Hartland's Medical and Dental Hypnosis

This book is an extensively revised edition of a highly successful and comprehensive introductory manual for the use of clinical hypnosis in the treatment of medical and psychological problems and disorders. Written with the interests and needs of the doctor or dentist in mind, its practical and clear approach maintains the tradition of high-quality information and usefulness established in previous editions of this book. After exploring the theoretical and historical background to hypnosis as well as key techniques and approaches, the book looks at specific clinical situations and problems in which hypnosis may have an impact, and offers specific practical management guidelines including possible scripts.

Table of Contents

Section 1:The history and nature of hypnosis - Overview of the history of hypnosis. The nature of hypnosis: suggestion and trance. Hypnotic susceptibility and its measurement . Theories of hypnosis



Section 2: Basic procedures in clinical hypnosis - Preparation for clinical hypnosis. Hypnotic induction and deepening procedures: first approach. Hypnotic induction and deepening procedures: second approach. Further ethical matters and precautions during the preparation phase of hypnosis. Self-hypnosis. Variations in style: permissive, indirect and alert approaches . Suggestion, posthypnotic suggestion and ego-strengthening in therapy. Behavioural techniques for self-control. Metaphor and story technique. Basic procedures with children



Section 3: The application of hypnotic procedures in psychological therapy - Orientation to the psychotherapies and the concept of a 'working model'. Introduction to psychodynamic and humanistic approaches . Ericksonian approaches to psychotherapy. The unconscious mind and the repression of memories. Hypnotic procedures in psychodynamic therapy. Behaviour therapy and the application of hypnosis . Cognitive therapy: an introduction. An eclectic approach to psychotherapy augmented by hypnosis. Risks, precautions and contraindications



Section 4: The applications of hypnosis to specific medical, dental and psychological problems - Hypnosis for smoking cessation, weight reduction and insomnia. Hypnosis in the treatment of psychosomatic problems. Hypnosis and pain. Hypnosis and cancer. Hypnosis in obstetrics and gynaecology. Hypnosis in dentistry. Hypnosis for anxiety disorders. Hypnosis in the treatment of miscellaneous psychological problems and disorders. Medical and psychological problems in children and adolescents



Section 5: The professional practice of hypnosis - Evidence for the benefits and the adverse effects of hypnosis. Issues in professional practice

Appendix I: Clinical hypnosis and memory

Appendix II: Ethical guidelines of the international society of hypnosis

Index