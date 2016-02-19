Handbook to Bristol and the Neighbourhood with Map (In Excursion Pamphlets) is a collection of articles describing the history of the neighborhood of Bristol from geological times, pre-historic age, Roman era, and modern times. The architectural features of Bristol show no presence of early architecture, either Ecclesiastical or Civil. The port of Bristol includes the Old City Docks and those at Avonmouth and Portishead. Bristol is no longer regarded as a great port, a position it once enjoyed. The present dock system within the port comprises a dock of 19 acres at Avonmouth on the Gloucestershire bank of the Avon; one of 12 acres (in deep water area) at Portishead on the Somersetshire bank of the river two miles below Avonmouth; and a floating harbor of 70 acres in the heart of the City of Bristol. The port has an excellent geographical and maritime position, with direct railway and canal communication to all the leading centers of commerce. Several articles describe the local government, taxation, public health, flora and fauna, educational institutions, and public libraries of Bristol. English Historians, students, foreign or local tourists to Southwest England will find the handbook entertaining and informative.