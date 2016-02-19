Handbook of the Psychology of Aging
3rd Edition
Handbook of the Psychology of Aging, Third Edition describes the psychology of adult development and aging. This book is organized into four parts encompassing 28 chapters that cover the basic behavioral changes and capacities occurring with advancing age.
The first part deals with the history, concept, and models of the psychology of aging. This part also examines the distinctions between physical, biological, psychological, and social time or age. The second part explores the influences of racial, ethnic, and cultural factors on biological/health, social, and psychological aging processes. This part also surveys gender differences in aging. The third part describes numerous behavioral processes, changes, and patterns in advancing age. This part specifically considers the motivation, cognitive and motor performance, attentional processes, learning, memory, personality, and wisdom in aging. The fourth part focuses on the applications of the concepts and principles of aging to the individual and society. This book will be of great value to psychologists, researchers, and graduate students.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Part One Theory and Measurement in the Psychology of Aging
1. The Concepts, Models, and History of the Psychology of Aging
I. Introduction
II. Intellectual Roots of the Psychology of Aging
III. The Relations of General and Experimental Psychology to the Psychology of Aging
IV. The Emergence of Developmental Psychology
V. Perspectives on Developmental Psychology
VI. The Emergence of a Psychology of Aging
VII. Complexity and Theories of Aging
VIII. The Status of Theory and Explanations of Aging
IX. Integrative Theory
X. Conclusion
References
2. Latent Variable Growth Models for Research on Aging
I. Introduction
II. Methods for Latent Growth Model Analyses
III. Results of Latent Growth Models
IV. Discussion of Latent Growth Models
References
3. Concepts of Time and Aging in Science
I. Physical Time
II. Biological Time
III. Psychological Time
IV. Intrinsic Time
References
Part Two Influences of Behavior and Aging
4. Human Behavioral Genetics of Aging
I. Introduction
II. Lessons from Recent History
III. Developmental Behavioral Genetics
IV. The Genetics of Behavioral Aging
V. Summary
References
5. Biological and Health Influences on Behavior
I. Biology, Disease, and Aging
II. Methodological Implications of Health Psychology Paradigms
III. Methodological Challenges
IV. Effects of Health on Behavior
V. The Impact of Behavior on Health
VI. Health-Related Behaviors and Interventions
VII. Conclusions
References
6. Cultural, Racial, and Ethnic Minority Influences on Aging
I. Overview
II. Biological, Social, and Psychological Processes in the Aging of Racial and Ethnic Minorities
III. Biological and Health Processes in the Aging of Racial and Ethnic Minorities
IV. Social Processes of Aging in Racial and Ethnic Minorities
V. Psychological Processes of Aging in Racial and Ethnic Minorities
VI. Summary and Conclusions: Toward a Life-Span Perspective on Cultural, Racial, and Ethnic Influences on Aging
References
7. Gender Differences in Aging
I. Approaches to the Study of Gender
II. Gender and Psychological Functioning
III. Models of Gender Differentiation
IV. Implications for Aging Research and Practice
References
Part Three Behavioral Processes in Aging
8. Electrophysiology and Aging
I. Electrophysiological Age Differences
II. Theoretical Implications of Electrophysiological Changes in Aging
III. Modulation of CNS Age Differences with Physical Fitness
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
9. Vision and Hearing in Aging
I. Introduction
II. Vision
III. Hearing
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
10. Motivation, Human Aging, and Cognitive Performance
I. Assessments of Intrinsic Motivation
II. Age and Motivation—Performance Relationships
III. Aging and Models of Motivation
IV. Summary
References
11. Motor Performance and Aging
I. Work Capacity
II. Muscular Strength
III. Muscular Endurance
IV. Upper Limits of Performance
V. Conclusion
References
12. Aging and Information-Processing Rate
I. Introduction
II. Aging in a Neural Network
III. Latency as a Function of Age
IV. Latency as a Function of Task
V. Contrary Views
VI. Recapitulation
VII. The Theoretical Gain
VIII. Conclusions
References
13. Aging and Attentional Processes
I. Definitions
II. Aging and Attention
III. New Directions in Research on Aging and Attention
IV. Conclusions
References
14. Mammalian Models of Learning, Memory, and Aging
I. Animal Models in Gerontology
II. Mammalian Models of Learning and Memory in Normal Aging
III. Summary and Conclusions
References
15. Learning and Memory in Aging
I. Differential Decline in Memory Systems
II. Memory for Meaningful Materials and Events
III. Experience and Plasticity of Memory
IV. Individual Differences in Learning and Memory in Aging
V. Conclusion
References
16. Interactions between Memory and Language in Old Age
I. Language Comprehension and Memory in Old Age
II. Memory and Language Comprehension in Old Age
References
17. Intellectual Development in Adulthood
I. Introduction
II. Methodological Issues
III. Patterns of Intellectual Aging
IV. Factors that Affect Intellectual Aging
V. Practical Intelligence
VI. Interventions in Adult Intellectual Development
VII. Conclusions: Future Directions for Research on Intellectual Aging
References
18. Cognitive Competence and Expertise in Aging
I. Differences in the Type of Cognition
II. Differential Representativeness of Individuals or Observations
III. Different Standards of Evaluation
IV. Differential Amounts of Experience
V. Summary
References
19. Creativity and Wisdom in Aging
I. Introduction
II. Creativity
III. Wisdom
IV. Integration
V. Conclusions
References
20. Personality and Aging
I. Introduction
II. Trait Models
III. Contextual Models
IV. Developmental Stage Models
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
21. Psychosocial Factors and Effective Cognitive Functioning in Adulthood
I. Introduction
II. Relevant Findings of Different Disciplines
III. Self-Direction and Cognitive Functioning
IV. Remedial Possibilities
V. Conclusion
References
22. Psychopathology and Mental Health in the Mature and Elderly Adult
I. Mental Health in Later Life
II. Symptoms Signaling Possible Mental Disorder in the Elderly
III. Atypical Presentations of Mental Disorder in the Elderly
IV. Research Opportunities and Controversies
V. The Epidemiology of Mental Illness in the Elderly
VI. Interactions between Mental and Physical Health Phenomena in Aging
VII. Brain and Behavior Interactions Influencing Mental Health and Illness
VIII. Conclusion: Understanding and Treating Mental Disorders in the Elderly
References
Part Four Applications to the Individual and Society
23. Psychological Intervention with the Aging Individual
I. Introduction
II. Principles of Research and Evaluation of Psychological Intervention
III. The Service Array: Types of Intervention for Older Adults
IV. Professional and Policy Issues
V. Conclusions
References
24. Caregiving Families
I. Aging Families
II. Involvement of the Family in Caregiving
III. Interventions to Aid Family Caregivers
IV. Conclusion
References
25. Psychological Assessment of the Aging Individual
I. Introduction
II. Neuropsychological Assessment
III. Functional Psychometric Assessment
IV. Critical Issues in the Psychological Assessment of Older Adults
V. Assessing Complaints of Memory Difficulty
VI. Conclusions and Future Directions
References
26. Human Factors and Design for Older Adults
I. Human Factors and Age
II. The Older Information Processor
III. Designing the Visual and Auditory Environment
IV. Anthropometry
V. Design for the Home
VI. The Design of Microcomputer Systems
VII. Conclusions
References
27. The Design of Special Environments for the Aged
I. Autonomy versus Security
II. Special Types of Environments: Autonomy and Security
III. The Social Environments of Residential Types
IV. How Can Empirical Research Accommodate the Complexity of Person—Environment Relations?
V. Conclusion
References
28. Ethical Issues in Gerontological Research and Services
I. Ethical Issues in Psychological Research on Aging
II. Ethical Issues in Psychological Services for the Aged
III. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th February 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288154
About the Editor
James Birren
James E. Birren is currently Associate Director of the Center on Aging at the University of California, Los Angeles, and serves as an adjunct professor in medicine, psychiatry, and biobehavioral sciences. He is also professor emeritus of gerontology and psychology at the University of Southern California. Dr. Birren's previous postions include service as Chief of the section on aging of the National Institute of Mental Health, founding Executive Director and Dean of the Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center of USC, founding Director of the Anna and Harry Borun Center for Gerontological Research at UCLA, and President of the Gerontological Society of America, the Western Gerontological Society, and the Division on Adult Development and Aging of the American Psychological Association. Dr. Birren's many awards include the Brookdale Foundation Award for Gerontological Research, the Sandoz prize for Gerontological Research, and the award for outstanding contribution to gerontology by the Canadian Association of Gerontology. Author of over 250 scholarly publications, Dr. Birren has research interests including how speed of behavior changes with age, the causes and consequences of slowed information processing in the older nervous system, the effect of age on decision-making processes, and the role of expertise in skilled occupations. He has served as a delegate to several White House Conferences on Aging and continues to have a strong interest in developing national priorities for research and education related to issues of aging.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.