Handbook of Visual Communications

B.G. Haskell, Video Data Compression: Waveform Encoding. Parameter Coding. W.A. Pearlman, Information Theory and Image Coding: Noiseless Source Coding. Continuous-Amplitude Sources. Scalar Quantization.Vector Coding. Transform Coding. Predictive Coding. Subband Coding. Conclusions. N.S. Jayant, J.D. Johnston, and R.J. Safranek, Image Compression Based on Models of Human Vision: Overview of Signal Compression. Visual Signal, Human Perception,and Time-Frequency Analysis. Filterbanks and Transforms in Image Processing. Quantization. Perceptional Image Coding. Perceptional Coding of Video. Research Directions. D.L. Duttweiler, Bilevel Image Coding: Compressed Rasters versus Page Description Language. Group 3 and Group 4 Coding. Joint Bilevel Imaging Group Coding. Conclusions. H.-M. Hang and Y.-M. Chou, Motion Estimation for Image Sequence Compression: Motion Estimation and Compensation. Block Matching Method. Differential Method. Fourier Method. Concluding Remarks. A. Gersho, S.Gupta, and S.-W. Wu, Vector Quantization Techniques in Image Compression: Vector Quantization with Memory. Adaptive Vector Quantization. Vector Quantization in Transform and Subband Coding. Vector Qunatization in Interframe Video Coding. Variable Bit-Rate Vector Quantization. Enhanced Decoding. Concluding Remarks. R.L. de Queiroz and K.R. Rao, Transform Coding: Transforming the Signal. Performance of Transforms. Representation of a Transformed Image. Quantizers and Entropy Coding. Quantizer Selection. Human Visual Sensitivity Weighting. Transform Coders: Zonal Sampling. Joint Pictures Experts Group Baseline System. Interframe Image Coding. Vector Quantization. Conclusions. Appendix 7.A: Discrete Cosine Transform. Appendix 7.B: Lapped Orthogonal Transform. T. Naveen and J.W. Woods. Subband and Wavelet Filters for High-Definition Video Compression: Review of Subband Filter Sets. Power Spectral Densities. Noise in a Subband Synthesis System. Bit Allocation Algorithm. Description of the Encoder. Results. Conclusions. Appendix 8.A: Subband Filter Coefficients. F. Bosveld, R.L. Lagendijk, and J. Biemond, Hierarchical Coding: Compatible Coding. Intraframe Hierarchical Source Coding. Hierarchical Channel Coding for Asynchronous Transfer Mode. Experimental Results. Discussion. K. Aizawa, Model-Based Coding: Model-Based Approaches to Image Coding. A General Description of Three-Dimensional Model-Based Coding. An Example of a Three-Dimensional Model-Based Coding for a Persons Face 350. Model-Based/Waveform Hybrid Coding. Applications and Implementations. Remaining Problems for Three-Dimensional Model-Based Coding. R. Aravind, G.L. Cash, H.-M. Hang, B.G. Haskell, and A. Puri, Image and Video Coding Standards: JPEG Still-Color Image Coding. Videoconferencing Standards H.261. Moving Picture Experts Group. Conclusion. Y. Ninomiya, Hybrid High-Definition Television: Definition and Standard for High-Definition Television. Basic Construction of a Hybrid High-Definition Television System. Types of Hybrid Systems. Multidimensional Sampling. Subsampling System. Sampled Value Transmission. Adaptive Subsampling. System Requirements. Compatibility. Commonality with the Existing System. Concepts of MUSE and HD-MAC. MUSE System. HD-MAC System. L.F. Chang and T.R. Hsing, Video Communications Technologies I: Narrowband Transmissions: Wireline Loop Transmission. WirelessRadio Transmission. Conclusion. W.I. Way, Video Communications Technologies II: Broadband Cable Television Transmissions: Coaxial Cable Distribution of Video Signals. From Coaxial to Optical Fiber Cable Television: Current Status. Optical Fiber Distribution of Video Signals. Conclusion. P. Pirsch, VLSI for Video Coding: Required Parallelism of Video Coding Algorithms. Key Components for Function-Oriented Implementations. Programmable Multiprocessor Systems. Conclusion. Subject Index.
This volume is the most comprehensive reference work on visual communications to date. An international group of well-known experts in the field provide up-to-date and in-depth contributions on topics such as fundamental theory, international standards for industrial applications, high definition television, optical communications networks, and VLSI design. The book includes information for learning about both the fundamentals of image/video compression as well as more advanced topics in visual communications research. In addition, the Handbook of Visual Communications explores the latest developments in the field, such as model-based image coding, and provides readers with insight into possible future developments.
Engineers, practitioners, and researchers in industry and academics working on all aspects of image capture, processing, and communication. The book can also be used as a supplement for advanced courses in image processing, image communications, image and signal processing, and in a professional-level short course for image and video compression
