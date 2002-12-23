Head and Neck Cancer - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122399909, 9780080533841

Head and Neck Cancer

1st Edition

Emerging Perspectives

Authors: John Ensley Silvio Gutkind John Jacobs Scott Lippman
eBook ISBN: 9780080533841
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122399909
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd December 2002
Page Count: 602
Description

By detailing experimental and basic research, from premalignancy to fully invasive tumors, this book has wide applicability to all human carcinomas. No other group of human cancers is better positioned for the application of recently developed novel and targeted therapies, and this book uniquely presents the unusual opportunities tumors of the head and neck provide for clinical, translational, and basic science research. Cutting-edge and experimental treatment approaches are presented, along with future strategies and an evaluation of emerging technologies.

Key Features

  • Presents a multi-disciplinary perspective from authorities in diverse fields
  • Addresses state-of-the art approaches in cancer research as well as other scientific opportunities in this field
  • Provides comprehensive yet easily comprehendible source of information

Readership

Cancer researchers and oncologists interested in head and neck carcinomas.

Table of Contents

Introduction. Basic Molecular Mechanisms. Prevention and Detection. Current Approaches. Novel Approaches.

Details

No. of pages:
602
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080533841
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122399909

John Ensley

Silvio Gutkind

John Jacobs

Scott Lippman

"...this book uniquely presents the unusual opportunities tumors of the head and neck provide for clinical, translational, and basic science research...cutting-edge and experimental treatment approaches are presented, along with future strategies and an evaluation of emerging technologies"

