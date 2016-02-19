Handbook to Bristol and the Neighbourhood with Map (in Excursion Pamphlets) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483198064, 9781483223094

Handbook to Bristol and the Neighbourhood with Map (in Excursion Pamphlets)

1st Edition

Prepared by Various Authors, for the Publications Sub-Committee

Editors: Bertram M. H. Rogers
eBook ISBN: 9781483223094
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1898
Page Count: 240
Description

Handbook to Bristol and the Neighbourhood with Map (In Excursion Pamphlets) is a collection of articles describing the history of the neighborhood of Bristol from geological times, pre-historic age, Roman era, and modern times. The architectural features of Bristol show no presence of early architecture, either Ecclesiastical or Civil. The port of Bristol includes the Old City Docks and those at Avonmouth and Portishead. Bristol is no longer regarded as a great port, a position it once enjoyed. The present dock system within the port comprises a dock of 19 acres at Avonmouth on the Gloucestershire bank of the Avon; one of 12 acres (in deep water area) at Portishead on the Somersetshire bank of the river two miles below Avonmouth; and a floating harbor of 70 acres in the heart of the City of Bristol. The port has an excellent geographical and maritime position, with direct railway and canal communication to all the leading centers of commerce. Several articles describe the local government, taxation, public health, flora and fauna, educational institutions, and public libraries of Bristol. English Historians, students, foreign or local tourists to Southwest England will find the handbook entertaining and informative.

Table of Contents


Preface

Geological History of the Neighbourhood of Bristol

Pre-Historic Archeology of Bristol

Bristol and its Neighbourhood in Roman Times

Modern History of Bristol

Architectural Features of Bristol

Docks, River and Tides

The Port of Bristol

Bristol Commerce and Industries

Local Government and Taxation

Charities

Meteorology—Rainfall and Temperature

Public Health

The Botany of Bristol

Birds of the Bristol District

Reptiles, Amphibians and Fishes of the Bristol District

Mammals of the Bristol District

Insects of the Bristol District

Educational Organization in Bristol

Bristol Public Libraries, Past and Present

Scientific Societies

Index

About the Editor

Bertram M. H. Rogers

