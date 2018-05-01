Handbook of Ultrasonic Vocalization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128096000, 9780128097731

Handbook of Ultrasonic Vocalization, Volume 25

1st Edition

A Window into the Emotional Brain

Editors: Stefan Brudzynski
eBook ISBN: 9780128097731
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128096000
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st May 2018
Page Count: 580
Table of Contents

Part 1: Introduction
Part 2: Evolution of vocal communication system in vertebrates
Part 3: Laryngeal mechanisms of ultrasound production in mammals/rodents
Part 4: Perception of ultrasonic signals
Part 5: Ultrasonic communication of infant rodents
Part 6: Characteristics of ultrasonic vocalization in the selected groups of adult rodents
Part 7: Vocal expression of emotional states by ultrasonic vocalization, including brain systems for emotional arousal, emotional states, and vocalization
Part 8: Ultrasonic vocalization in studies of neuroactive agents (psychostimulants, antidepressants, and cannabinoids)
Part 9: Ultrasonic communication in different sociophysiological conditions
Part 10: Rodent ultrasonic vocalizations as indices in pharmacological studies of affective disorders, psychoses, addiction, and alcoholism
Part 11: Rodent vocalizations as neurodevelopmental indices and underdevelopment
Part 12: Ultrasonic vocalization in other vertebrate taxa

Description

Handbook of Ultrasonic Vocalization: Window into the Mammalian Brain, Volume 25, is an exhaustive resource on ultrasonic vocalizations in vertebrates, providing full coverage of all aspects of these vocalizations. The book also demonstrates the usefulness of ultrasonic vocalizations in studies of animal communication, sociobiological states, and in mammalian models of affective disorders, addictions and neurodevelopmental disorders, making it an indispensable resource for researchers using animal models. The book begins with the evolution of vocal communication before discussing mechanisms of ultrasound production, perception and the brain systems involved in emotional arousal that are responsible for the generation of vocalization and emotional states.

In addition, the book covers studies of neuroactive agents and sociopsychological conditions that can regulate the outcome of ultrasonic vocalization and provide clues about animals’ internal states. Critically, the book also includes thorough coverage of pharmacological investigations using ultrasonic vocalizations, increasingly being utilized for studies in affective disorders, psychoses, addiction and alcoholism. No other book provides such extensive coverage of this rapidly growing field of study.

Key Features

  • Represents a multidisciplinary approach that incorporates evolution, communication, behavioral homeostasis, emotional expression and neuropsychiatric dysfunction
  • Provides a systematic review of ultrasonic vocalizations in major groups of rodents widely used in laboratory research
  • Discusses numerous other species across vertebrates that emit ultrasounds

Readership

Researchers and advanced students in behavioral neuroscience, neurobiology, neuroethology, animal behavior, animal communication, neurolinguistics, and other fields interested in behavioral, cognitive, affective, and social neuroscience; biological psychiatrists focused on affective disorders, neuro- and psychopharmacology, addiction, and other neuropsychiatric disorders and diseases

Details

No. of pages:
580
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128097731
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128096000

About the Editors

Stefan Brudzynski Editor

Dr. Brudzynski is professor in the Department of Psychology and the Department of Biological Sciences at Brock University, and is a member and former director of the university’s Centre for Neuroscience. He has published more than 70 journal publications on vocalization and the expression of emotionality and was the first researcher to demonstrate ultrasonic vocalization in rats induced by pharmacological methods. He is the editor of Handbook of Mammalian Vocalization, published by Elsevier in 2009, and recipient of numerous accolades, including the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award bestowed by the International Behavioral Neuroscience Society in 2014.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Psychology, and Member, Centre for Neuroscience, Brock University, St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada

