Handbook of the Economics of Marketing
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of the Economics of Marketing, Volume One: Marketing and Economics mixes empirical work in industrial organization with quantitative marketing tools, presenting tactics that help researchers tackle problems with a balance of intuition and skepticism. It offers critical perspectives on theoretical work within economics, delivering a comprehensive, critical, up-to-date, and accessible review of the field that has always been missing. This literature summary of research at the intersection of economics and marketing is written by, and for, economists, and the book's authors share a belief in analytical and integrated approaches to marketing, emphasizing data-driven, result-oriented, pragmatic strategies.
Key Features
- Helps academic and non-academic economists understand recent, rapid changes in the economics of marketing
- Designed for economists already convinced of the benefits of applying economics tools to marketing
- Written for those who wish to become quickly acquainted with the integration of marketing and economics
Readership
Graduate students and professors worldwide studying industrial organization, marketing, and microeconomics
Table of Contents
1. Microeconometric demand models
Jean-Pierre Dube
2. Inference for Marketing Decisions
Peter Rossi and Greg Allenby
3. Economic Foundations of Conjoint Analysis
Peter Rossi and Greg Allenby
4. The Economics of Brands and Branding
Bart Bronnenberg, Jean-Pierre Dube and Sridhar Moorthy
5. Digital Marketing
Avi Goldfarb and Catherine Tucker
6. Marketing and Public Policy
Aviv Nevo
7. How Price Promotions Work: A Review of Practice and Theory
Eric Anderson
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444637598
About the Serial Volume Editor
Jean-Pierre Dube
Jean-Pierre Dubé is the Sigmund E. Edelstone Professor of Marketing at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Professor Dubé is also director of the Kilts Center for Marketing at the Booth School and a Faculty Research Fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He was the recipient of the 2008 Paul E. Green Award for Best paper in the Journal of Marketing Research and of the 2005 Faculty Teaching Excellence Award for Evening MBA and Weekend MBA Programs at the Chicago Booth. He was also the recipient of several MSI Research Grants, a Kauffman grant, and a Yahoo! Faculty Research Grant.
Affiliations and Expertise
Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Peter Rossi
Peter E. Rossi is James Collins Professor of Marketing, Statistics and Economics at UCLA Anderson School of Management. A fellow of the American Statistical Association and the Journal of Econometrics, he is founding editor, Quantitative Marketing and Economics, past Associate Editor for Journal of the American Statistical Association, Journal of Econometrics, and Journal of Business and Economic Statistics.
Affiliations and Expertise
UCLA Anderson School of Management, University of California, Los Angeles, CA, USA