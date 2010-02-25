Health Care-Associated Transmission of Hepatitis B and C Viruses, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437719154, 9781455700400

Health Care-Associated Transmission of Hepatitis B and C Viruses, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 14-1

1st Edition

Authors: Bandar Al Knawy
eBook ISBN: 9781455700400
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437719154
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th February 2010
Description

This issue offers the latest information regarding the transmission of hepatitis viruses in various healthcare settings.  It delves with a very timely and interesting patient safety subject that specifically targets healthcare professionals, gastroenterologists, hepatologists, oncologists, dentists and all healthcare workers to adopt and share a variety of best practices to prevent this adverse event. Well known faculty in liver disease, infection control as well as a medical practice in a legal setting have been assembled to produce a comprehensive and concise edition that highlights the latest information regarding hepatitis B and C transmission in healthcare.  It aims to provide an overview on the molecular epidemiology, the outbreak reports, the transmission in hemodialysis, endoscopy, dental, oncology, management, legal aspects and the infection prevention measures to reduce the risk of needless exposure of patients to these blood borne pathogens.

About the Authors

Bandar Al Knawy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Gastroenterology/Hepatology, Department of Medicine, King Fahad National Guard Hospital, Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

