Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444513236, 9780080548579

Handbook on the Physics and Chemistry of Rare Earths, Volume 33

1st Edition

Series Editors: K.A. Gschneidner Jean-Claude Bunzli Vitalij Pecharsky
eBook ISBN: 9780080548579
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444513236
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 19th June 2003
Page Count: 680
Table of Contents

Preface. 211. Filled Skutterudites (B.C. Sales). 212. Rare Earth-Antimony Systems (O.L. Sologub, P.S. Salamakha). 213. Thermodynamic Properties of the Lanthanide (III) Halides (R.I.M. Konings, A. Kovacs). 214. Rare Earth-Manganese Perovskites (J.B. Goodenough). 215. Paramagnetic NMR Lanthanide Induced Shift for Extracting Solution Structure (C. Piguet, C. Geraldès). 216. Lanthanide and Actinide Solution Chemistry Studied by Time-resolved Laser-induced Spectrocopy (TRLS) (I. Billard). 217. Optical Studies of Non-metallic Rare Earth Compounds Under Pressure (Th. Tröster).

Description

This volume of the Handbook illustrates the rich variety of topics covered by rare earth science. Three chapters are devoted to the description of solid state compounds: skutterudites (Chapter 211), rare earth -antimony systems (Chapter 212), and rare earth-manganese perovskites (Chapter 214). Two other reviews deal with solid state properties: one contribution includes information on existing thermodynamic data of lanthanide trihalides (Chapter 213) while the other one describes optical properties of rare earth compounds under pressure (Chapter 217). Finally, two chapters focus on solution chemistry. The state of the art in unraveling solution structure of lanthanide-containing coordination compounds by paramagnetic nuclear magnetic resonance is outlined in Chapter 215. The potential of time-resolved, laser-induced emission spectroscopy for the analysis of lanthanide and actinide solutions is presented and critically discussed in Chapter 216.

About the Series Editors

K.A. Gschneidner Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

Jean-Claude Bunzli Series Editor

Professor J-C.G. Bünzli is a physical-inorganic and analytical chemist by training and an active researcher in the field of co-ordination and supramolecular chemistry of rare-earth ions. His research focuses mainly on designing self-assembled functional edifices containing rare-earth ions and with predetermined photophysical and/or magnetic properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), Switzerland

Vitalij Pecharsky Series Editor

Professor V.K. Pecharsky is an active researcher in the field of structure-physical property relationships of rare earth-based intermetallic compounds. He co-authored over 250 papers published in peer reviewed journals and as chapters in books, holds 10 patents, mostly related to preparation and processing rare earth-based alloys.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ames Laboratory, Iowa State University, Ames, IA, USA

