Handbook of Water and Wastewater Microbiology
1st Edition
Description
"Access to safe water is a fundamental human need and therefore a basic human right" --Kofi Annan, United Nations Secretary General
Edited by two world-renowned scientists in the field, The Handbook of Water and Wastewater Microbiology provides a definitive and comprehensive coverage of water and wastewater microbiology. With contributions from experts from around the world, this book gives a global perspective on the important issues faced in the provision of safe drinking water, the problems of dealing with aquatic pollution and the processes involved in wastewater management.
Starting with an introductory chapter of basic microbiological principles, The Handbook of Water and Wastewater Microbiology develops these principles further, ensuring that this is the essential text for process engineers with little microbiological experience and specialist microbiologists alike.
Key Features
- Comprehensive selection of reviews dealing with drinking water and aquatic pollution
- Provides an understading of basic microbiology and how it is applied to engineering process solutions
- Suitable for all levels of knowledge in microbiology -from those with no background to specialists who require the depth of information
Readership
Graduate and research microbiologists, public health scientists, wastewater and civil engineers
Table of Contents
Basic Microbiology
1 Microbial Nutrition and Basic Metabolism E C S Chan
Introduction to Microbes of Sanitary Importance
2 Viruses John Heritage
3 Bacteria Ed Schroeder,
4 Protozoa Nigel Horan
5 Filamentous Fungi In Water Systems Graham Kinsey, Joan Kelley
6 Microbial Flora of the Gut B S Drasar
7 Faecal Indicator Organisms D D Mara
8 Detection, Enumeration and Identification of Environmental Microorganisms of Public Health Significance Howard Kator, Martha Rhodes
9 Fundamentals of Biological Behaviour M C Wentzel, G A Ekama, R E Loewenthal
Water and Excreta Related Diseases
10 Microorganisms and Disease R Morris
11 Unitary Environmental Classification of Water and Excreta Related Communicable Diseases D D Mara and R G A Feacham
12 Emerging Waterborne Pathogens Debra E Huffman, Walter Quintero-Betancourt, Joan Rose
13 Health Effects of Water Consumption and Water Quality Pierre Payment
14 Drinking Standards fro the Developing World J Bartram, Guy Howard, Peter Murchie
15 Control of Pathogenic Microorganisms in Wastewater Recycling and Refuse in Agriculture Hillel Shuval and Badri Fattal
16 Developing Risk Assessments of Waterborne Microbial Contaminations Paul Gale
17 Effluent Discharge Standards David W M Johnstone
18 Health Constraints on the Agricultural Recycling of Wastewater Sludges A Godfrey
Microbiology of Wastewater Treatment
Introduction to Microbiological Wastewater Treatment
19 Fixed Film Processes Paul Lessard
20 Suspended Growth Processes Nigel Horan
21 Low-Cost Treatment Systems D D Mara
22 Anaerobic Treatment Processes Ken Anderson
23 The Nitrogen Cycle and It's Application in Wastewater Treatment C H Wong, G W Barton, J P Barford
24 The Microbiology of Phosphorus Removal in Activated Sludge T E Cloete, M M Ehlers, J van Heerden, B Atkinson
25 Sulphate Reducing Bacteria Oliver J Hao
26 Protozoa as Indicators of Wastewater Treatment Efficiency Paolo Madoni
27 Biofilm Formation and it's Role in Fixed Film Processes Luis F Melo
Behaviour of Pathogens in Wastewater Treatment Processes
28 Viruses in Faeces John Oragui
29 Bacterial Pathogen Removal from Wastewater Treatment Plants Tom Curtis
Problems in wastewater treatment processes
30 Activated Sludge Bulking and Foaming: Microbes and Myths R J Foot, M S Robinson
31 Odour Generation Arthur Boon
32 Recalcitrant Organic Compounds J S Knapp, K C A Bromley-Challenor
33 The Problems of Heavy Metals in Wastewater Treatment Processes J Binkley and J A Simpson
Drinking Water Microbiology
34 Stored Water (Rainjars and Raintanks) John Pinfold
35 Coagulation and Filtration Caroline S Fitzpartick and John Gregory
36 Biofilms in Water Distribution Systems Charmain J Kerr, Keith S Osborn, Alex H Rickard, Geoff D Robson, Pauline S Handley
37 Taste and Odour Problems in Potable Water Esther Ortenberg, Benjamin Telsch
38 Giardia and Cryptosporidium H V Smith and A M Grimason
39 Microbial Response to Disinfectants J Morato, J Mir, F Codony, J Mas, F Ribas
Details
- No. of pages:
- 832
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 7th August 2003
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080478197
About the Editor
Duncan Mara
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, U.K.
Nigel Horan
Reader in Public Health Engineering
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, U.K.
Reviews
"...a valuable addition to the general area of ecological and applied microbiology, and editors Mara and Horan have done an excellent job in putting together this volume." --CHOICE, March 2004