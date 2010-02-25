Health Care-Associated Transmission of Hepatitis B and C Viruses, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 14-1

This issue offers the latest information regarding the transmission of hepatitis viruses in various healthcare settings. It delves with a very timely and interesting patient safety subject that specifically targets healthcare professionals, gastroenterologists, hepatologists, oncologists, dentists and all healthcare workers to adopt and share a variety of best practices to prevent this adverse event. Well known faculty in liver disease, infection control as well as a medical practice in a legal setting have been assembled to produce a comprehensive and concise edition that highlights the latest information regarding hepatitis B and C transmission in healthcare. It aims to provide an overview on the molecular epidemiology, the outbreak reports, the transmission in hemodialysis, endoscopy, dental, oncology, management, legal aspects and the infection prevention measures to reduce the risk of needless exposure of patients to these blood borne pathogens.