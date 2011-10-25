Handbook of Textile and Industrial Dyeing
1st Edition
Principles, Processes and Types of Dyes
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
Part I: General aspects of dyeing
Chapter 1: Fundamental principles of dyeing
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Principles of dyeing
1.3 Exhaust dyeing
1.4 Continuous dyeing
1.5 Printing
1.6 Classification systems for dyes
1.7 Classification of dyes by dye class
1.8 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Structure and properties of textile materials
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Classification and properties of textile fibres
2.3 Fibre properties related to textile technology
2.4 Classification and properties of basic textile products
2.5 Physical chemistry of fibre polymers
2.6 Cellulosic fibres
2.7 Protein fibres
2.8 Man-made fibres
Chapter 3: Pre-treatment and preparation of textile materials prior to dyeing
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Impurities in textile fibres
3.3 Aims of preparatory processes
3.4 Preparation of cotton materials
3.5 Inspection and mending
3.6 Shearing and cropping
3.7 Singeing
3.8 Enzymatic processing
3.9 Desizing process
3.10 Scouring of cotton and other cellulosic fibres
3.11 Mercerisation
3.12 Preparation of proteineous materials
3.13 Carbonisation and scouring of wool
3.14 Shrink-resist treatment for wool
3.15 Degumming of silk
3.16 Preparation of synthetic materials
3.17 Bleaching
3.18 Improvement of whiteness
Chapter 4: Chemistry of dyeing
Abstract:
4.1 Fundamental principles of direct dyeing
4.2 Fundamental principles of reactive dyeing
4.3 Fundamental principles of disperse dyeing
4.4 Fundamental principles of acid dyeing
4.5 Fundamental principles of azoic dyeing
4.6 Fundamental principles of vat dyeing
4.7 Fundamental principles of sulphur dyeing
4.8 Conclusions
Chapter 5: Thermodynamics and kinetics of dyeing and dyebath monitoring systems
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Thermodynamics of dyeing
5.3 Kinetics of dyeing
5.4 Dyebath monitoring systems
5.7 Appendix: mathematical symbols
Chapter 6: An overview of dye fastness testing
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Overview of dye fastness testing
6.3 Grading of fastness properties
6.4 Factors influencing dye fastness
6.5 Application
6.6 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Molecular modeling and predicting dye properties
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Prediction of wavelength of maximum absorption
7.3 Effect of crystal packing on λmax
7.4 Ab initio calculations of crystal structures
7.5 Quantitative-structure activity relationship in dye–fiber affinity prediction
Chapter 8: Methods and machinery for the dyeing process
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Jiggers
8.3 Beam dyeing machines
8.4 Winches
8.5 Jet dyeing machines with hydraulic flow system
8.6 Airflow dyeing machines with aerodynamic flow system
8.7 Atmospheric softflow/overflow dyeing machines
8.8 HT softflow/overflow dyeing machines
8.9 Machines to dye fabric in rope/open-width form
8.10 Semi-continuous and continuous open-width dyeing machines
8.11 Future trends
8.13 Appendix: list of machinery manufacturers
Part II: Dye types and processes
Chapter 9: The chemistry of reactive dyes and their application processes
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The history of reactive dye development
9.3 Chemistry of commercially available reactive dyes
9.4 The application of reactive dyes to cellulosic fibres
9.5 The application of reactive dyes to natural and synthetic polyamide fibres
9.6 Miscellaneous methods to covalently bond dyes to fibres
9.7 Conclusions
Chapter 10: Disperse dyes
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Developments in disperse dyes
10.3 Types of disperse dye
10.4 Properties of disperse dyes
10.5 Future trends
Chapter 11: Natural dyes
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Classification of natural dyes
11.3 Chemistry of natural dyes
11.4 Chemistry and types of mordants
11.5 Application of mordants to textiles
11.6 Application of natural dyes to textiles
11.7 Fastness properties of natural dyes
11.8 Future trends
Chapter 12: Direct dyes
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Classification of direct dyes according to dyeing characteristics
12.3 Classification based on chemical structure
12.4 Bisazine dyes and copper phthalocyanine dyes
12.5 Future trends
Chapter 13: Metal-complex dyes
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 General properties
13.3 Chemistry of dyes
13.4 Classification and nomenclature
13.5 Mordant dyes
13.6 Premetallised dyes
13.7 Fastness of dyed fabrics
13.8 The problem of waste water
13.9 Future trends
Chapter 14: Sulphur dyes
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Properties of sulphur dyes
14.3 Chemistry of sulphur dyes
14.4 Synthesis
14.5 Classification of sulphur dyes
14.6 Practical application
14.7 Reducing systems
14.8 Oxidising agents
14.9 Bronzing of dyeing
14.10 Fastness of dyed textiles
14.11 Tendering effect on cellulose
14.12 Waste-water load from sulphur dyebath
14.13 Strengths and limitations
14.14 Stripping of sulphur dyes
14.15 Future trends
Chapter 15: Acid dyes
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Classification of acid dyes
15.3 Azo acid dyes
15.4 Anthraquinone dyes
15.5 Acid nitro dyes
15.6 Triphenylmethane acid dyes
15.7 Water-repellent dyes
15.8 Acid dyes with inherent light fastness
15.9 Acid dyes free from 1-naphthylamine
15.10 Future trends
Chapter 16: Environmentally friendly dyes
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Classification of dyes
16.3 Environmental issues in dyeing
16.4 Environmentally friendly dyeing of cotton with reactive dyes
16.5 Alternative reducing systems for the dyeing of cotton with vat and sulphur dyes
16.6 Environmentally friendly dyeing of wool
16.7 Environmentally friendly dyeing of polyester
16.8 Future trends
Chapter 17: Fluorescent dyes
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Fluorescence
17.3 Chemical types of fluorescent dye
17.4 Textile applications of fluorescent dyes
17.5 Other applications of fluorescent dyes
17.6 Future trends
17.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 18: Near-infrared dyes
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Properties of near-infrared (NIR) dyes
18.3 Types of NIR dyes
18.4 Applications
18.5 Future trends
Chapter 19: Azoic dyeing
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Advantages and disadvantages of azoic dyeing
19.3 Chemistry of azoic dyeing
19.4 Colours obtainable using azoic components
19.5 Methods for dissolution of naphthol
19.6 Naphtholation and dyeing of cotton
19.7 Intermediate treatments
19.8 Development
19.9 After-treatment
19.10 Dyeing of silk
19.11 Dyeing of polyester
19.12 Dyeing of nylon
19.13 Fastness properties
19.14 Stripping of azoic colours
19.15 Environmental issues associated with azoic colours
19.16 Conclusion
Index
Description
Dyeing is one of the most effective and popular methods used for colouring textiles and other materials. Dyes are employed in a variety of industries, from cosmetic production to the medical sector. The two volumes of the Handbook of textile and industrial dyeing provide a detailed review of the latest techniques and equipment used in the dyeing industry, as well as examining dyes and their application in a number of different industrial sectors.
Volume 1 deals with the principles of dyeing and techniques used in the dyeing process, and looks at the different types of dyes currently available. Part one begins with a general introduction to dyeing, which is followed by chapters that examine various aspects of the dyeing process, from the pre-treatment of textiles to the machinery employed. Chapters in part two then review the main types of dyes used today, including disperse dyes, acid dyes, fluorescent dyes, and many others for a diverse range of applications.
With its distinguished editor and contributions from some of the world’s leading authorities, the Handbook of textile and industrial dyeing is an essential reference for designers, colour technologists and product developers working in a variety of sectors, and will also be suitable for academic use.
Key Features
- Examines dyeing and its application in a number of different industrial sectors
- Deals with the principles of dyeing and techniques used in the dyeing process, as well as types of dyes currently available
- Chapters review various dye types right through to modelling and predicting dye properties and the chemistry of dyeing
Readership
Designers, color technologists and product developers working in a variety of sectors. Also suitable for academic use.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 25th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857093974
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696955
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081016510
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
M Clark Editor
Dr Matthew Clark is a lecturer in the Department of Colour Science at the University of Leeds.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Leeds, UK