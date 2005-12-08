Handbooks in Operations Research and Management Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515070, 9780080459219

Handbooks in Operations Research and Management Science, Volume 12

1st Edition

Discrete Optimization

Editors: K. Aardal George Nemhauser R. Weismantel
eBook ISBN: 9780080459219
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515070
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 8th December 2005
Page Count: 620
Table of Contents

  1. On the History of Combinatorial Optimization (till 1960) (A. Schrijver). 2. Computational Integer Programming and Cutting Planes (A. Fügenschuh, A. Martin). 3. The Structure of Group Relaxations (R. R. Thomas). 4. Integer programming, lattices, and results in fixed dimension (K. Aardal, F. Eisenbrand). 5. Primal Integer Programming (B. Spille, R. Weismantel). 6. Balanced Matrices (G. Cornuéjols, M. Conforti). 7. Submodular Function Minimization (T. McCormick). 8. Semidefinite Programming and Integer Programming (M. Laurent, F. Rendl). 9. Algorithms for Stochastic Mixed-Integer Programming Models (S. Sen). 10. Constraint Programming (A. Bockmayr, J.N. Hooker).

Description

The chapters of this Handbook volume cover nine main topics that are representative of recent
theoretical and algorithmic developments in the field. In addition to the nine papers that present the state of the art, there is an article on the early history of the field.

The handbook will be a useful reference to experts in the field as well as students and others who want to learn about discrete optimization.

Readership

Operation Researchers

Details

No. of pages:
620
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2006
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080459219
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444515070

About the Editors

K. Aardal Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centrum voor Wiskunde en Informatica, 1090 GB, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

George Nemhauser Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Industrial & Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA

R. Weismantel Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Otto-von-Guericke-University of Magdeburg, 39106 Magdeburg, Germany

