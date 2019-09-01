Handbook of the Economics of Marketing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444637598

Handbook of the Economics of Marketing

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Jean-Pierre Dube Peter Rossi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444637598
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 1000
Description

Handbook of the Economics of Marketing, Volume One: Marketing and Economics mixes empirical work in industrial organization with quantitative marketing tools, presenting tactics that help researchers tackle problems with a balance of intuition and skepticism. It offers critical perspectives on theoretical work within economics, delivering a comprehensive, critical, up-to-date, and accessible review of the field that has always been missing. This literature summary of research at the intersection of economics and marketing is written by, and for, economists, and the book's authors share a belief in analytical and integrated approaches to marketing, emphasizing data-driven, result-oriented, pragmatic strategies.

Key Features

  • Helps academic and non-academic economists understand recent, rapid changes in the economics of marketing
  • Designed for economists already convinced of the benefits of applying economics tools to marketing
  • Written for those who wish to become quickly acquainted with the integration of marketing and economics

Readership

Graduate students and professors worldwide studying industrial organization, marketing, and microeconomics

Table of Contents

1. Microeconometric demand models
Jean-Pierre Dube
2. Inference for Marketing Decisions
Peter Rossi and Greg Allenby
3. Economic Foundations of Conjoint Analysis
Peter Rossi and Greg Allenby
4. The Economics of Brands and Branding
Bart Bronnenberg, Jean-Pierre Dube and Sridhar Moorthy
5. Digital Marketing
Avi Goldfarb and Catherine Tucker
6. Marketing and Public Policy
Aviv Nevo
7. How Price Promotions Work: A Review of Practice and Theory
Eric Anderson

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2019
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444637598

About the Serial Volume Editor

Jean-Pierre Dube

Jean-Pierre Dubé is the Sigmund E. Edelstone Professor of Marketing at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Professor Dubé is also director of the Kilts Center for Marketing at the Booth School and a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He was the recipient of the 2008 Paul E. Green Award for Best paper in the Journal of Marketing Research and of the 2005 Faculty Teaching Excellence Award for Evening MBA and Weekend MBA Programs at the Chicago Booth. He was also the recipient of several MSI Research Grants, a Kauffman grant, and a Yahoo! Faculty Research Grant.

Affiliations and Expertise

Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA

Peter Rossi

Peter E. Rossi is James Collins Professor of Marketing, Statistics and Economics at UCLA Anderson School of Management. A fellow of the American Statistical Association and the Journal of Econometrics, he is founding editor, Quantitative Marketing and Economics, past Associate Editor for Journal of the American Statistical Association, Journal of Econometrics, and Journal of Business and Economic Statistics.

Affiliations and Expertise

UCLA Anderson School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA

