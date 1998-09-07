Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 1
1st Edition
Principles and Practice
Editors: Michael Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080539591
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444820853
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 7th September 1998
Page Count: 722
Description
Handbook of Thermal Analysis and Calorimetry, Volume 1: Principles and Practice describes the basic background information common to thermal analysis and calorimetry in general. Thermodynamic and kinetic principles are discussed along with the instrumentation and methodology associated with thermoanalytical and calorimetric techniques. The purpose is to collect the discussion of these general principles and minimize redundancies in the subsequent volumes that are concerned with the applications of these principles and methods. More unique methods, which pertain to specific processes or materials, are covered in later volumes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 722
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1998
- Published:
- 7th September 1998
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444820853
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Michael Brown Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, Rhodes University, South Africa
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.