Dyeing is one of the most effective and popular methods used for colouring textiles and other materials. Dyes are employed in a variety of industries, from cosmetic production to the medical sector. The two volumes of the Handbook of textile and industrial dyeing provide a detailed review of the latest techniques and equipment used in the dyeing industry, as well as examining dyes and their application in a number of different industrial sectors.



Volume 1 deals with the principles of dyeing and techniques used in the dyeing process, and looks at the different types of dyes currently available. Part one begins with a general introduction to dyeing, which is followed by chapters that examine various aspects of the dyeing process, from the pre-treatment of textiles to the machinery employed. Chapters in part two then review the main types of dyes used today, including disperse dyes, acid dyes, fluorescent dyes, and many others for a diverse range of applications.



With its distinguished editor and contributions from some of the world’s leading authorities, the Handbook of textile and industrial dyeing is an essential reference for designers, colour technologists and product developers working in a variety of sectors, and will also be suitable for academic use.