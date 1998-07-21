Handbook of the Aging Brain
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of the Aging Brain brings together diverse scientific disciplines to cover the most recent research findings in an easy-to-read summary. Scientists and clinicians will find a wide spectrum of subjects including gerontology, neurology, psychology, molecular biology, and cellular biology. The book includes general chapters on the neuroanatomy and neurobiology of the aging brain, and moves on to discussion of specifics including signal transduction, cell death, and specific cellular and neurological changes associated with dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. Other chapters discuss the affect of aging on learning and memory, language, and cognition.
Readership
Academics and researchers in gerontology, neurology, neuropsychology, cognitive psychology, psycholinguistics, neuroscience, and cell biology.
Table of Contents
M.S. Albert, Normal and Abnormal Memory: Aging and Alzheimer's Disease.
S.J. Lupien and M.J. Meaney, Stress, Glucocorticoids, and Hippocampal Aging in Rat and Human.
C.A. Barnes, Spatial Cognition and Functional Alterations of Aged Rat Hippocampus.
A.J. Silva, K.P. Giese, and P.W. Frankland, Identification of Molecular and Cellular Mechanisms of Learning and Memory: The Impact of Gene Targeting.
B.T. Hyman and T. Gomez-Isla, Normal Aging and Alzheimer's Disease.
J.-P. Julien, Transgenic Mouse Models with Neurofilament-Induced Pathologies.
P.C. Wong, D.R. Borchelt, M.K. Lee, G. Thinakaran, S.S. Sisodia, and D.L. Price, Transgenic Models of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Alzheimer's Disease.
G.M. Martin, Toward a Genetic Analysis of Unusually Successful Neural Aging.
R.E. Tanzi, The Role of the Presenilins in Alzheimer's Disease.
J.Q. Trojanowski, J.E. Galvin, M.L. Schmidt, P.-H. Tu, T. Iwatsubo, and V.M.-Y. Lee, Mechanisms of Neuron Death in Neurodegenerative Diseases of the Elderly: Role of the Lewy Body.
S.-H. Yen, P. Nacharaju, L.-W. Ko, A. Kenessey, and W.-K. Liu, Microtubule-Associated Protein Tau: Biochemical Modifications, Degradation and Alzheimer's Disease.
K.S. Kosik, C. Ho, U. Liyange, C. Lemere, M. Medina, and J. Zhou, A Novel Gene in the Armadillo Family Interacts with Presenilin 1.
R. Quirion, D. Auld, U. Beffert, J. Poirier, and S. Kar, Putative Links Between Some of the Key Pathological Features of the Alzheimer's Brain.
A. LeBlanc, Unraveling the Controversy of Human Prion Protein Diseases.
E. Wang, Translational Control, Apoptosis, and the Aging Brain.
H.M. Schipper, Astrocyte Senescence and the Pathogenesis of Parkinson's Disease. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 263
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 21st July 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080533223
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780127346106
About the Editor
Eugenia Wang
Eugenia Wang is Director of The Bloomfield Centre for Research in Aging, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research in Montreal, Canada. With a Ph.D. from Case Western Reserve University, Dr. Wang holds several current appointments including Associate Director, Division of Geriatric Medicine and Aging, Department of Medicine at McGill University, is a member of the National Advisory Council, National Institute of Aging, National Institutes of Health, and is Past Chairperson of the Biological Science Section of the Canadian Association on Gerontology.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Bloomfield Centre for Research in Aging, Montréal, Québec, Canada
D. Snyder
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute on Aging, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"Brain structure and cognitive function in normal aging as well as in Alzheimer's disease is the focus of an excellent multi-authored volume, Handbook of the Aging Brain. An enormous amount of data is summarized leading to the overall conclusion that Alzheimer's disease is not simply a more serious or rapid extension of the normal aging process...[Handbook of the Aging Brain] is strongly recommended for those with considerable knowledge of neurobiology, Alzheimer's disease, aging, and brain disorders." @source:--CONTEMPORARY PSYCHOLOGY @qu:"In conclusion, the book is a collection of reviews that offers the most recent advances in the field, and the cahpters are well-written, well-organized, and well-referenced. The book is a very good source for both clinicians and research workers." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE INTERNATIONAL NEUROPSYCHOLOGICAL SOCIETY