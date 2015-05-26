Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323391214, 9780323391221

Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-3

1st Edition

Authors: John Ridge
eBook ISBN: 9780323391221
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323391214
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th May 2015
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Dr. John Ridge, is devoted to Head and Neck Cancer.Articles in this issue include: Epidemiology of Head and Neck Cancer; Molecular Biology and Immunology; Examination of the patient with Head and Neck Cancer; Imaging of Head and Neck Cancer; Principles of Radiation Treatment; Principles of Chemotherapy; Principles and Practice of Reconstructive Surgery; Oral Cavity; Oropharynx; Unknown primary; Larynx and Hypopharynx; Nasopharynx; Nose and Sinus; Head and Neck Skin Cancer; and Tumors of the major Salivary Glands

About the Authors

John Ridge Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Head and Neck Surgery, Louis Della Penna Family Chair in Head and Neck Oncology, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia, PA

