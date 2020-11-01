Health and Environmental Safety of Nanomaterials - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128205051, 9780128205105

Health and Environmental Safety of Nanomaterials

2nd Edition

Polymer Nancomposites and Other Materials Containing Nanoparticles

Editors: James Njuguna Krzysztof Pielichowski Huijun Zhu
Paperback ISBN: 9780128205051
eBook ISBN: 9780128205105
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st November 2020
Page Count: 450
Table of Contents

Part I   General introduction

1

Nanomaterials, nanofillers, and nanocomposites: types and properties

J. NJUGUNA, Robert Gordon University, UK, F. ANSARI,

Newcastle University, UK, S. SACHSE, H. ZHU and

V.M. RODRIGUEZ, Cranfield University, UK

2

Mechanisms of nanomaterial toxicity

A. PIETROIUSTI, A. MAGRINI and L. CAMPAGNOLO, University of

Rome Tor Vergata, Italy

 

Modelling of nanorisks

 

Part II Assessment of nanomaterial release and exposure

3

Nanoparticle exposure assessment: methods,

sampling techniques, and data analysis                                   

I.J. YU, Hoseo University, Korea, G. ICHIHARA, Nagoya University, Japan and K. AHN, Hanyang University, Korea

4

Sampling protocols for testing the safety of polymer nanocomposites                                    

M. BLÁZQUEZ SÁNCHEZ, Inkoa Sistemas, Spain

5

Measurement and sampling techniques for characterization of airborne nanoparticles released

from nano-enhanced products                                                

J. NJUGUNA, Robert Gordon University, UK, and

S. SACHSE, Cranfield University, UK

 

Biophysical interactions of nanoparticles with human body

6

Life cycle assessment of engineered nanomaterials                

S. GAVANKAR, S. SUH and A.A. KELLER, University of California, Santa Barbara, USA

 

Safety measures at work with nanomaterials

 

Part III Safety of particular types of nanomaterial

7

Nanolayered silicates/clay minerals: uses and effects

on health                                                                                 

H. ZHU, Cranfield University, UK and J. NJUGUNA, Robert Gordon University, UK, formerly Cranfield University, UK

8

Carbon nanotubes: properties, applications, and toxicity        

M. GHIAZZA, University of Torino, Italy, G. VIETTI, Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium and I. FENOGLIO, University of Torino, Italy

9

Ecotoxicological effects of carbon nanotubes:

test methods and current research                                           

E.J. PETERSEN, National Institute of Standards and Technology, USA

 

Health and environmental effects of graphene

10

Metal oxide nanomaterials: health and environmental

effects 

J.E. CAÑAS-CARRELL, S. LI, A.M. PARRA and B. SHRESTHA, Texas Tech University, USA

11

Safe recycling of materials containing persistent

inorganic and carbon nanoparticles                                         

L. REIJNDERS, University of Amsterdam, Netherlands

12

Nanostructured flame retardants: performance,

toxicity, and environmental impact                                         

K. PIELICHOWSKI and S. MICHAŁOWSKI, Cracow University of Technology, Poland

13

Thermal degradation, flammability, and potential

toxicity of polymer nanocomposites                                       

J.-M. LOPEZ-CUESTA and C. LONGUET, Ecole des Mines d’Alès, C2MA, France and C. CHIVAS-JOLY, LNE, France

Description

It is important for those developing nanomaterials and nano-enabled products to understand nano-safety issues, including hazard assessment as well as exposure assessment and the potential effects throughout the life-cycle of the material.  The first edition of Health and Environmental Safety of Nanomaterials: Polymer Nanocomposites and other Materials Containing Nanoparticles was published in 2014, but since that time new developments in the field of nanomaterials safety have emerged, both at release and exposure, as well as the nanomaterials side. Numerous studies have been dedicated to the issue of biophysical interactions of nanoparticles with the human body at the organ, cellular and molecular levels.  Novel correlations between the physico-chemistry of specific nanoparticles and their uptake, translocation, transformation, transport, and biodistribution in mammalian and plant systems have also been described and discussed in terms of the medical and environmental implications.  Advanced modelling approaches help to elucidate the nano-risks by addressing (quantitative) structure-activity relationships, the modelling of the interaction of nanoparticles with biological (macro) molecules, biochemical pathways and systems and/or the analysis of biomolecular signatures and the development of biomarkers suitable to characterise the impact of engineered nanoparticles. As nanomaterials are used in numerous new applications, safety measures at work with nanoparticles becomes an issue of primary importance. On the materials side, graphene has generated enormous scientific and industrial interest due to its excellent mechanical and electron transport properties. Graphene is considered as a multifunctional reinforcement that can substantially improve, even at small loadings, mechanical, thermal, electrical and barrier properties in polymer composites. However, the health and environment risks of graphene, including toxic activity, deserve an up-to-date description and critical discussion.

Key Features

·         Focuses on the health and safety of polymer nanocomposites and other materials containing nanoparticles

·         Discusses the fundamental nature of various biophysical interactions of nanoparticles with the human body

·         Looks at the physico-chemistry of nanoparticles and their uptake, translocation, transformation, transport and bio-distribution in mammalian and plant systems and medical and environmental implications

·         Focuses on the structure-activity relationships and modelling of the interaction of nanoparticles with biological molecules, biochemical pathways and systems and analysis of biomolecular signatures and the development of biomarkers

Readership

About the Editors

James Njuguna

Prof. James Njuguna is the Academic Strategic Lead (Research) in Composite Materials at Robert Gordon University. He holds both PhD and MSc in Aeronautical Engineering from City, University of University. Dr. Njuguna is a Fellow of The Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining. He is a former Marie Curie Fellow and Research Councils United Kingdom (RCUK) Fellow. He has held various academic positions at Cracow University of Technology (Poland) and Cranfield University (UK). His research interests are focused on polymer (nano)composites – their fabrication, characterisation of thermal and mechanical properties, and safe disposal.

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen, United Kingdom

Krzysztof Pielichowski

Professor Krzysztof Pielichowski, head of Department of Chemistry and Technology of Polymers, Cracow University of Technology, is an expert in polymer (nano)technology and chemistry, particularly in the areas of polymer nanocomposites with engineering polymers and hybrid organic-inorganic materials containing POSS. Prof. Pielichowski is currently performing a research programme in the area of preparation of engineering polymer nanocomposites with improved thermal and mechanical properties for construction applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cracow University of Technology, Poland

Huijun Zhu

Dr Huijun Zhu is a Senior Toxicologist at Cranfield University, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Cranfield University, UK

