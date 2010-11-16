Handbook of the Biology of Aging

Edward J. Masoro was the recipient of the 1989 Allied-Signal Achievement Award in Aging Research. In 1990, he received the Geriatric Leadership Academic Award from the National Institute on Aging and the Robert W. Kleemeier Award from the Gerontological Society of America. In 1991, he received a medal of honor from the University of Pisa for Achievements in Gerontology. In 1993, Dr. Masoro received the Distinguished Service Award from the Association of Chairmen of Departments of Physiology. He received the 1995 Irving Wright Award of Distinction of the American Federation for Aging Research and the 1995 Glenn Foundation Award. He served as the President of the Gerontological Society of America from 1994–1995, as the Chairman of the Aging Review Committee of the National Institute on Aging (NIA), and as Chairman of the Board of Scientific Counselors of the NIA. Dr. Masoro received his Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley. He has held faculty positions at Queens University (Canada), Tufts University School of Medicine, University of Washington,and Medical College of Pennsylvania. From 1973 through May 1991, he served as Chairman of the Department of Physiology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. He presently continues his duties as Professor in the Department of Physiology and is the Director of the newly created Aging Research and Education Center. On April 1, 1996, he became Professor Emeritus. Dr. Masoro was a Wellcome Visiting Professor in Basic Medical Sciences for the 1992–1993 Academic Year. His research has been in lipid metabolism, cold exposure, membrane biochemistry, and biological gerontology. Since 1975, Dr. Masoros research has focused on the influence of food restriction on aging. He has or is serving in an editorial role for ten journals, and in January 1992, he became the Editor of the Journal of Gerontology: Biological Sciences.