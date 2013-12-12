Handbook of Thermoset Plastics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455731077, 9781455731091

Handbook of Thermoset Plastics

3rd Edition

Editors: Hanna Dodiuk Sydney Goodman
eBook ISBN: 9781455731091
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455731077
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 12th December 2013
Page Count: 800
Description

Thermosetting plastics are a distinct category of plastics whose high performance, durability and reliability at high temperatures makes them suitable for specialty applications ranging from automotive and aerospace through to electronic packaging and consumer products (your melamine kitchen worktop is a thermoset resin!). Recent developments in thermoset plastics technology and processes has broadened their use exponentially over recent years, and these developments continue: in November 2011, French scientists created a new lightweight thermoset that is as strong and stable as previous materials yet can be easily reworked and reshaped when heated which makes it unique amongst thermosets and allows for repair and recycling.

The Handbook of Thermoset Plastics, now in its Third edition, provides a comprehensive survey of the chemical processes, manufacturing techniques and design properties of each polymer, along with their applications. Written by a team of highly experienced practitioners, the practical implications of using thermoset plastics are presented – both their strengths and weaknesses. The data and descriptions presented here enable engineers, scientists and technicians to form judgments and take action on the basis of informed analysis. The aim of the book is to help the reader to make the right decision and take the correct action – avoiding the pitfalls the authors’ experience has uncovered.

The new edition has been updated throughout to reflect current practice in manufacturing and processing, featuring:

  • Case Studies to demonstrate how particular properties make different polymers suitable for different applications, as well as covering end-use and safety considerations
  • A new chapter on using nanoparticles to enhance thermal and mechanical properties
  • A new chapter describing new materials based on renewable resources (such as soy-based thermoset plastics)
  • A new chapter covering recent developments and potential future technologies such as new catalysts for Controlled Radical Polymerization

Key Features

  • Goodman and Dodiuk-Kenig provide a comprehensive reference guide to the chemistry, manufacturing and applications of thermosets
  • Updated to include recent developments in manufacturing – from biopolymers to nanocomposites
  • Case Studies illustrate applications of key thermoset plastics

Readership

Plastics engineers, chemical engineers, polymer chemists, designer engineers, manufacturing engineers and technicians, students of polymer engineering and chemistry

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

History

Definitions

Cross-Linking and Curing

Influence of Time, Temperature, and Mass

Shelf Life and Pot Life

Curing

Staging

Stoichiometric Considerations

Prepolymerization and Adducting

References

Further Reading

2. Phenol–Formaldehydes

Introduction

Raw Materials

Phenol

Resinification (Production) of Phenol–Formaldehyde Resins

Phenolic Resins in Friction Materials

References

Further Reading

3. Polybenzoxazine–new generation phenolics

Introduction

Synthesis of Benzoxazine Monomers (BZ)

Ring-Opening Polymerization of Benzoxazines

Regioselectivity and Cross-Linked Structure

Inter/Intramolecular H-Bonding

Kinetics of Thermal Cure

Structure-Property Relationships

Blends/Composites of Polybenzoxazines

Green Chemistry Approaches in PBZ

Click Chemistry in PBZ

Stability and Degradation

Outlook

Acknowledgments

References

4. Aminos

Introduction

Raw Materials

Chemistry of UF Resins: Urea–Formaldehyde Condensation

Chemistry of MF Resins: Melamine–Formaldehyde Condensation

General Principles of Manufacture and Application

Applications of Amino Resins

References

5. Furans

Introduction

Resins from Furfuryl Alcohol and Furfural

Photocross-Linkable Furan Polyesters

Furan Polyurethane Foams

Photoresists from Pending Furan Chromophores

Ion-Exchange Resins Based on 2-Vinylfuran

Networks Based on Diels-Alder Polycondensations

References

6. Unsaturated Polyesters and Vinyl Esters

Unsaturated Polyesters

Vinyl Ester Resins

Compounding of Unsaturated Polyester and Vinyl Ester Resins

Property Modification of Unsaturated Polyesters

Applicable Manufacturing Processes

References

7. Allyls

Introduction

Polydiallyldiglycolcarbonate (CR-39)

Polydiallyl Phthalates

References

8. Epoxies

Introduction

Detailed Chemistry

Characterization of Epoxies

Applications

References

Further Reading

9. Polyurethanes

Introduction

General Characteristics of Polyurethanes

Raw Materials Used in the Synthesis of Cross-Linked Polyurethanes

Synthesis and Cross-Linking Reactions of Polyurethanes

Morphology of Linear/Branched vs. Cross-Linked Polyurethanes

Manufacturing Methods and Technical and Functional Properties of Thermosetting Polyurethanes

References

10. High-Performance Polyimides and High Temperature Resistant Polymers

Historical Perspective

Polyimides from Condensation Reactions

Thermoplastic Polyimides

Addition-Curable Polyimides and Other Polymers

Nadimide-Terminated Thermosetting Polyimides

Maleimide-Terminated Thermosetting Polyimides

Cyanate-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers

High-Temperature Thermosetting Resins Based on Phthalonitrile

Acetylene-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers

Propargyl-Terminated Oligomers

Phenylethynyl-Terminated Thermosetting Polymers

Applicability of Thermoset Isoimides/Imides to Resin Transfer Molding Processing

Galvanic Corrosion Resistance of Polyimide Composites

High-Performance Polymers for Lightning Strike Protection

Ultrahigh Temperature Resistant Polymers

Chemical Structures Suitable for Ultrahigh Temperature Use

Novel Cross–Linking Mechanisms for Stability at Ultrahigh Temperatures

Thermosets as Dielectric Interlayers in Integrated Circuit (IC) Fabrication

Polymer-Ceramic Materials

Acknowledgments

References

Further Reading

11. Cyanate Esters

Introduction

Chemistry

Characterization and Reaction Monitoring

Processing of Cyanate Ester Resins

Properties of Cyanate Esters

Properties of Cyanate Ester Blends with Epoxy and BMI

Recent Developments

Applications

Trade Names

References

12. Maleimide-Based Alder-Enes

Introduction to Bismaleimides

Maleimide-Based Alder-Ene Polymers

Alder-Ene Polymers from Various Allyl-Maleimide Compounds

Alder-Ene Polymer Blends

Nano-Modified Alder-Ene Polymers

Shape Memory Alder-Ene Polymers

Kinetics of Alder-Ene Polymerization

Outlook

Acknowledgments

References

13. Syntactic Foams

Introduction

Syntactic Foams Based on Thermosets

Recent Advances in Syntactic Foams

Applications of Syntactic Foams

Outlook

Acknowledgments

References

14. Silicones

Introduction

Silicone Elastomers

Silicone Laminates

Silicones in the Medical Device Industry

Special Silicones

Silicone Fluids

Other Fluid Types/Copolymers

References

15. Biobased Thermosets

Polymers from Renewable Sources

Determination of Bio-Based Content in Polymers

Raw Materials for Renewable Sources Polymers

Thermoset from Renewable Sources

References

16. Nanotechnology Based Thermosets

Introduction

Nanoclays

POSS

Nano Silica

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT)

Graphene and Expanded Graphite

Tungsten Disulfide

References

17. Crosslinked Thermoplastics

Introduction

Radiation Cross-Linking of Thermoplastics

Effects of Radiation Cross-Linking on Thermoplastic Polymers

Chemical Cross-Linking with Organic Peroxides

Effects of Peroxide Cross-Linking on Thermoplastic Polymers

Cross-Linking of Thermoplastics Using Silane Grafting Reagents

Effects of Silane Cross-Linking on Thermoplastic Polymers

Comparison of Cross-Linking Methods

Applications of Cross-Linked Thermoplastics

References

18. Processing

Introduction

Processing of Monomers: Online Monitoring of Resin Synthesis

Processing of Pre-Polymers: Online Monitoring of Resin Flow and Resin Cure During Composite Manufacture

References

Appendix. Polybenzoxazines – Commercial Information

Commercial Benzoxazine Marketed by Huntsman

Products by Henkel

About the Editor

Hanna Dodiuk

Sydney Goodman

