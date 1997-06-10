Harmonization of Leaching/Extraction Tests - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444828088, 9780080533308

Harmonization of Leaching/Extraction Tests, Volume 70

1st Edition

Editors: L. Heasman H.A. van der Sloot Ph. Quevauviller
eBook ISBN: 9780080533308
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 10th June 1997
Page Count: 280
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
275.00
233.75
215.00
182.75
265.00
225.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Introduction. General principles for the leaching and extraction of materials. Soils. Contaminated soil. Sediments. Sewage sludges. Composts. Granular waste and industrial sludges. Waste stabilized/solidified with hydraulic binders. Construction materials. Preservative treated wood. Standardization of leaching/extraction tests. Concluding observations and discussion of potential for harmonization. Summary. Annex 1. Contact details for the group members. Annex 2. The main chapter contributors. Annex 3. Those who attended and contributed to the Network meetings. Glossary of terms. Index.

Description

This is a unique compilation on the use of leaching/extraction methods in different fields. The use of leaching test methods is increasing in various areas including: waste treatment and disposal; incineration of waste; soil clean-up and reuse of cleaned soil; sludge treatment. This has led to (and may increasingly lead to) the development of a large number of very similar tests in these different fields. However, these developments are taking place with no clear understanding of their mutual relationships. In view of these developments, efforts are needed to harmonize the leaching procedures that could be adapted for different matrices, as well as validate the use of existing tests in other fields. The development of a wide variety of leaching/extraction tests for different matrices is undesirable from a regulatory point of view and undesirable for industry. Clarity in testing is crucial in producer-consumer relations. This collective document will assist in improving the understanding of leaching from a variety of sources and will, where appropriate, help to bring together the approaches used in different technical fields and in different countries.

Readership

For environmental researchers, regulatory officers (in industry and research organizations), governmental institutes operating in the areas of waste, soil, sediments, sludge, construction materials.

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080533308

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

L. Heasman Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

M.J. Carters Associates Ltd, Station House, Long Street, Atherstone, Warwickshire CV9 1BH, UK

H.A. van der Sloot Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

ECN, Bodem & Reststoffenonderzoek, Postbus 1, 1755 ZG Petten, The Netherlands

Ph. Quevauviller Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Directorate XII, Commission of the European Communities, Bruxelles, Belgium

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.