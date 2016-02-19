Handling of Bulk Solids
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Handling of Bulk Solids provides a comprehensive discussion of the field of solids flow and handling in the process industries. Presentation of the subject follows classical lines of separate discussions for each topic, so each chapter is self-contained and can be read on its own. Topics discussed include bulk solids flow and handling properties; pressure profiles in bulk solids storage vessels; the design of storage silos for reliable discharge of bulk materials; gravity flow of particulate materials from storage vessels; pneumatic transportation of bulk solids; and the hazards of solid-materials handling and processing along with their prevention. Worked-out examples are included at the end of each chapter to familiarize the reader with the numerical manipulations and orders of magnitude of various parameters which occur in the subject of bulk solids handling. Because of the complicated form of most of the design equations involved, the computer is an ideal vehicle for the solution of many design problems in bulk solids handling. This book is suitable for advanced undergraduate and postgraduate levels as well as for practitioners in industry.
Table of Contents
1 Bulk Solids Flow and Handling Properties
Introduction
Particle and Bulk Properties
Particle-Particle and Particle-Fluid Interactions
Bulk Solid Handling and Flow Behavior
References
Symbols
Example
2 Pressure Profiles in Bulk Solids Storage Vessels
Introduction
Variation of Pressure with Position in a Particulate under Storage
References
Symbols
Example
3 Design of Storage Vessels for Particulate Solids
Introduction
Mass-Flow Silos: Flow/No Flow Criterion
Funnel-Flow Silos
References
Symbols
Example
4 Gravity Flow of Particulate Solids
Introduction
Gravity Discharge of Coarse Particles
Gravity Discharge of Fine Particles
References
Symbols
5 Pneumatic Conveying of Bulk Solids
Introduction
Positive-Pressure Pneumatic Conveying Systems
Dilute-Phase Pneumatic Conveying Systems
Dense-Phase Pneumatic Conveying Systems
References
Symbols
Example
6 Hydraulic Transport of Particulate Solids
Introduction
Settling Suspensions
Non-Settling Slurries
Equipment Components
References
Symbols
Example 1. Settling Suspensions
Example 2. Non-Settling Slurries
7 Mechanical Conveyors
Introduction
Screw Conveyors and Elevators
Belt Conveyors
Bucket Elevators
En masse Conveyors
Other Conveyors and Feeders
References
8 Safety in Bulk Solids Handling
Introduction
Dust Fires and Explosions
Health Hazards
Dust Control Equipment
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 17th March 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144511