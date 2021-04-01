The Handbook of Thermoset Plastics, Fourth Edition provides complete coverage of the chemical processes, manufacturing techniques and design properties of each polymer, along with their applications. This Fourth Edition has been thoroughly updated and expanded to include the latest developments in the field, with new chapters on radiation curing, biological adhesives, vitrimers, and 3D printing.

Thermosetting polymers are a distinct category of plastics whose high performance, durability and reliability at high temperatures make them suitable for specialty applications ranging from automotive and aerospace through to electronic packaging and consumer products. This detailed handbook considers the practical implications of using thermoset plastics and the relationships between processing, properties, and applications, as well as analyzing the strengths and weakness of different methods and applications.

The aim of the book is to help the reader to make the right decision and take the correct action on the basis of informed analysis – avoiding the pitfalls the authors’ experience has uncovered. In industry, the book supports engineers, scientists, manufacturers, and R&D professionals working with plastics. The information is also of interest to researchers and advanced students in plastics engineering, polymer chemistry, and adhesives and coatings.