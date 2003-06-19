Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. 211. Filled Skutterudites (B.C. Sales). 212. Rare Earth-Antimony Systems (O.L. Sologub, P.S. Salamakha). 213. Thermodynamic Properties of the Lanthanide (III) Halides (R.I.M. Konings, A. Kovacs). 214. Rare Earth-Manganese Perovskites (J.B. Goodenough). 215. Paramagnetic NMR Lanthanide Induced Shift for Extracting Solution Structure (C. Piguet, C. Geraldès). 216. Lanthanide and Actinide Solution Chemistry Studied by Time-resolved Laser-induced Spectrocopy (TRLS) (I. Billard). 217. Optical Studies of Non-metallic Rare Earth Compounds Under Pressure (Th. Tröster).
Description
This volume of the Handbook illustrates the rich variety of topics covered by rare earth science. Three chapters are devoted to the description of solid state compounds: skutterudites (Chapter 211), rare earth -antimony systems (Chapter 212), and rare earth-manganese perovskites (Chapter 214). Two other reviews deal with solid state properties: one contribution includes information on existing thermodynamic data of lanthanide trihalides (Chapter 213) while the other one describes optical properties of rare earth compounds under pressure (Chapter 217). Finally, two chapters focus on solution chemistry. The state of the art in unraveling solution structure of lanthanide-containing coordination compounds by paramagnetic nuclear magnetic resonance is outlined in Chapter 215. The potential of time-resolved, laser-induced emission spectroscopy for the analysis of lanthanide and actinide solutions is presented and critically discussed in Chapter 216.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2003
- Published:
- 19th June 2003
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080548579
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444513236
About the Series Editors
K.A. Gschneidner Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA
Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Editor
Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.
Affiliations and Expertise
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland
Vitalij Pecharsky Series Editor
Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA