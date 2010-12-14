Handbook of Veterinary Neurology
5th Edition
Description
Handbook of Veterinary Neurology provides quick access to vital information on neurologic conditions in a wide range of species, including canine, feline, bovine, caprine, equine, ovine, and porcine. A problem-oriented approach makes it easy to diagnose and treat neurologic problems in small and large animals. The coverage of disorders by problem, not by established disease diagnosis, emulates how animals present to the veterinary hospital and simplifies the formulation of a correct diagnosis. Within each chapter, discussions of neurologic disease include a review of the localization criteria and the diseases that can cause that problem, plus treatment and surgical techniques. Lead author Michael D. Lorenz brings decades of experience to neurologic assessment, using a diagnostic approach that requires minimal knowledge of neuroanatomy.
Key Features
- A problem-based approach is organized by presenting sign rather than by condition, guiding you to logical conclusions regarding diagnosis and treatment.
- Algorithms diagram the logic necessary to localize lesions and to formulate diagnostic plans.
- Coverage of current diagnostic techniques includes the use of diagnostic tools, such as radiology, spinal fluid analysis, electrodiagnosis, and MR imaging.
- Case histories in each chapter present a problem and the results of the neurologic examination, then ask you to solve the problem by localizing the lesion, listing probable causes, and making a diagnostic plan. Answers are provided at the back of the book.
- A consistent format for each case history includes signalment, history, physical examination findings, and neurologic examination.
- A comprehensive appendix describes species and breeds that have a congenital predisposition for particular neurologic diseases.
- Extensive references make it easy to pursue in-depth research of more advanced topics.
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals
1. Neurologic History, Neuroanatomy, and Neurologic Examination
2. Localization of Lesions in the Nervous System
3. Disorders of Micturition
4. Confirming a Diagnosis
Part II: Clinical Problems: Signs and Symptoms
5. Paresis of One Limb
6. Pelvic Limb Paresis, Paralysis, or Ataxia
7. Tetraparesis, Hemiparesis, and Ataxia
8. Ataxia of the Head and Limbs
9. Disorders of the Face, Tongue, Esophagus, Larynx, and Hearing
10. Disorders of Involuntary Movement
11. Blindness, Anisocoria, and Abnormal Eye Movements
12. Stupor or Coma
13. Seizures, Narcolepsy, and Cataplexy
14. Pain
15. Systemic or Multifocal Signs
Appendix: Breed-Specific Neuromuscular Diseases in Domestic Animals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 14th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757923
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437706529
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437706512
About the Author
Michael Lorenz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Small Animal Internal Medicine; Dean, College of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater, OK
Joan Coates
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Neurology and Neurosurgery, Department of Small Animal Medicine and Surgery, College of Veterinary Medicine, University of Missouri, Columbia, MO
Marc Kent
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Neurologist, Department of Small Animal Medicine, College of Veterinary Mediicine, University of Georgia, Athens, GA