Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444520289, 9780080461021

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 35

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Karl A. Gschneidner Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780080461021
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444520289
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 2nd August 2005
Page Count: 418
Table of Contents

Rare-earth Materials for Solid Oxide Fuels (SOFC) (Natsuko Sakai, Katsuhiko Yamaji, Teruhisa Horita, Yue Ping Xiong and Harumi Yokokawa)

Oxo-selenates of Rare Earth Elements (Mathias S. Wickleder)

Rare-earth Beta-diketonates (Koen Binnemans)

Molecular Recognition and Sensing via Rare Earth Complexes (Prof. Satoshi Shinoda, Dr. Hiroyuki Miyake, and Prof. Hiroshi Tsukube)

Description

The rare earths play a unique role in science. These seventeen related elements afford a panoply of subtle variations deriving from the systematic development of their electronic configurations, allowing a test of theory with excellent resolution. In contrast they find widespread use in even the most mundane processes such as steel making, for polishing materials and gasoline cracking catalysts. In between are exotic uses such as TV screen phosphors, lasers, high strength permanent magnets and chemical probes.

This multi-volume handbook covers the entire rare earth field in an integrated manner. Each chapter is a comprehensive up-to-date, critical review of a particular segment of the field. The work offers the researcher and graduate student alike, a complete and thorough coverage of this fascinating field.

Key Features

· Authoritative · Comprehensive · Up-to-date · Critical · Reliable

Readership

Researchers working on rare earth materials, Rare earth industry and University libraries.

About the Series Volume Editors

Karl A. Gschneidner Series Volume Editor

Gschneidner has published over 485 journal articles and chapters in books and edited or written 40 books on the chemistry, materials science, and physics or rare earth materials. He was the founder of the Rare-earth Information Center and served as its Director for 30 years.

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, Ames, USA

Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Volume Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Series Volume Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

