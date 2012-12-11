Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455771196, 9781455772056

Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: Patricia Hudgins Amit Saindane
eBook ISBN: 9781455772056
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455771196
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Description

This issue reviews the state of the art in imaging head and neck cancer. Articles cover topics on Rationale for Staging by Imaging; Oral Cavity Cancer; Oropharynx; Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma; Pitfalls in Staging Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Hypopharynx; Larynx; Major Salivary Glands; Thyroid Cancer; Lymph Nodes; Image-Guided Tissue Sampling; and Surgical Perspective.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455772056
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455771196

About the Authors

Patricia Hudgins Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Radiology and Otolaryngology, Director of Head & Neck Radiology, Department of Radiology and Imaging Sciences, Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

Amit Saindane Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University, Atlanta, GA

