Harmonization of Leaching/Extraction Tests, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. General principles for the leaching and extraction of materials. Soils. Contaminated soil. Sediments. Sewage sludges. Composts. Granular waste and industrial sludges. Waste stabilized/solidified with hydraulic binders. Construction materials. Preservative treated wood. Standardization of leaching/extraction tests. Concluding observations and discussion of potential for harmonization. Summary. Annex 1. Contact details for the group members. Annex 2. The main chapter contributors. Annex 3. Those who attended and contributed to the Network meetings. Glossary of terms. Index.
Description
This is a unique compilation on the use of leaching/extraction methods in different fields. The use of leaching test methods is increasing in various areas including: waste treatment and disposal; incineration of waste; soil clean-up and reuse of cleaned soil; sludge treatment. This has led to (and may increasingly lead to) the development of a large number of very similar tests in these different fields. However, these developments are taking place with no clear understanding of their mutual relationships. In view of these developments, efforts are needed to harmonize the leaching procedures that could be adapted for different matrices, as well as validate the use of existing tests in other fields. The development of a wide variety of leaching/extraction tests for different matrices is undesirable from a regulatory point of view and undesirable for industry. Clarity in testing is crucial in producer-consumer relations. This collective document will assist in improving the understanding of leaching from a variety of sources and will, where appropriate, help to bring together the approaches used in different technical fields and in different countries.
Readership
For environmental researchers, regulatory officers (in industry and research organizations), governmental institutes operating in the areas of waste, soil, sediments, sludge, construction materials.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 10th June 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533308
About the Editors
L. Heasman Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
M.J. Carters Associates Ltd, Station House, Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire CV9 1BH, UK
H.A. van der Sloot Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ECN, Bodem & Reststoffenonderzoek, Postbus 1, 1755 ZG Petten, The Netherlands
Ph. Quevauviller Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Directorate XII, Commission of the European Communities, Bruxelles, Belgium