Headache, Orofacial Pain and Bruxism
1st Edition
Diagnosis and multidisciplinary approaches to management(Content Advisors: Stephen Friedmann BDSc (Dental); Cathy Sloan MBBS Dip RANZCOG (Medical)
Table of Contents
Section One Diagnosis
1. Headache in general practice
2. Catastrophic and sinister headache
3. Migraine
4. Headache in childhood and adolescence
5. Headache and the upper cervical zygapophyseal joints
6. Sleep, structure, bruxism and headache
7. Temporomandibular disorders and related headache
8. Clinical features of cervicogenic and temporomandibular-related headache
9. Central nervous system processing in cervicogenic headache
10. ENT causes of orofacial pain
11. Ocular causes of headache
12. Vestibular dysfunction
13. Measurement of headache
Section two Approaches
14. Physiotherapy management of cervicogenic headache: Part 1
15. Physiotherapy management of cervicogenic headache: Part 2
16. Chiropractic approach
17. Osteopathic approach
18. Integrative medicine approach
19. Management of temporomandibular and cervical components of headache
20. Management of parafunctional activities and bruxism
21. Psychological management
22. Psychiatric management
Section Three Treatment
23. Myofascial trigger point treatment
24. Dry needling, acupuncture and laser
25. The Feldenkrais Method
26. Botox injections
27. Neurosurgery
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 4th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702042768
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780443103100
About the Editor
Peter Selvaratnam
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, Director, Headache Centre of Victoria; Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne; Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Dept of Anatomy, Facullty of Medicine, Monash University, Austraila
Kenneth Niere
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, La Trobe University; Principal, Auburn Spinal Therapy Centre
Maria Zuluaga
Affiliations and Expertise
Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist; Clinician, Headache Centre of Victoria, Australia
Pamela Oddy
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, The WordCare Company