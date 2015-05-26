Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3
1st Edition
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Dr. John Ridge, is devoted to Head and Neck Cancer.Articles in this issue include: Epidemiology of Head and Neck Cancer; Molecular Biology and Immunology; Examination of the patient with Head and Neck Cancer; Imaging of Head and Neck Cancer; Principles of Radiation Treatment; Principles of Chemotherapy; Principles and Practice of Reconstructive Surgery; Oral Cavity; Oropharynx; Unknown primary; Larynx and Hypopharynx; Nasopharynx; Nose and Sinus; Head and Neck Skin Cancer; and Tumors of the major Salivary Glands
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 26th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323391221
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323391214
John Ridge Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Head and Neck Surgery, Louis Della Penna Family Chair in Head and Neck Oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA