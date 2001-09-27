Handbook of Surfaces and Interfaces of Materials, Five-Volume Set
1st Edition
Description
This handbook brings together, under a single cover, all aspects of the chemistry, physics, and engineering of surfaces and interfaces of materials currently studied in academic and industrial research. It covers different experimental and theoretical aspects of surfaces and interfaces, their physical properties, and spectroscopic techniques that have been applied to a wide class of inorganic, organic, polymer, and biological materials. The diversified technological areas of surface science reflect the explosion of scientific information on surfaces and interfaces of materials and their spectroscopic characterization. The large volume of experimental data on chemistry, physics, and engineering aspects of materials surfaces and interfaces remains scattered in so many different periodicals, therefore this handbook compilation is needed. The information presented in this multivolume reference draws on two decades of pioneering research on the surfaces and interfaces of materials to offer a complete perspective on the topic. These five volumes-Surface and Interface Phenomena; Surface Characterization and Properties; Nanostructures, Micelles, and Colloids; Thin Films and Layers; Biointerfaces and Applications-provide multidisciplinary review chapters and summarize the current status of the field covering important scientific and technological developments made over past decades in surfaces and interfaces of materials and spectroscopic techniques with contributions from internationally recognized experts from all over the world. Fully cross-referenced, this book has clear, precise, and wide appeal as an essential reference source long due for the scientific community.
Key Features
The complete reference on the topic of surfaces and interfaces of materials The information presented in this multivolume reference draws on two decades of pioneering research Provides multidisciplinary review chapters and summarizes the current status of the field Covers important scientific and technological developments made over past decades in surfaces and interfaces of materials and spectroscopic techniques Contributions from internationally recognized experts from all over the world
Readership
Upper-level graduate and graduate students, and researchers working on surface of materials. For chemists, solid-state physicists, materials scientists, surface chemists, polymer scientists, electrical engineers, chemical engineers, industrial engineers, and spectroscopists.
Table of Contents
Volume 1. Surface and Interface Phenomena
- Microstructure and properties of interfaces between dissimilar materials
Professor Jeff .Th. M. DE Hosson* and Bart J. Kooi
Department of Applied Physics
Materials Science Centre
Nijenborgh 4, 9747 AG Groningen, The Netherlands Phone: +31-503634898 Fax: +31-503634881 Email: J.T.M.de.Hosson@phys.rug.nl, hossonj@phys.rug.nl Pages=250 Figures=115 Tables=8 Ref.=328 Equations=50 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Letter Required
Surface and interface recombination in semiconductors Annamraju Kasi Viswanath
Center for Materials for Electronics Technology Panchavati, Off Pashan Road, Pune 411008, India Tel.&Fax: +91-20-542-0180 (+91-20-5899-321 Home) Email; v_kasi@hotmail.com, kasi@cmetp.ernet.in Pages=180 Figures=114 Tables=0 Ref.=900 Equations=10 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not Received, Redrawn Figures
Interfaces in Organic Light Emitting Devices Eric W. Forsythe and Yongli Gao*
Department of Physics and Astronomy University of Rochester Rochester, NY 14627, USA Phone: (716) 275-8574 Fax: (716) 275-8527 Emial: ygao@pas.rochester.edu, eforsythe@arl.army.mil Pages=120 Figures=50 Tables=2 Ref.=227 Equations=12 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received-Attached with manuscript
Surface Segregation in Binary Metal Alloys Professor Gregory N. Derry
Physics Department Loyola College 4501 N. Charles Street Baltimore, MD 21210, USA Phone: 410-617-2662 Fax: 410-617-2646 Email: Gderry@loyola.edu Pages=120 Figures=20 Tables=0 Ref.=318 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not Required, Letter Needed
Surfactant Adsorption Layers at Liquid/Fluid Interfaces Reinhard Miller* and Valentin B. Fainerman
Max-Planck-Institut fuer Kolloid- und Grenzflaechenforschung Am Muhlenberg 2 D-14476 Golm, GERMANY Phone: +49-331-567-9252 Fax: +49-331-567-9202 E-mail: miller@mpikg-golm.mpg.de Pages=90 Figures=27 Tables=0 Ref.=184 Equations=160 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not received
Liquid Crystals at Interfaces Professor Dietmar Janietz
Department of Chemistry and Institute of Thin Layer Technology Potsdam University D-14513 Teltow, GERMANY Phone: +3328 46508 Fax: +3328 46510 E-mail: janietz@rz.uni-potsdam.de Pages=75 Figures=39 Tables=0 Ref.=250 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: One received-Attached with manuscript
Spectroscopic Characterisation of oxide/oxide interfaces Agustin R. Gonzalez-Elipe* and Francisco Yubero
Instituto de Ciencia de Materiales de Sevilla Avda. Americo Vespucio s/n 41092 Sevilla, SPAIN Phone: 34-95-448-9528 Fax: 34-95-446-0665 E-mail: agustin@cica.es, jpedro@cica.es, yubero@cica.es Pages=100 Figures=50 Tables=5 Ref.=312 Equations=10 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, attached with manuscript
Plasma deposition of microcrystalline silicon: Role of plasma-surface interaction on the microstructure
G. Cicala*, G. Bruno and P. Capezzuto Centro di Studio per la Chimica dei Plasmi Dipartimento de Chmica Università di Bari Via Orabona, 4-70126 BARI, ITALY Tel. +39-80-544-2102 Fax: +39-80-544-2024 Email: cscpgc07@area.ba.cnr.it Pages=80 Figures=39 Tables=3 Ref.=170 Equations=50 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, Attached with chapter
Isothermal Diffusion and Intra-diffusion in Surfactant Solutions Professor Vincenzo Vitagliano*, Gerardino D'Errico, Ornella Ortona and Luigi Paduano Dipartimento di Chimica
University of Naples Federico II, Via Mezzocannone 4 80134 Napoli, ITALY Tel. +390-81-2536-621 Fax +390-81-552-7771 Email: vita@CHEMNA.DICHI.UNINA.IT, vita@chemistry.unina.it Pages=100 Figures=50 Tables=10 Ref.=273 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Attached with manuscript
Catalysis by Supported Metal Oxides Bert M. Weckhuysen* Centrum voor Oppervlaktechemie en Katalyse Departement Interfasechemie K.U.Leuven, Kardinaal Mercierlaan 92, B-3001 Leuven, Belgium Email: bert.weckhuysen@agr.kuleuven.ac.be Tel. +32-16-32-1610 Fax: +32-16-32-1998
Israel E. Wachs*
Department of Chemical Engineering and Zettlemoyer Center for Surface Studies Lehigh University, Bethlehem PA 18015, USA E-mail: iew0@lehigh.edu Pages=70 Figures=27 Tables=22 Ref.=270 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Required
- Study of Two-Dimensional Phase on Electrodes Rafael Rodríguez Amaro* and Juan J. Ruiz Sanchez Departamento de Química Física y Termodinámica Aplicada Universidad de Cordoba Avda. San Alberto Magno s/n E-14004 Córdoba, SPAIN Phone: +34-957218618 Fax: +34-957 218606 E-mail: qf1roamr@lucano.uco.es Pages=75 Figures=32 Tables=3 Ref.=353 Equations=160 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: None. Letter Attached with chapter
Chapters=11 Manuscript Pages=1250
Volume 2. Surface Characterization and Properties
Surface Characterization: Composition, Structure and Topology S. Speller*, W. Heiland and M. Schleberger
Universitaet Osnabrueck Barbarastrr. 7 D-49069 Osnabrueck, GERMANY Email: wheiland@uos.de, sspeller@uos.de Pages=120 Figures=64 Tables=7 Ref.=242 Equations=30 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received-Attached with manuscript
Dynamic Surface tension and Surfactant Mass Transfer Kinetics: Measurement Techniques and Analysis Professor Shi-Yow Lin*
Chemical Engineering Department National Taiwan University of Science and Technology 43, Keelung Road, Section 4 Taipei, 106, TAIWAN Tel: +886-2-2737-6648 Fax: +886-2-2737-6644 E-mail: ling@ch.ntust.edu.tw
Professor Kathleen J. Stebe Department of Chemical EngineeringJohns Hopkins University
3400 North Charles StreetBaltimore, MD 21218, USA
Phone: 410-516-7769 Fax: Lin: 410-516-5510 E-mail: Stebe: kjs@jhu.edu Pages=120 Figures=60 Tables=15 Ref.=211 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not received
Application of photoelectron spectroscopy in organic and inorganic material systems Professor S. Seal*
Advanced Materials Processing & Analysis Center (AMPAC) and Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering (MMAE) University Of Central Florida Orlando, Florida 32816, USA Phone: (407) 823 5277 Fax: (407) 823 0208 Email: sseal@pegasus.cc.ucf.edu
Professor T. Barr Materials Department and Laboratory for Surface Studies University of Wisconsin 3200 N Cramer St, Mileaukee, WI 5321, USA Phone: (414) 229 4085 Fax: (414) 229 6958 Pages=100 Figures=31 Tables=13 Ref.=202 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, attached with manuscript
Stabilized sp2/sp3 carbon and the metal-carbon composites of atomic scale as the interface and surface-controlling dielectric and conducting materials Dr. B. F. Dorfman
Atomic-Scale Design Inc. P.O. Box 210483 San Francisco, CA 94121, USA Tel. & Fax: +415-831-92-33 Email: bdorfman@aol.com Pages=130 Figures=62 Tables=12 Ref.=155 Equations=60 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, attached with manuscript
High-Pressure Surface Science Vladislav Domnich and Professor Yury Gogotsi* Drexel University
Department of Materials Engineering LeBow Bldg., Room 431 3141 Chestnut St. Philadelphia, PA 19104, USA Tel. 1-215-895-6446 Fax: 1-215-895-6760 E-mail: gogotsi@drexel.edu, gogotsi@coe.drexel.edu Pages=100 Figures=68 Tables=2 Ref.=274 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Required
Photoelectron Spectroscopy and Scanning Probe Microscopy of Phthalocyanines on Silicon Professor S .Santucci*, L.Lozzi and L.Ottaviano
Dipartimento di Fisica Università dell'Aquila Via Vetoio 10 - Coppito 67010 L'Aquila, ITALY Phone:39.0862.433097 Fax:39.0862.433033 E-mail: sandro.santucci@aquila.infn.it Pages=80 Figures=65 Tables=2 Ref.=92 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, Attached with chapter
Photonic and electronic spectroscopies for the characterization of organic surfaces and organic molecules adsorbed on surfaces A. M. Botelho do Rego* and L. F. Vieira Ferreira Centro de Química-Física Molecular Complexo Interdisciplinar IST 1049-001 Lisboa, PURTGAL Tel.: 351 1 8419255/7 Fax: 351 1 8464455/7 E-mail: pcd800@alfa.ist.utl.pt, pcd748@alfa.ist.utl.pt, LuisFilipe.V.F@ist.utl.pt Pages=100 Figures=53 Tables=8 Ref.=154 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Attached
Hydrogen Chemistry on Diamond Surfaces: Adsorption, Desorption and Vibrational Spectsrocopy C. Su, H.- C Chang, J.-K. Wang and J.-C. Lin*Institute of Atomic and Molecular Sciences Academia Sinica, P.O. Box 23-166 1 Roosevelt Road, Section 4, Taipei, 106, TAIWAN
Telephone: 886-2-2366-8252 Fax: 886-2-2362-0200 E-mail: jclin@po.iams.sinica.edu.tw Pages=110 Figures=59 Tables=1 Ref.=176 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received-Attached with manuscript
Textural and Surface Chemistry Characterisation of Zeolites via Adsorption phenomena
João Pires da Silva Faculdade de Ciências de Lisboa Dept. de Química e Bioquímica Edifício C8, 6º piso, Campo Grande, 1749-016 Lisboa, Portugal Phone: (351)217500898 FAX: (351) 217500088 E-mail: jpiresil@correio.cc.fc.ul.pt, jpiresil@fc.ul.pt Pages=75 Figures=21 Tables=4 Ref.=200 Equations=16 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: One received-Attached with manuscript
Dielectric Methods of Research of Zeolites and Related Materials Dr. Rolando Roque-Malherbe
School of Science Turabo University, PO Box 3030, Gurabo, PR 00778-3030. Fax: 1-787-744 5427 Email: ut_rroque@suagm1.suagm.edu, roroque@coqui.net Pages=70 Figures=20 Tables=18 Ref.=135 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Already sent to AP
Secondary Electron Fine Structure - A method of the local atomic structure characterization Yu.V. Ruts*, D. E. Guy, D. V. Surnin and V.I. GrebennikovPhysico-Technical Institute of RAS, Ural Brunch
Local atomic structure laboratory
Kirov street 132, Izhevsk 426001, RUSSIA Phone: +07-3412-250155 Fax: +07-3412-250614 E-mail: atomic@lasas.fti.udmurtia.su Pages=80 Figures=26 Tables=5 Ref.=89 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Letter attached
Chapters=11 Manuscript Pages=1080
Volume 3. Nanostructures, Micelles and Colloids
Nanostructured Metal Clusters and Colloids U. Kreibig, Prof. H. Boennemann*, J. Hormes
Max-Planck-Institut fuer Kohlenforschung Heterogene Katalyse Kaiser-Wilhelm-Platz 1, D-45466 Muelheim a. d. Ruhr, Germany Tel.: +49 208/306-2374 Fax: +49 208/306-2983 Email: boennemann@mpi-muelheim.mpg.de Pages=160 Figures=82 Tables=0 Ref.=328 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Required
Nanoparticle thin films: An approach based on self-assembly Murali SastryNational Chemical Laboratory Pune -411008, INDIA
Materials Chemistry Division
Phone : +91-20-589-3044 Fax : 91-20-589-3044/589-3952 E-mail : sastry@ems.ncl.res.in Pages=100 Figures=44 Tables=2 Ref.=265 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, attached with chapter
Assembly of Colloidal Particles into Nanostructured Materials and Microscopic Devices
Orlin D. Velev Department of Chemical Engineering University of Delaware Newark, DE 19716, USA Phone: (302) 831 8919 or - 6314 Fax: (302) 831 1048 or - 6378 E-mail: velev@che.udel.edu Pages=90 Figures=30 Tables=0 Ref.=369 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: All received-Attached with manuscript
Thin film nanofabrication by alternate adsorption of polyions, proteins and nanoparticles Dr. Yuri Lvov Institute for Micromanufacturing Louisiana Tech UniversityP.O. Box 10137, 911 Hergot Street Ruston, LA 71272, USA
Tel. (318) 257-5144 Fax (318)257-5104 Email: YLvov@coes.latech.edu Pages=70 Figures=21 Tables=1 Ref.=117 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, all attached with manuscript
Core-Shell Nanoparticles and Assemblies L. M. Liz-Marzan*, M.A. Correa-Duarte, I. Pastoriza-Santos, (Spain) P. Mulvaney, T. Ung, (Australia) M. Giersig (Germany), N.A. Kotov (USA) Depto. de Quimica Fisica e Quimica OrganicaUniversidade de Vigo Apdo. 874, 36200 Vigo, SPAIN Tel: +34-98-681-2298 Fax: +34-98-681-2382
Email: lmarzan@uvigo.es Pages=80 Figures=41 Tables=0 Ref.=441 Equations=60 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, Attached with Manuscript
Nanocrystalline and amorphous thin film systems including low-dimensional chalcogenide materials Diana NeshevaBulgarian Academy of Sciences Boul. Tzarigradsko chaussee 72, 1784 Sofia, BULGARIA
Institute of Solid State Physics
Phone: (+359)(2) 44 48 15, (+359)(2) 7144 226
Fax: (+359)(2) 9 753 632 E-mail: nesheva@issp.bas.bg Pages=80 Figures=38 Tables=6 Ref.=162 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, Attached with Manuscript
Semiconductor Nanocrystals from Langmuir-Blodgett Films: Synthesis, Characterization and Applications Paolo Facci
Department of Environmental Sciences, University della Tuscia, 01100 Viterbo, Italy Tel +39-761-357-027 Fax +39-761-357-179 E-mail facci@unitus.it Pages=80 Figures=41 Tables=8 Ref.=92 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Already sent to AP
Crystalline nonoparticles in glasses for optical applications Jochen Fick Laboratoire d'Electromagnetiisme MicroOndes et Optoelectronique (LEMO) CNRS UMR 5530, ENSERG-23, rue des Martyrs, BP 257 38016 Grenoble, FRANCE Phone: +33-4768-56019 Fax:+33-4768-56080 E-mail: fick@enserg.fr Pages=100 Figures=25 Tables=3 Ref.=257 Equations=16 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, all Attached with chapter
Magnetron Enhanced Reactive Ion Etching (MERIE) mode plasma induced defects in SiO2-Si microstructures E. Atanassova Institute Solid State Physics Bulgaria Academy of Science 72 Tzarigardsko Chaussee Bldg., 1784 Sofia, BULGARIA Tel: (359) (2) 71 44 448 Fax: (359) (2) 975 36 32 E-mail: elenada@phys.bas.bg, elenada@issp.bas.bg Pages=50 Figures=17 Tables=1 Ref.=54 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: None, Letter attached with chapter
Experimental methods and their application in the study of the micellar behaviour of amphiphilic molecules in aqueous solutions Professor Víctor Mosquera* and Félix Sarmiento
Departamento de Física de la Materia Condensada Facultad de Física, Campus Universitario Sur E-15706 Santiago de Compostela, SPAIN Phone: +34-981-56-3100 Fax: +34-981-52-0676 E-mail: fmvictor@usc.es Pages=75 Figures=19 Tables=0 Ref.=117 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Required
Study of Dehydrochlorination reactions in micellar systems Maria Luisa Moyá*, María Múñoz, Amalia Rodriguez, Maria del Mar Graciani and Gasper FernandezDepartamento de Química Física Universidad de Sevilla C/ Profesor García González s/n, 41012 Sevilla, SPAIN Phone: +34 (9) 54557177 Fax: +34 (9) 54557174 E-mail: 75 Figures=27 Tables=41 Ref.=120 Equations=84 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Required
Encapsulation of Fluorophores in Multiple Microenvironments in Surfactant-Based Supramolecular Assemblies Kerry K. KarukstisHarvey Mudd College, 301 E. Twelfth Street, Claremont, CA 91711, USA
Department of Chemistry
Phone: 909-607-3225 Fax: 909-607-7577 E-mail: Kerry_Karukstis@hmc.edu Pages=70 Figures=17 Tables=17 Ref.=139 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not Received, not Required?
Chapters=12 Manuscript Pages=1030
Volume 4. Thin Films and Layers
- Langmuir-Blodgett and self-assembled polymeric films
Dr. Osvaldo N. Oliveira* Jr., Maria Raposo (Purtgal) and
Anantharaman Dhanabalan (The Netherlands)
Instituto de Física de São Carlos USP CP 369
13560-970 São Carlos, SP, BRAZIL Phone: +55 16-271-5365 Fax: +55 16-271-3616 E-mail: chu@ifsc.sc.usp.br Pages=140 Figures=80 Tables=2 Ref.=441 Equations=16 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not Received
Magnetotransport properties of ultrathin metallic multilayers: microstructural modifications leading to sensor applications Dr. Christos Christides
Institute of Materials Science NCSR "DEMOKRITOS", 153 10 Aghia Paraskevi Attikis, GREECE Phone: +301-6503545 Fax: +301-6519430 E-mail: christides@ims.demokritos.gr Pages=140 Figures=60 Tables=1 Ref.=313 Equations=16 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received-Attached with manuscript
Long range Hydrophobic forces due to Capillary Bridging Vassili V. Yaminsky*, Satomi Ohnishi and Barry Ninham
Department of Applied Mathematics Research School of Physical Sciences and Engineering, Institute of Advanced Studies, Australian National University, Canberra, A. C. T. 0200 Australia Phones: (612) 62494693 - office (612)62626017 - home Fax: (612)62490732 Email: vvy110@rsphysse.anu.edu.au Pages=180 Figures=6 Tables=0 Ref.=81 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Letter Attached
Morphological and structural aspects of thin films prepared by Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) Dr. A.Figueras*, J. Fraxedas and J. Santiso Institut de Ciencia de Materials de BarcelonaCampus de la U.A.B. 08193 Bellaterra, SPAIN Tel: +(34) 93.580.18.53 Fax: +(34) 93.580.57.29 E-mail: albert.figueras@icmab.es
Pages=100 Figures=40 Tables=0 Ref.=184 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Required
In situ observation during molecular beam epitaxy: impurity incorporation and dissimilar materials epitaxial growth on GaAs(001) Lutz Daeweritz
Paul-Drude-Institut fuer Festkoerperelektronik Hausvogteiplatz 5-7, D-10117 Berlin, GERMANY Phone: +49-30-20377 359 or 352 Fax: +49-30-20377 201 E-mail: daweritz@pdi-berlin.de Pages=80 Figures=40 Tables=0 Ref.=171 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, all attached with manuscript
Ellipsometric characterization of thin films Dr. Miklos Fried and Dr. Tivadar Lohner*
Research Institute for Technical Physics and Materials Science 1121 Budapest, Konkoly Thege ut 29-33, HUNGARY Phone: (36-1) 395 9220 Fax: (36-1) 395 9284 E-mail: fried@mfa.kfki.hu, lohner@mfa.kfki.hu Pages=80 Figures=27 Tables=11 Ref.=? Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS:
Hydrophobically Modified Polyelectrolytes and Polyelectrolyte Block Copolymers Lev E. Bromberg
Department of Physics and Center for Materials Science and Engineering Massachusetts Institute of Technology Cambridge, MA 02139, USA
15 Sherwood Road, Swampscott, MA 01907, USA Phone: (617) 926-1980 ext.248 Fax: (617) 926-4776 E-mail: cpbrolev@aol.com, cpbrolev@rocketmail.com Pages=75 Figures=38 Tables=40 Ref.=529 Equations=5 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: All received-Attached with manuscript
Thin Ta2O5 layers on Si as an alternative to SiO2 for high density DRAM applications E.Atanassova* and T.Dimitrova Institute of Solid State Physics Bulgaria Academy of Science 72 Tzarigardsko Chaussee Bldg. 1784 Sofia, BULGARIA Tel: (359) (2) 71 44 448 Fax: (359) (2) 975 36 32 E-mail: elenada@phys.bas.bg, elenada@issp.bas.bg Pages=100 Figures=46 Tables=9 Ref.=94 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: None, Letter Attached with chapter
Mechanism of high-temperature oxidation and sulfur-oxide corrosion of vacuum plasma coatings of Me-Cr-Al-Y type on heat resisting nickel based alloys
Dr. V. A. Chekan* and L. V. Markova Powder Metallurgy Institute 41, Platonov Str., Minsk, 220600, BELARUS Phone; +375 (017) 232-85-81 Fax: +375 (017) 210-05-74 E-mail: chekan@srpmi.minsk.by Pages=80 Figures=53 Tables=0 Ref.=35 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not Received
Ultrathin protective organic layers on a iron surfaces V. I. Povstugar* and S. S. Mikhailova
Ultrafine Systems Laboratory Physical-Technical Institute, RAS, Ural Branch 132 Kirov Street, 426001, Izhevsk, RUSSIA Phone. 7-3412-21-6966 Fax. 7-3412-25-0614 E-mail: povst@uds.fti.udmurtia.su Pages=70 Figures=33 Tables=13 Ref.=197 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Letter attached
Chapters=10 Manuscript Pages=1045
Volume 5. Biointerfaces and Applications
Interfacial and Materials aspects of the immobilization of biomolecules onto solid surfaces
Willem M. Albers*, Inger Vikholm, Tapani Viitala and Jouko Peltonen VTT Chemical Technology, Materials Technology, Sensor Materials P.O. Box 14021, 33101 Tampere, FINLAND Phone:+358-3-316-3318 Fax:+358-3-316-3319 E-mail: martin.albers@vtt.fi Pages=100 Figures=13 Tables=6 Ref.=404 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Letter Attached
Thin Films on Electrodes for Direct Protein Electron Transfer James F. Rusling* and Zhe Zhang
Department of Chemistry, Box U-60 University of Connecticut Storrs, CT 06269-3060, USA Phone: 860-486-4909 Fax: 860-486-2981
Email: Jrusling@nucleus.chem.uconn.edu Pages=100 Figures=62 Tables=4 Ref.=179 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, Attached with Manuscript
Interaction of Surfactants with Biomolecules and Mimicks Shyamalava Mazumdar
Department of Chemical Sciences Tata Institute of Fundamental Research Homi Bhabha Road, Navy Nagar Colaba Mumbai 400 005, INDIA Tel: +91-22-215 2971 Fax: +91-22-215 2110 Email: Shyamal@tifr.res.in Pages=80 Figures=35 Tables=5 Ref.=220 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS:
Interactions between bilayer vesicles, biomolecules and interfaces Ana Maria Carmona-Ribeiro
Departamento de Bioquímica, Instituto de Química Universidade de São Paulo Caixa Postal 26077, CEP 05599-970 São Paulo SP, BRAZIL Phone: +55 11 8182164 Fax: +55 11 815 5579 E-mail: mcribeir@quim.iq.usp.br, mcribeir@iq.usp.br Pages=75 Figures=10 Tables=3 Ref.=572 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, Attached with chapter
- Molecular Organization of Peptides and Their Function
Dr. Shunsaku Kimura
Department of Materials Chemistry Kyoto University Yoshida Honmachi, Sakyo-ku Kyoto 606-8501, JAPAN Phone: 075-753-5628 Fax: 075-753-4911 E-mail: shun@scl.kyoto-u.ac.jp Pages=70 Figures=28 Tables=0 Ref.=224 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Letter required
Thermodynamics of surfactant micelles and vesicles Magnus Bergstrom
Department of Chemistry & Surface Chemistry Royal Institute of Technology SE-100 44 Stockholm, SWEDEN Tel: +46-8-790-9905 Fax: +6-8-20-8998 E-mail: magnus.bergstrom@surfchem.kth.se Pages=75 Figures=21 Tables=40 Ref.=67 Equations=60 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not received
The use of porous materials for cryopumping Dr. Christian Day
Forschungszentrum Karlsruhe Dept. HIT-PA, PO Box 3640 D-76021 Karlsruhe, GERMANY Phone: +49.7247.82.2609 Fax: +49.7247.82.3837 E-mail: christian.day@hit.fzk.de Pages=120 Figures=54 Tables=8 Ref.=270 Equations=24 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Received, attached with manuscript
Stimulation of Microporous Systems: Confined fluids in equilibrium and diffusion in zeolites Reinhold Haberlandt*, Siegfried Fritzsche and Horst-Ludger Voertler Institute for Theoretical Physics, Dept Molecular Dynamics/Computer Stimulation University Leipzig Augustusplatz 10-11, D-04109 Leipzig, GERMANY Tel. +49-341-235-2280 Fax: +49-341-235-2307 Email: reinhold.haberlandt@physik.uni-leipzig.de Pages=200 Figures=65 Tables=0 Ref.=462 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Required
Conducting polymer based Schottky barrier and heterojunction diodes and their sensor applications Dr. Karin Potie-Kamloth Universitaet der Bundeswehr Muenchen FB ET, Institut fuer Physik D-85577 Neubiberg, Germany Phone: +49-89-6004-4041 Fax: +49-89-6004-3477 E-mail: e91bkpk@unibw-muenchen.de Pages=110 Figures=49 Tables=10 Ref.=282 Equations=0 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not required, letter needed
Applications of Natural Zeolites in Pollution Abatement and Industry Rolando Roque-Malherbe
School of Science Turabo University, PO Box 3030, Gurabo, PR 00778-3030. Fax: 1-787-744 5427 Email: ut_rroque@suagm.edu, roroque@coqui.net, rroquemalh@aol.com Pages=75 Figures=18 Tables=10 Ref.=304 Equations=16 COPYRIGHT PERMISSIONS: Not received
1000Chapters=10 Manuscript Pages=
About the Editor
Hari Nalwa
Dr. H. S. Nalwa is the Managing Director of the Stanford Scientific Corporation, Los Angeles, California. He was Head of Department and R&D Manager at the Ciba Specialty Chemicals Corporation in Los Angeles (1999-2000) and a staff scientist at the Hitachi Research Laboratory, Hitachi Ltd., Japan (1990-1999). He has authored more than 150 scientific articles and 18 patents on electronic and photonic materials and devices. He has edited the following books: Ferroelectric Polymers (Marcel Dekker, 1995), Nonlinear Optics of Organic Molecules and Polymers (CRC Press, 1997), Organic Electroluminescent Materials and Devices (Gordon & Breach, 1997), Handbook of Organic Conductive Molecules and Polymers, Vol. 1-4 (John Wiley & Sons, 1997), Low and High Dielectric Constant Materials Vol. 1-2 (Academic Press, 1999), Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology, Vol. 1-5 (Academic Press, 1999), Handbook of Advanced Electronic and Photonic Materials and Devices, Vol. 1-10 (Academic Press, 2000), Advanced Functional Molecules and Polymers, Vol. 1-4 (Gordon & Breach, 2001), Photodetectors and Fiber Optics (Academic Press, 2001), Supramolecular Photosensitive and Electroactive Materials (Academic Press, 2001), Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology (Academic Press, 2001), Handbook of Thin Film Materials, Vol. 1-5 (Academic Press, 2001), and Handbook of Surfaces and Interfaces of Materials, Vol. 1-5 (Academic Press, 2001). The Handbook of Nanostructured Materials and Nanotechnology (Vol. 1-5) edited by him received the 1999 Award of Excellence from the Association of American Publishers.Dr. Nalwa serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Macromolecular Science-Physics, Applied Organometallic Chemistry (1993-1999), International Journal of Photoenergy,andPhotonics Science News. He was the founder and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Porphyrin
Formerly of Hitachi Research Laboratory, Japan