Handbooks in Operations Research and Management Science, Volume 12
1st Edition
Discrete Optimization
Editors: K. Aardal George Nemhauser R. Weismantel
Table of Contents
- On the History of Combinatorial Optimization (till 1960) (A. Schrijver). 2. Computational Integer Programming and Cutting Planes (A. Fügenschuh, A. Martin). 3. The Structure of Group Relaxations (R. R. Thomas). 4. Integer programming, lattices, and results in fixed dimension (K. Aardal, F. Eisenbrand). 5. Primal Integer Programming (B. Spille, R. Weismantel). 6. Balanced Matrices (G. Cornuéjols, M. Conforti). 7. Submodular Function Minimization (T. McCormick). 8. Semidefinite Programming and Integer Programming (M. Laurent, F. Rendl). 9. Algorithms for Stochastic Mixed-Integer Programming Models (S. Sen). 10. Constraint Programming (A. Bockmayr, J.N. Hooker).
Description
The chapters of this Handbook volume cover nine main topics that are representative of recent
theoretical and algorithmic developments in the field. In addition to the nine papers that present the state of the art, there is an article on the early history of the field.
The handbook will be a useful reference to experts in the field as well as students and others who want to learn about discrete optimization.
Readership
Operation Researchers
About the Editors
K. Aardal Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centrum voor Wiskunde en Informatica, 1090 GB, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
George Nemhauser Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Industrial & Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA
R. Weismantel Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Otto-von-Guericke-University of Magdeburg, 39106 Magdeburg, Germany
