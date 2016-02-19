Handbook of the Psychology of Aging

Table of Contents



Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Part One Theory and Measurement in the Psychology of Aging

1. The Concepts, Models, and History of the Psychology of Aging

I. Introduction

II. Intellectual Roots of the Psychology of Aging

III. The Relations of General and Experimental Psychology to the Psychology of Aging

IV. The Emergence of Developmental Psychology

V. Perspectives on Developmental Psychology

VI. The Emergence of a Psychology of Aging

VII. Complexity and Theories of Aging

VIII. The Status of Theory and Explanations of Aging

IX. Integrative Theory

X. Conclusion

References

2. Latent Variable Growth Models for Research on Aging

I. Introduction

II. Methods for Latent Growth Model Analyses

III. Results of Latent Growth Models

IV. Discussion of Latent Growth Models

References

3. Concepts of Time and Aging in Science

I. Physical Time

II. Biological Time

III. Psychological Time

IV. Intrinsic Time

References

Part Two Influences of Behavior and Aging

4. Human Behavioral Genetics of Aging

I. Introduction

II. Lessons from Recent History

III. Developmental Behavioral Genetics

IV. The Genetics of Behavioral Aging

V. Summary

References

5. Biological and Health Influences on Behavior

I. Biology, Disease, and Aging

II. Methodological Implications of Health Psychology Paradigms

III. Methodological Challenges

IV. Effects of Health on Behavior

V. The Impact of Behavior on Health

VI. Health-Related Behaviors and Interventions

VII. Conclusions

References

6. Cultural, Racial, and Ethnic Minority Influences on Aging

I. Overview

II. Biological, Social, and Psychological Processes in the Aging of Racial and Ethnic Minorities

III. Biological and Health Processes in the Aging of Racial and Ethnic Minorities

IV. Social Processes of Aging in Racial and Ethnic Minorities

V. Psychological Processes of Aging in Racial and Ethnic Minorities

VI. Summary and Conclusions: Toward a Life-Span Perspective on Cultural, Racial, and Ethnic Influences on Aging

References

7. Gender Differences in Aging

I. Approaches to the Study of Gender

II. Gender and Psychological Functioning

III. Models of Gender Differentiation

IV. Implications for Aging Research and Practice

References

Part Three Behavioral Processes in Aging

8. Electrophysiology and Aging

I. Electrophysiological Age Differences

II. Theoretical Implications of Electrophysiological Changes in Aging

III. Modulation of CNS Age Differences with Physical Fitness

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

9. Vision and Hearing in Aging

I. Introduction

II. Vision

III. Hearing

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

10. Motivation, Human Aging, and Cognitive Performance

I. Assessments of Intrinsic Motivation

II. Age and Motivation—Performance Relationships

III. Aging and Models of Motivation

IV. Summary

References

11. Motor Performance and Aging

I. Work Capacity

II. Muscular Strength

III. Muscular Endurance

IV. Upper Limits of Performance

V. Conclusion

References

12. Aging and Information-Processing Rate

I. Introduction

II. Aging in a Neural Network

III. Latency as a Function of Age

IV. Latency as a Function of Task

V. Contrary Views

VI. Recapitulation

VII. The Theoretical Gain

VIII. Conclusions

References

13. Aging and Attentional Processes

I. Definitions

II. Aging and Attention

III. New Directions in Research on Aging and Attention

IV. Conclusions

References

14. Mammalian Models of Learning, Memory, and Aging

I. Animal Models in Gerontology

II. Mammalian Models of Learning and Memory in Normal Aging

III. Summary and Conclusions

References

15. Learning and Memory in Aging

I. Differential Decline in Memory Systems

II. Memory for Meaningful Materials and Events

III. Experience and Plasticity of Memory

IV. Individual Differences in Learning and Memory in Aging

V. Conclusion

References

16. Interactions between Memory and Language in Old Age

I. Language Comprehension and Memory in Old Age

II. Memory and Language Comprehension in Old Age

References

17. Intellectual Development in Adulthood

I. Introduction

II. Methodological Issues

III. Patterns of Intellectual Aging

IV. Factors that Affect Intellectual Aging

V. Practical Intelligence

VI. Interventions in Adult Intellectual Development

VII. Conclusions: Future Directions for Research on Intellectual Aging

References

18. Cognitive Competence and Expertise in Aging

I. Differences in the Type of Cognition

II. Differential Representativeness of Individuals or Observations

III. Different Standards of Evaluation

IV. Differential Amounts of Experience

V. Summary

References

19. Creativity and Wisdom in Aging

I. Introduction

II. Creativity

III. Wisdom

IV. Integration

V. Conclusions

References

20. Personality and Aging

I. Introduction

II. Trait Models

III. Contextual Models

IV. Developmental Stage Models

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

21. Psychosocial Factors and Effective Cognitive Functioning in Adulthood

I. Introduction

II. Relevant Findings of Different Disciplines

III. Self-Direction and Cognitive Functioning

IV. Remedial Possibilities

V. Conclusion

References

22. Psychopathology and Mental Health in the Mature and Elderly Adult

I. Mental Health in Later Life

II. Symptoms Signaling Possible Mental Disorder in the Elderly

III. Atypical Presentations of Mental Disorder in the Elderly

IV. Research Opportunities and Controversies

V. The Epidemiology of Mental Illness in the Elderly

VI. Interactions between Mental and Physical Health Phenomena in Aging

VII. Brain and Behavior Interactions Influencing Mental Health and Illness

VIII. Conclusion: Understanding and Treating Mental Disorders in the Elderly

References

Part Four Applications to the Individual and Society

23. Psychological Intervention with the Aging Individual

I. Introduction

II. Principles of Research and Evaluation of Psychological Intervention

III. The Service Array: Types of Intervention for Older Adults

IV. Professional and Policy Issues

V. Conclusions

References

24. Caregiving Families

I. Aging Families

II. Involvement of the Family in Caregiving

III. Interventions to Aid Family Caregivers

IV. Conclusion

References

25. Psychological Assessment of the Aging Individual

I. Introduction

II. Neuropsychological Assessment

III. Functional Psychometric Assessment

IV. Critical Issues in the Psychological Assessment of Older Adults

V. Assessing Complaints of Memory Difficulty

VI. Conclusions and Future Directions

References

26. Human Factors and Design for Older Adults

I. Human Factors and Age

II. The Older Information Processor

III. Designing the Visual and Auditory Environment

IV. Anthropometry

V. Design for the Home

VI. The Design of Microcomputer Systems

VII. Conclusions

References

27. The Design of Special Environments for the Aged

I. Autonomy versus Security

II. Special Types of Environments: Autonomy and Security

III. The Social Environments of Residential Types

IV. How Can Empirical Research Accommodate the Complexity of Person—Environment Relations?

V. Conclusion

References

28. Ethical Issues in Gerontological Research and Services

I. Ethical Issues in Psychological Research on Aging

II. Ethical Issues in Psychological Services for the Aged

III. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index