in public health efforts, classifying the identity of the practitioner and the needs of certain patient types who require this kind of matching for better health and research methods to help sharpen the focus for specializing practitioners.
Key Features
- Identifies the rationale for specializing in cardiovascular Chinese medicine as an important part of current public health needs
- Prepares practitioners to adjust their skills, knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors, and to guide patients to do likewise for better health outcomes
- Prepares the practitioner to sit for the Niambi Wellness Health Communications 1 final online exam
Readership
This book is intended for U.S. based licensed TCM practitioners, cardiologists and researchers of TCM and cardiology.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Approving Agencies
- Course Description
- Course Objectives
- Section I: Rationale for Health Communications
- Chapter 1. History of Health Communications
- Chapter Objectives
- 1.1 Part 1: History of Public Health
- 1.2 Part 2: History of Cardiovascular Medicine
- 1.3 Part 3: Introduction to Health Communications for Chinese Medicine Practitioners
- Notes
- Chapter 2. Key Elements and Scientific Theories
- Chapter Objectives
- 2.1 Part 1: Key Elements
- 2.2 Part 2: Public Health Research Theories
- 2.3 Part 3: Mass Communications Theories
- 2.4 Part 4: Marketing-Based Models
- 2.5 Part 5: Models for Strategic Behavior and Social Change Communications
- Notes
- Chapter 3. Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence and Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Chapter Objectives
- 3.1 Part 1: Heart Disease
- 3.2 Part 2: Chinese Medicine and Cardiovascular Disease Treatment
- Notes
- Chapter 1. History of Health Communications
- Section II: Interpersonal Communications
- Chapter 4. Health Provider and Patient Types
- Chapter Objectives
- 4.1 Part 1: 4 Main Health Provider Types
- 4.2 Part 2: 4 Main Patient Types
- 4.3 Part 3: 14 Main Patient Characteristics
- 4.4 Part 4: Constitutional Theory
- Notes
- Chapter 5. Patient and Provider Communications
- Chapter Objectives
- 5.1 Part 1: Introduction to Social Support
- 5.2 Part 2: Social Support Theories
- Notes
- Chapter 6. Palliative Care
- Chapter Objectives
- 6.1 Part 1: Introduction
- 6.2 Part 2: Quality of Care
- 6.3 Part 3: Provider Partnering
- Chapter 4. Health Provider and Patient Types
- Section III: Caseload and Research
- Chapter 7. Epidemiological Overview
- Chapter Objectives
- 7.1 Part 1: Introduction
- 7.2 Part 2: Research Studies and Goals
- 7.3 Part 3: Kinds of Studies
- 7.4 Part 4: Validity and Bias
- Notes
- Chapter 8. Research Methods for the Private Clinic
- Chapter Objectives
- 8.1 Part 1: Integrative Oriental Medicine Practice
- 8.2 Part 2: Research Methods
- Chapter 7. Epidemiological Overview
Details
- No. of pages:
- 58
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 31st March 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128005439
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128001257
About the Author
Anika Al-Shura
Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.
Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.
During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.
Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine