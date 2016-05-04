Handbook of the Economics of Education, Volume 5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Series
- Editors’ Introduction
- Chapter 1: Behavioral Economics of Education: Progress and Possibilities
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Barriers to Treating Education as Investment
- 3 Opportunities for Improvement
- 4 Policies and Programs to Address Behavioral Barriers
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Education Research and Administrative Data
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Benefits of Using Administrative Data in Education Research
- 3 Case Studies
- 4 Challenges Associated With the Use of Administrative Data
- 5 The Use of Administrative Data Around the World
- 6 Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Charter Schools: A Survey of Research on Their Characteristics and Effectiveness
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 What Is a Charter School?
- 3 Location and Clientele
- 4 Effectiveness of Charter Schools
- 5 Inside the Black Box
- 6 Competitive Effects
- 7 Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 4: Competition Among Schools: Traditional Public and Private Schools
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 A Simple Framework
- 3 The Evidence
- 4 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 5: Technology and Education: Computers, Software, and the Internet
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Technology Use in Schools
- 3 Technology Use at Home by Students
- 4 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Teacher Pensions
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Background on Retirement Benefit Plans for Educators
- 3 Incentives for Educators
- 4 Pension Plan Financing
- 5 The Changing US Pension Landscape
- 6 Teacher Pensions in Other OECD Countries
- 7 Conclusion
- Chapter 7: The Analysis of Field Choice in College and Graduate School: Determinants and Wage Effects
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Descriptives
- 3 Model
- 4 Estimating the Return to College Majors
- 5 Choice of Major
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Appendix A: Distribution of Male and Female College Graduates by Field
- Chapter 8: Student Loans and Repayment: Theory, Evidence, and Policy
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Trends
- 3 Current Student Loan Environment
- 4 Can College Students Borrow Enough?
- 5 Do Some Students Borrow Too Much?
- 6 Designing the Optimal Credit Program
- 7 Key Principles and Policy Guidance
- 8 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 9: Government-Sponsored Vocational Education for Adults
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Theory: Provision
- 3 Theory: Participation in Training Programs
- 4 Methods for Evaluating Vocational Training Programs
- 5 United States
- 6 United Kingdom
- 7 Germany
- 8 France
- 9 Sweden
- 10 Denmark
- 11 Matching Participants to Training
- 12 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Improving Education Outcomes in Developing Countries: Evidence, Knowledge Gaps, and Policy Implications
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Trends in Education Outcomes, 1990 to 2014
- 3 Conceptual Issues
- 4 Review of the Evidence
- 5 Interpreting the Evidence, and Implications for Future Research
- 6 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
- Index
The volume of research into the economics of education has grown rapidly in recent years. In this comprehensive new Handbook, editors Eric Hanushek, Stephen Machin, and Ludger Woessmann assemble original contributions from leading researchers, addressing contemporary advances in the field. Each chapter illuminates major methodological and theoretical developments and directs the reader to productive new lines of research. As a result, these concise overviews of the existing literature offer an essential ‘jumpstart’ for both students and researchers alike.
- Demonstrates how new methodologies are yielding fresh perspectives in education economics
- Uses rich data to study issues of high contemporary policy relevance
- Explores innovations in higher education, competition, and the uses of technology
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and researchers worldwide working in the economics of education
"The Handbooks of the Economics of Education provide valuable surveys of the state of art in many aspects of this thriving field. They offer students and professionals alike guidance on the literature." --James J. Heckman, Henry Schultz Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago and Nobel Laureate in Economics
"The editors have assembled an impressive and ambitious list of subjects in this volume. I enjoy the handbook and am delighted by this expansion." --Eric Bettinger, Stanford University
Eric A Hanushek Editor
Eric Hanushek is the Paul and Jean Hanna Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution of Stanford University. He is also chairman of the Executive Committee for the Texas Schools Project at the University of Texas at Dallas, a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research, and a member of the Koret Task Force on K–12 Education. He serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Board for Education Sciences and of the Governor's Advisory Committee on Education Excellence (California).
Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
Stephen Machin Editor
Steve Machin's main research areas cover empirical work in labour economics, the economics of education and industrial relations. He is currently a Professor of Economics at University College London and Director of the Centre for the Economics of Education and Research Director at the Centre for Economic Performance. He is also one of the Editors of The Economic Journal.
University College London and London School of Economics, UK
Ludger Woessmann Editor
Ludger Woessmann is Professor of Economics at the University of Munich, and holds
a joint appointment as Head of the “Human Capital and Innovation” Department at
Ifo Institute for Economic Research, Germany.
Ifo Institute for Economic Research, University of Munich, Germany