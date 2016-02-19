Handling of Bulk Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407011809, 9781483144511

Handling of Bulk Solids

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Authors: P. A. Shamlou
eBook ISBN: 9781483144511
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th March 1988
Page Count: 200
Description

Handling of Bulk Solids provides a comprehensive discussion of the field of solids flow and handling in the process industries. Presentation of the subject follows classical lines of separate discussions for each topic, so each chapter is self-contained and can be read on its own. Topics discussed include bulk solids flow and handling properties; pressure profiles in bulk solids storage vessels; the design of storage silos for reliable discharge of bulk materials; gravity flow of particulate materials from storage vessels; pneumatic transportation of bulk solids; and the hazards of solid-materials handling and processing along with their prevention. Worked-out examples are included at the end of each chapter to familiarize the reader with the numerical manipulations and orders of magnitude of various parameters which occur in the subject of bulk solids handling. Because of the complicated form of most of the design equations involved, the computer is an ideal vehicle for the solution of many design problems in bulk solids handling. This book is suitable for advanced undergraduate and postgraduate levels as well as for practitioners in industry.

Table of Contents


1 Bulk Solids Flow and Handling Properties

Introduction

Particle and Bulk Properties

Particle-Particle and Particle-Fluid Interactions

Bulk Solid Handling and Flow Behavior

References

Symbols

Example

2 Pressure Profiles in Bulk Solids Storage Vessels

Introduction

Variation of Pressure with Position in a Particulate under Storage

References

Symbols

Example

3 Design of Storage Vessels for Particulate Solids

Introduction

Mass-Flow Silos: Flow/No Flow Criterion

Funnel-Flow Silos

References

Symbols

Example

4 Gravity Flow of Particulate Solids

Introduction

Gravity Discharge of Coarse Particles

Gravity Discharge of Fine Particles

References

Symbols

5 Pneumatic Conveying of Bulk Solids

Introduction

Positive-Pressure Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Dilute-Phase Pneumatic Conveying Systems

Dense-Phase Pneumatic Conveying Systems

References

Symbols

Example

6 Hydraulic Transport of Particulate Solids

Introduction

Settling Suspensions

Non-Settling Slurries

Equipment Components

References

Symbols

Example 1. Settling Suspensions

Example 2. Non-Settling Slurries

7 Mechanical Conveyors

Introduction

Screw Conveyors and Elevators

Belt Conveyors

Bucket Elevators

En masse Conveyors

Other Conveyors and Feeders

References

8 Safety in Bulk Solids Handling

Introduction

Dust Fires and Explosions

Health Hazards

Dust Control Equipment

References

Index

About the Author

P. A. Shamlou

