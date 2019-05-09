Handbook of Student Engagement Interventions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128134139, 9780128134146

Handbook of Student Engagement Interventions

1st Edition

Working with Disengaged Students

Editors: Jennifer A. Fredricks Amy L. Reschly Sandra L. Christenson
eBook ISBN: 9780128134146
Paperback ISBN: 9780128134139
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th May 2019
Page Count: 410
Description

Handbook of Student Engagement Interventions: Working with Disengaged Students provides an understanding of the factors that contribute to student disengagement, methods for identifying students at risk, and intervention strategies to increase student engagement. With a focus on translating research into best practice, the book pulls together the current research on engagement in schools and empowers readers to craft and implement interventions. Users will find reviews on evidence-based academic, behavioral, social, mental health, and community-based interventions that will help increase all types of engagement.

The book looks at ways of reducing suspensions through alternative disciplinary practices, the role resiliency can play in student engagement, strategies for community and school collaborations in addressing barriers to engagement, and what can be learned from students who struggled in school, but succeeded later in life. It is a hands-on resource for educators, school psychologists, researchers, and students looking to gain insight into the research on this topic and the strategies that can be deployed to promote student engagement.

Key Features

  • Presents practical strategies for engagement intervention and assessment
  • Covers early warning signs of disengagement and how to use these signs to promote engagement
  • Reviews contextual factors (families, peers, teachers) related to engagement
  • Focuses on increasing engagement and school completion for all students
  • Emphasizes multidimensional approaches to disengagement

Readership

School psychologists, school therapists and interventionists, social workers, teachers, school principals and superintendents, graduate students in school and educational psychology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Promoting student engagement from childhood to adolescence as a way to improve positive youth development and school completion
    3. Profiles of Disengagement
    4. Early Warning Indicators and Intervention Systems: State of the Field
    5. The Intersection of Student Engagement and Families:  A Critical Connection for Achievement and Life Outcomes
    6. Peers and Engagement
    7. A Teacher-Focused Intervention to Enhance Students’ Classroom Engagement
    8. Instructional Interventions that Support Student Engagement: An International Perspective
    9. Reducing suspensions and increasing equity through supportive and engaging schools
    10. Assessing and Promoting the Choice of Academic Engaged Time During Reading Instruction
    11. Rehumanizing the Mathematics Classroom to Foster Student Engagement
    12. Changing Beliefs to Be Engaged in School: Using Integrated Mindset Interventions to Promote Student Engagement during School Transitions
    13. Chronic Absence: A Sign to Invest in Conditions for Learning
    14. Mental Health Interventions
    15. Bullying and Bystander Behaviors
    16. Spilling Over: How Participating in After-School Organized   Activities Predicts Students’ Engagement
    17. Effective School Reforms for Increasing Engagement
    18. Implementing Check & Connect: Lessons from two international effectiveness experiments
    19. Creating Caring Classroom and School Communities: Lessons Learned from Social and Emotional Learning and Mindfulness-Based Educational Programs
    20. The Influence of Diverse Youth Development Models on Student Engagement and Academic Outcomes
    21. Measuring Student Engagement to Inform Effective Interventions in Schools
    22. Systems-Level Intervention with Disengaged Students: Leveraging Technology Across Schools and Support Personnel in a Large School District
    23. Building an Engaging Community: Practices and Interventions that Support Students in Schools
    24. The Met High School: Engaging Youth One Student at a Time
    25. Conclusion

About the Editor

Jennifer A. Fredricks

Jennifer Fredricks is the Dean of Academic Departments and Programs and Professor of Psychology at Union College. She has published over 50 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters on motivation and engagement in school and out-of-school contexts. She is author of Eight Myths of Student Engagement: Creating Classrooms of Deep Learning (Corwin Press). She served as the William T. Grant Distinguished Fellow and Students at the Center Distinguished Fellow. She has received funding from the National Science Foundation, American Educational Research Association, Spencer Foundation, and Institute for Educational Studies to support her research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of Academic Departments and Programs and Professor of Psychology at Union College, Schenectady, NY, USA

Amy L. Reschly

Professor and Program Coordinator, University of Georgia, Department of Educational Psychology, School Psychology Program. Her areas of expertise include engagement and dropout prevention, working with families and schools to promote student success, and curriculum-based measurement and problem-solving. She is the editor of The School Psychology Review and on the editorial boards of Journal of School Psychology, Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment, and Journal of Early Intervention. She co-edited the Handbook of School-Family Partnerships and the Handbook for Research on Student Engagement.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Program Coordinator , University of Georgia, Department of Educational Psychology, School Psychology Program, Athens, GA, USA

Sandra L. Christenson

Professor Emeritus, University of Minnesota, Department of Educational Psychology, School Psychology program. Recipient of the Lightner Witmer Aware from the American Psychological Association for early career contributions to the field of school psychology and the Senior Scientist Award from APA for recognition of a career-long significant program of scholarship representing outstanding contributions to the knowledge base of school psychology. Her research focuses on interventions that enhance engagement at school and with learning for marginalized students with and without disabilities. She is particularly interested in the identification of family and school factors that facilitate student engagement and success in school and postsecondary readiness. She has been a principal investigator on several federally-funded projects in the areas of dropout prevention and family-school partnerships, including Check and Connect, which is in its 26th year of research. She is the co-editor of Handbook of School-Family Partnerships and Handbook for Research on Student Engagement.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, University of Minnesota, Department of Educational Psychology, School Psychology Program, Minneapolis, MN, USA

