Handbook of Thermoset Plastics
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Phenol–Formaldehydes
3. Polybenzoxazine–new generation phenolics
4. Aminos
5. Furans
6. Unsaturated Polyesters and Vinyl Esters
7. Allyls
8. Epoxies
9. Polyurethanes
10. High-Performance Polyimides and High Temperature Resistant Polymers
11. Cyanate Esters
12. Maleimide-Based Alder-Enes
13. Syntactic Foams
14. Silicones
15. Biobased Thermosets
16. Nanotechnology Based Thermosets
Description
The Handbook of Thermoset Plastics, Fourth Edition provides complete coverage of the chemical processes, manufacturing techniques and design properties of each polymer, along with their applications. This Fourth Edition has been thoroughly updated and expanded to include the latest developments in the field, with new chapters on radiation curing, biological adhesives, vitrimers, and 3D printing.
Thermosetting polymers are a distinct category of plastics whose high performance, durability and reliability at high temperatures make them suitable for specialty applications ranging from automotive and aerospace through to electronic packaging and consumer products. This detailed handbook considers the practical implications of using thermoset plastics and the relationships between processing, properties, and applications, as well as analyzing the strengths and weakness of different methods and applications.
The aim of the book is to help the reader to make the right decision and take the correct action on the basis of informed analysis – avoiding the pitfalls the authors’ experience has uncovered. In industry, the book supports engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and R&D professionals working with plastics. The information is also of interest to researchers and advanced students in plastics engineering, polymer chemistry, and adhesives and coatings.
Key Features
- Offers a systematic approach, guiding the reader through chemistry, processing methods, properties, and applications of thermosetting polymers
- Updated to include current practice and the latest developments, including biopolymers, nanotechnology, 3D printing, radiation curing, and biological adhesives
- Uses case studies to demonstrate how particular properties make different polymers suitable for different applications, as well as covering end-use and safety considerations
Readership
Industry: Plastics engineers; materials engineers; chemical engineers; R&D professionals, scientists, and manufacturers working with plastics. Academia: Researchers and advanced students in plastics engineering, plastics processing, polymer chemistry, adhesives and coatings, and materials engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 850
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216323
About the Editor
Hanna Dodiuk
Prof. Hanna Dodiuk is Head of the Department of Polymers and Plastics Engineering at Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art, in Israel. After completing her Ph.D. at the Chemistry Department of Tel-Aviv University in 1977, Prof. Dodiuk worked in postdoctoral roles at Tel-Aviv University and at the University of Goettingen, Germany. In 1979, she joined the Israeli Armament Development Authority (ADA), holding positions as Head of Adhesion Group in the Materials and Processes Department from 1981, and Director of the Materials and Processes Department from 1991. Prof. Dodiuk joined Shenkar College as an Affiliate Associate Professor in 1996, becoming Full Professor in 2000 and Head of the Department of Polymers and Plastics Engineering in 2006. She has also held short-term roles as Visiting Scientist Consultant and Visiting Professor at the New Jersey Institute of Technology (USA), Visiting Professor and Invited Professor at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell (USA), and Visiting Scientist at Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany).
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Department of Polymers and Plastics Engineering, Shenkar College of Engineering, Design and Art, Israel
