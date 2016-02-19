Handbook of Toxic Fungal Metabolites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121797607, 9780323138789

Handbook of Toxic Fungal Metabolites

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780323138789
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th September 1981
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Handbook of Toxic Fungal Metabolites presents UV, IR, 1H NMR, 13C NMR, and mass spectra for identification of known mycotoxins or related metabolites by both chemists and researchers. The handbook is oriented primarily toward fungal metabolites that elicit a toxic response in vertebrate animals. It also contains metabolites that show little or no known acute toxicity.
The handbook is divided into 21 sections. Mycotoxin and fungal metabolite members are considered into each section based on their chemical relationships, except for the last four groups, Aspergillus, Penicillium, Fusarium, and miscellaneous toxins. The final section focuses on miscellaneous toxins that could not be classified under the considered categories, namely slaframine, diplodiatoxin, and roseotoxin B. This handbook is of great value to mycotoxicologists, and food and feed researchers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Special Format

1 The Aflatoxins

2 Sterigmatocystins

3 Versicolorin Group

4 Ochratoxins

5 The Trichothecenes

6 The Cytochalasins

7 Rubratoxins

8 Tremorgen Group

9 Toxic Lactones

10 Roquefortines

11 Epipolythiopiperazine-3,6-diones

12 Alternaria Toxins

13 Secalonic Acids

14 The Malformins

15 Penicillium islandicum Toxins

16 Sweet Potato Toxins

17 Viridiol Group

18 Aspergillus Toxins

19 Penicillium Toxins

20 Fusarium Toxins

21 Miscellaneous Toxins

Molecular Formula Index

Molecular Weight Index

Compound Index

Microorganism/Plant Source Index


Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323138789

About the Author

Author Unknown

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.