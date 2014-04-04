Headache in Otolaryngology: Rhinogenic and Beyond, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323290067, 9780323290074

Headache in Otolaryngology: Rhinogenic and Beyond, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-2

1st Edition

Authors: Howard Levine
eBook ISBN: 9780323290074
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323290067
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th April 2014
Description

Patients present to physicians with headache or facial pain and are certain that it is a “sinus headache.” Specialists of all types - otolaryngologists, allergists, neurologists, internists, and emergency physicians are confronted almost daily with these patients. “Headache in Otolaryngology: Rhinogenic and Beyond” describes headaches ascribed to other causes - migraine as well as headaches that actually are a result of sinusitis. This volume addresses the need for expertise of an otolaryngologist who can obtain a history of nasal and sinus disease, evaluate the interior of the nose, and correlate it to a computed tomographic (CT) scan, along with collaboration of neurologists/headache specialists. Because headaches are often a symptom of potentially dangerous medical conditions that may need emergency work-up and referral to the appropriate physician, information in this volume identifies these emergency conditions for the clinician. Topics include: Confusion about sinus headache; Diagnosing Adult and Pediatric Headache; Imaging for the headache patient; TMJ head pain; Signs of dangerous headache; Vertiginous headache; Rhinogenic headache; Medical treatment of headache; and Surgery for headache.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323290074
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323290067

About the Authors

Howard Levine Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Vice President Medical Affairs Acclarent, Inc Menlo Park, California

