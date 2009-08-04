Headache, Orofacial Pain and Bruxism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103100, 9780702042768

Headache, Orofacial Pain and Bruxism

1st Edition

Diagnosis and multidisciplinary approaches to management(Content Advisors: Stephen Friedmann BDSc (Dental); Cathy Sloan MBBS Dip RANZCOG (Medical)

Editors: Peter Selvaratnam Kenneth Niere Maria Zuluaga Pamela Oddy
eBook ISBN: 9780702042768
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443103100
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 4th August 2009
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Section One Diagnosis

1. Headache in general practice

2. Catastrophic and sinister headache

3. Migraine

4. Headache in childhood and adolescence

5. Headache and the upper cervical zygapophyseal joints

6. Sleep, structure, bruxism and headache

7. Temporomandibular disorders and related headache

8. Clinical features of cervicogenic and temporomandibular-related headache

9. Central nervous system processing in cervicogenic headache

10. ENT causes of orofacial pain

11. Ocular causes of headache

12. Vestibular dysfunction

13. Measurement of headache

Section two Approaches

14. Physiotherapy management of cervicogenic headache: Part 1

15. Physiotherapy management of cervicogenic headache: Part 2

16. Chiropractic approach

17. Osteopathic approach

18. Integrative medicine approach

19. Management of temporomandibular and cervical components of headache

20. Management of parafunctional activities and bruxism

21. Psychological management

22. Psychiatric management

Section Three Treatment

23. Myofascial trigger point treatment

24. Dry needling, acupuncture and laser

25. The Feldenkrais Method

26. Botox injections

27. Neurosurgery

Index

 

About the Editor

Peter Selvaratnam

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, Director, Headache Centre of Victoria; Clinical Associate Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, The University of Melbourne; Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Dept of Anatomy, Facullty of Medicine, Monash University, Austraila

Kenneth Niere

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist, Senior Lecturer, School of Physiotherapy, La Trobe University; Principal, Auburn Spinal Therapy Centre

Maria Zuluaga

Affiliations and Expertise

Musculoskeletal Physiotherapist; Clinician, Headache Centre of Victoria, Australia

Pamela Oddy

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, The WordCare Company

