Head and Neck Cancer, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics, Volume 23-1

This issue reviews the state of the art in imaging head and neck cancer. Articles cover topics on Rationale for Staging by Imaging; Oral Cavity Cancer; Oropharynx; Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma; Pitfalls in Staging Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Hypopharynx; Larynx; Major Salivary Glands; Thyroid Cancer; Lymph Nodes; Image-Guided Tissue Sampling; and Surgical Perspective.