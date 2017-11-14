Handbook of Surgical Technique - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462013, 9780323512220

Handbook of Surgical Technique

1st Edition

A True Surgeon's Guide to Navigating the Operating Room

Authors: Christopher J. Hartman Louis Kavoussi
eBook ISBN: 9780323512220
eBook ISBN: 9780323512213
Paperback ISBN: 9780323462013
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th November 2017
Page Count: 152
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

From patient preparation to hand washing, from equipment to basic surgical procedures, this highly practical manual by Drs. Christopher J. Hartman and Louis R. Kavoussi, provides students, residents, and clinicians with a firm foundation in the core techniques and skills required for the operating room environment. Concise and easy to read, it uses a highly illustrated, step-by-step approach to teach the must-know information common to the culture, resources, and processes of today’s operating rooms.

Key Features

  • Provides a quick yet thorough overview of surgical principles, techniques, instruments, and supplies commonly encountered in the OR.

  • Features detailed illustrations and intra-operative photographs that detail each step of the procedures.

  • Includes access to high-quality videos that demonstrate key skills such as surgical hand scrub, assisted and self gloving and gowning, skin incision, suturing techniques, tying knots, and more.

  • Explains the roles within the OR, the behaviors needed to excel in this demanding environment, equipment and tools, basic surgical techniques, and tips for assisting and integrating smoothly into the surgical team.

  • Ideal for any professional in the operating environment, including medical students, residents, surgical techs, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.

  • Expert Consult™ eBook version included with purchase, which allows you to search all of the text, figures, and references from the book on a variety of devices and to access the accompanying videos.

Table of Contents

Introduction: The Surgical Culture
1. Preoperative Preparation of the Patient
2. Welcome to the Operative Theater
3. Patient Positioning and Prepping
4. Scrubbing and Staying Sterile
5. Basic Tools of the Trade and How to Use Them
6. Assisting in the OR: How to Help and Not Get in the Way
7. Sutures and Suturing
8. Making an Incision
9. Repairing the Damage: Closing an Incision
10. Postoperative Care
11. Minimally-Invasive Surgery

Details

No. of pages:
152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323512220
eBook ISBN:
9780323512213
Paperback ISBN:
9780323462013

About the Author

Christopher J. Hartman

Louis Kavoussi

Louis R. Kavoussi, MD

Professor and Chair, Department of Urology

Affiliations and Expertise

Waldbaum-Gardner Professor and Chairman of Urology, The Arthur Smith Institute for Urology, Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine, Hempstead, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.