Handbook of Thermoset Plastics
3rd Edition
Description
Thermosetting plastics are a distinct category of plastics whose high performance, durability and reliability at high temperatures makes them suitable for specialty applications ranging from automotive and aerospace through to electronic packaging and consumer products (your melamine kitchen worktop is a thermoset resin!). Recent developments in thermoset plastics technology and processes has broadened their use exponentially over recent years, and these developments continue: in November 2011, French scientists created a new lightweight thermoset that is as strong and stable as previous materials yet can be easily reworked and reshaped when heated which makes it unique amongst thermosets and allows for repair and recycling.
The Handbook of Thermoset Plastics, now in its Third edition, provides a comprehensive survey of the chemical processes, manufacturing techniques and design properties of each polymer, along with their applications. Written by a team of highly experienced practitioners, the practical implications of using thermoset plastics are presented – both their strengths and weaknesses. The data and descriptions presented here enable engineers, scientists and technicians to form judgments and take action on the basis of informed analysis. The aim of the book is to help the reader to make the right decision and take the correct action – avoiding the pitfalls the authors’ experience has uncovered.
The new edition has been updated throughout to reflect current practice in manufacturing and processing, featuring:
- Case Studies to demonstrate how particular properties make different polymers suitable for different applications, as well as covering end-use and safety considerations
- A new chapter on using nanoparticles to enhance thermal and mechanical properties
- A new chapter describing new materials based on renewable resources (such as soy-based thermoset plastics)
- A new chapter covering recent developments and potential future technologies such as new catalysts for Controlled Radical Polymerization
Key Features
- Goodman and Dodiuk-Kenig provide a comprehensive reference guide to the chemistry, manufacturing and applications of thermosets
- Updated to include recent developments in manufacturing – from biopolymers to nanocomposites
- Case Studies illustrate applications of key thermoset plastics
Readership
Plastics engineers, chemical engineers, polymer chemists, designer engineers, manufacturing engineers and technicians, students of polymer engineering and chemistry
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
History
Definitions
Cross-Linking and Curing
Influence of Time, Temperature, and Mass
Shelf Life and Pot Life
Curing
Staging
Stoichiometric Considerations
Prepolymerization and Adducting
References
Further Reading
2. Phenol–Formaldehydes
Introduction
Raw Materials
Phenol
Resinification (Production) of Phenol–Formaldehyde Resins
Phenolic Resins in Friction Materials
References
Further Reading
3. Polybenzoxazine–new generation phenolics
Introduction
Synthesis of Benzoxazine Monomers (BZ)
Ring-Opening Polymerization of Benzoxazines
Regioselectivity and Cross-Linked Structure
Inter/Intramolecular H-Bonding
Kinetics of Thermal Cure
Structure-Property Relationships
Blends/Composites of Polybenzoxazines
Green Chemistry Approaches in PBZ
Click Chemistry in PBZ
Stability and Degradation
Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
4. Aminos
Introduction
Raw Materials
Chemistry of UF Resins: Urea–Formaldehyde Condensation
Chemistry of MF Resins: Melamine–Formaldehyde Condensation
General Principles of Manufacture and Application
Applications of Amino Resins
References
5. Furans
Introduction
Resins from Furfuryl Alcohol and Furfural
Photocross-Linkable Furan Polyesters
Furan Polyurethane Foams
Photoresists from Pending Furan Chromophores
Ion-Exchange Resins Based on 2-Vinylfuran
Networks Based on Diels-Alder Polycondensations
References
6. Unsaturated Polyesters and Vinyl Esters
Unsaturated Polyesters
Vinyl Ester Resins
Compounding of Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyl Ester Resins
Property Modification of Unsaturated Polyesters
Applicable Manufacturing Processes
References
7. Allyls
Introduction
Polydiallyldiglycolcarbonate (CR-39)
Polydiallyl Phthalates
References
8. Epoxies
Introduction
Detailed Chemistry
Characterization of Epoxies
Applications
References
Further Reading
9. Polyurethanes
Introduction
General Characteristics of Polyurethanes
Raw Materials Used in the Synthesis of Cross-Linked Polyurethanes
Synthesis and Cross-Linking Reactions of Polyurethanes
Morphology of Linear/Branched vs. Cross-Linked Polyurethanes
Manufacturing Methods and Technical and Functional Properties of Thermosetting Polyurethanes
References
10. High-Performance Polyimides and High Temperature Resistant Polymers
Historical Perspective
Polyimides from Condensation Reactions
Thermoplastic Polyimides
Addition-Curable Polyimides and Other Polymers
Nadimide-Terminated Thermosetting Polyimides
Maleimide-Terminated Thermosetting Polyimides
Cyanate-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers
High-Temperature Thermosetting Resins Based on Phthalonitrile
Acetylene-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers
Propargyl-Terminated Oligomers
Phenylethynyl-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers
Applicability of Thermoset Isoimides/Imides to Resin Transfer Molding Processing
Galvanic Corrosion Resistance of Polyimide Composites
High-Performance Polymers for Lightning Strike Protection
Ultrahigh Temperature Resistant Polymers
Chemical Structures Suitable for Ultrahigh Temperature Use
Novel Cross–Linking Mechanisms for Stability at Ultrahigh Temperatures
Thermosets as Dielectric Interlayers in Integrated Circuit (IC) Fabrication
Polymer-Ceramic Materials
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
11. Cyanate Esters
Introduction
Chemistry
Characterization and Reaction Monitoring
Processing of Cyanate Ester Resins
Properties of Cyanate Esters
Properties of Cyanate Ester Blends with Epoxy and BMI
Recent Developments
Applications
Trade Names
References
12. Maleimide-Based Alder-Enes
Introduction to Bismaleimides
Maleimide-Based Alder-Ene Polymers
Alder-Ene Polymers from Various Allyl-Maleimide Compounds
Alder-Ene Polymer Blends
Nano-Modified Alder-Ene Polymers
Shape Memory Alder-Ene Polymers
Kinetics of Alder-Ene Polymerization
Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
13. Syntactic Foams
Introduction
Syntactic Foams Based on Thermosets
Recent Advances in Syntactic Foams
Applications of Syntactic Foams
Outlook
Acknowledgments
References
14. Silicones
Introduction
Silicone Elastomers
Silicone Laminates
Silicones in the Medical Device Industry
Special Silicones
Silicone Fluids
Other Fluid Types/Copolymers
References
15. Biobased Thermosets
Polymers from Renewable Sources
Determination of Bio-Based Content in Polymers
Raw Materials for Renewable Sources Polymers
Thermoset from Renewable Sources
References
16. Nanotechnology Based Thermosets
Introduction
Nanoclays
POSS
Nano Silica
Carbon Nanotubes (CNT)
Graphene and Expanded Graphite
Tungsten Disulfide
References
17. Crosslinked Thermoplastics
Introduction
Radiation Cross-Linking of Thermoplastics
Effects of Radiation Cross-Linking on Thermoplastic Polymers
Chemical Cross-Linking with Organic Peroxides
Effects of Peroxide Cross-Linking on Thermoplastic Polymers
Cross-Linking of Thermoplastics Using Silane Grafting Reagents
Effects of Silane Cross-Linking on Thermoplastic Polymers
Comparison of Cross-Linking Methods
Applications of Cross-Linked Thermoplastics
References
18. Processing
Introduction
Processing of Monomers: Online Monitoring of Resin Synthesis
Processing of Pre-Polymers: Online Monitoring of Resin Flow and Resin Cure During Composite Manufacture
References
Appendix. Polybenzoxazines – Commercial Information
Commercial Benzoxazine Marketed by Huntsman
Products by Henkel
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2014
- Published:
- 12th December 2013
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731091
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731077