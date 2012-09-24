Handbook of Stem Cells
2nd Edition
Description
New discoveries in the field of stem cells increasingly dominate the news and scientific literature revealing an avalanche of new knowledge and research tools that are producing therapies for cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and a wide variety of other diseases that afflict humanity. The Handbook of Stem Cells integrates this exciting area of life science, combining in two volumes the requisites for a general understanding of adult and embryonic stem cells. Organized in two volumes entitled Pluripotent Stem Cells and Cell Biology and Adult and Fetal Stem Cells, this work contains contributions from the world’s experts in stem cell research to provide a description of the tools, methods, and experimental protocols needed to study and characterize stem cells and progenitor populations as well as a the latest information of what is known about each specific organ system.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage on this highly topical subject
- Contains contributions by the foremost authorities and premiere names in the field of stem cell research
- Companion website - http://booksite.elsevier.com/9780123859426/ - contains over 250 color figures in presentation format
Readership
Medical and research libraries; stem cell researchers professionals in the field of tissue engineering; bone biologists and cell biologists
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Contributors
VOLUME 1: Pluripotent Stem Cells
Chapter 1. Why Stem Cell Research? Advances in the Field
References
Chapter 2. “Stemness”: Definitions, Criteria, and Standards
Introduction
What Is a Stem Cell?
Where Do Stem Cells Come From?
How are Stem Cells Identified, Isolated, and Characterized?
Stemness: Progress Toward a Molecular Definition of Stem Cells
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 3. Pluripotential Stem Cells from Vertebrate Embryos: Present Perspective and Future Challenges
Introduction
Biology of ES and ESL Cells
Stem Cell Therapy
Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 4. Embryonic Stem Cells in Perspective
References
Chapter 5. The Molecular Circuitry Underlying Pluripotency in Embryonic Stem Cells and iPS Cells
Introduction
Signaling Networks Underlying Pluripotency
LIF and BMP Signaling Pathways Regulate Mouse ESC Self-Renewal
TGFβ and FGF Signaling Pathways Regulate Human ESC Self-Renewal
WNT Signaling is a Conserved Regulator of Pluripotency Across Species
Signaling Pathways Inhibit Differentiation and Converge on Core Transcriptional Circuitry to Maintain Pluripotency
Induced Pluripotency, Stochasticity, and Signaling Thresholds
Perspectives
References
Further Reading
Chapter 6. Molecular Organization of Cells
Introduction
Molecules that Organize Cells
The EMT Transcriptional Program
Molecular Control of the EMT
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Stem Cell Niches
Introduction
Stem Cell Niche Hypothesis
Stem Cell Niches in the Drosophila Germ Line
The Germ-Line Stem Cell Niche in the Drosophila Ovary
Germ-Line Stem Cell Niche in the Drosophila Testis
Coordinate Control of Germ-Line Stem Cell and Somatic Stem Cell Maintenance and Proliferation
Structural Components of the Niche
Stem Cell Niches within Mammalian Tissues
Mammalian Testis
Hematopoietic System
Mammalian Epidermis
Hair Follicle
Interfollicular Epidermis
GUT Epithelium
Neural Stem Cells
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Mechanisms of Stem Cell Self-Renewal
Self-Renewal of Pluripotent Stem Cells
Summary
References
Chapter 9. Cell Cycle Regulators in Stem Cells
Introduction
Cell Cycle Kinetics of Stem Cells In Vivo
Stem Cell Expansion Ex Vivo
Mammalian Cell Cycle Regulation and Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors
Roles of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors in Stem Cell Regulation
Roles of p21 in Stem Cell Regulation
Roles of p27 in Stem Cell Regulation
Other Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors and the Retinoblastoma Pathway in Stem Cell Regulation
Relation Between Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors and Transforming Growth Factor β-1
CKIS and Notch
Summary and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10. Cell Fusion and the Differentiated State
Introduction
Hybrid Cells and Differentiated Phenotypes
Hybrids of Pluripotent Cells
Reprogramming Somatic Cell Nuclei with EC, ES, or EG Cell Cytoplasm
Cell Fusion and the Demonstration of Stem Cell Plasticity
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Chapter 11. How Cells Change Their Phenotype
Introduction
Metaplasia and Transdifferentiation
Why Study Transdifferentiation?
Examples of the Phenomenon
Dedifferentiation as a Prerequisite for Transdifferentiation
How to Change a Cell’s Phenotype Experimentally
Summary
Acknowledgments
Further Reading
Chapter 12. Somatic Cloning and Epigenetic Reprogramming in Mammals
Introduction – Short History of Somatic Cloning
Technical Aspects of Somatic Nuclear Transfer
Success Rates of Somatic Cloning and the Question of Normality of Cloned Offspring
Epigenetic Reprogramming
Application of Somatic Nuclear Transfer
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPS)
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 13. Engineered Proteins for Controlling Gene Expression
Introduction
Genetic Reprogramming and the Regulation of Gene Networks
Molecular Engineering of Natural Transcription Factors
Synthetic Transcription Factors for Targeted Gene Regulation
Delivery and Regulation
Conclusion
References
Chapter 14. Differentiation in Early Development
Preimplantation Development
From Implantation to Gastrulation
References
Chapter 15. Developmental Mechanisms of Regeneration
Introduction
Mechanisms of Regeneration
Specific Examples of Regenerative Mechanisms
How can these Regenerative Mechanisms be Applied to Regenerative Medicine?
References
Chapter 16. Primordial Germ Cells in Mouse and Human
Introduction
Origin of the Germ Cell Lineage
Migration
Germ Cells in the Genital Ridge
Embryonic Germ Cells
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Cell–ECM Interactions in Repair and Regeneration
Introduction
Composition and Diversity of The ECM
Receptors for Extracellular Matrix Molecules
Signal Transduction Events During Cell–ECM Interactions
Cell–ECM Interactions During Healing of Skin Wounds
Cell–ECM Interactions During Regeneration
Implications for Regenerative Medicine
References
Chapter 18. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
Introduction
Generation of iPS Cells
Molecular Mechanisms in iPS Cell Induction
Recapitulation of Disease Ontology and Drug Screening
iPS Cell Banking
Safety Concerns for Medical Application
Medical Application
Direct Fate Switch
Conclusion
References
Chapter 19. Feeder-Free and Defined Culture Conditions for hESC Growth
Introduction
1 Feeder-Free Culture Methods Using Conditioned Medium and Matrigel or Laminin
2 Feeder-Free Culture Methods Using Defined Conditions
3 Cryopreserving hESCS
4 Characterization of hESC Cultures
References
Chapter 20. Isolation and Maintenance of Murine Embryonic Stem Cells
Introduction
Maintenance of Embryonic Stem Cells
Media
SERA
Colony-Forming Assay for Testing Culture Conditions
Embryonic Stem Cell Passage Culture
Isolation of New Embryonic Stem Cell Lines
Method for Derivation of Embryonic Stem Cells
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 21. Isolation and Maintenance of Primate ES Cells
Introduction
What are Primate ES Cells?
Techniques for the Derivation of hES Cell Lines
“Late Stage” Embryos
Derivation of hES Cell Subclones
Methods for hES Cell Culture
Primate Versus mES Cells
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 22. Embryonic Stem Cells: Derivation and Properties
Introduction
Derivation of Embryonic Stem Cells
Culture of Embryonic Stem Cells
Developmental Potential of Embryonic Stem Cells
Conclusion
References
Chapter 23. Approaches for Derivation and Maintenance of Human ES Cells: Detailed Procedures and Alternatives
Introduction
Setting Up the Lab
Preparing and Screening Reagents
Mechanical Passaging of hES Cell Colonies
Derivation of hES Cells
Maintenance of Established hES Cell Cultures
Freezing hES Cells
Thawing hES Cells
hES Cell Quality Control
References
Chapter 24. Alternate Sources of Human Embryonic Stem Cells
Introduction
Single Blastomere Biopsy
Organismically Dead Embryos
Conclusion
Addendum
References
Chapter 25. Genetic Approaches in Human Embryonic Stem Cells and their Derivatives: Prospects for Regenerative Medicine
Introduction
Maintaining Undifferentiated hESCS
Genetic Approaches to Manipulating hESCS
Differentiation of hESCS into Tissue-Specific Lineages and Transplantation of hESC-Derived Cells
Genetic Modifications of hESC-Derived Progenies
Potential Applications of Genetically Manipulated hESCS and their Derivatives
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 26. Genetic Manipulation of Human Embryonic Stem Cells
Introduction
Methods of Genetic Manipulation
Genetic Modification Approaches
Summary
Addendum
Refinement in Nucleic Acid Introduction Methodologies
Viral Infection
Gene Silencing – RNA Interference
Gene Targeting
Conditional Vectors
Summary
References
Chapter 27. Homologous Recombination in Human Embryonic Stem Cells
Introduction
Targeted Ablation of the HPRT1 Gene as a Tool to Optimize Homologous Recombination Efficiency
Oct4 eGFP/NEO Knock-in
TH eGFP Knock-in
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 28. Derivation and Differentiation of Human Embryonic Germ Cells
Introduction
Human Embryonic Germ Cell Derivation
Embryoid Body-Derived Cells
Further Reading
Chapter 29. Growth Factors and the Serum-Free Culture of Human Pluripotent Stem Cells
Introduction
Mouse Embryonal Carcinoma and Embryonic Stem Cells
Human Embryonal Carcinoma Cells
Human Embryonic Stem Cells
Basic Fibroblast Growth Factor (FGF-2) and Knockout Serum Replacer
Sphingosine-1-Phosphate (S1P) and Platelet-Derived Growth Factor
Future Prospects
References
Chapter 30. Feeder-Free Culture
Introduction
Materials for Feeder-Free hES Cell Culture
Preparation of Conditioned Medium from MEFS
Culture of hES Cells on Matrigel or Laminin in CM
Characterization of Feeder-Free hES Cell Cultures
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Chapter 31. Surface Antigen Markers
Introduction
Cell Surface Embryonic Antigens of the Laboratory Mouse
Human EC and ES Cells
Summary
Appendix: Methods
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 32. Lineage Marking
Definitions
Questions to Ask
Markers and Lineage Marking
Future Directions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 33. Genomic Reprogramming
Introduction
Genomic Reprogramming in Germ Cells
Reprogramming Somatic Nuclei
Conclusions
Further Reading
Chapter 34. Microarray Analysis of Stem Cells and Differentiation
Introduction
Overview of Microarray Technology
Experimental Design
Data Analysis
Postdata Analysis
Examples of Microarray Experiments
Stem Cell Niches
Future Directions
References
Chapter 35. Potential of ES Cell Differentiation Culture for Vascular Biology
Culture for Embryonic Stem Cell Differentiation
Embryonic Stem Cell Differentiation System for Vascular Biology Using Flk1 as Mesodermal Marker
Utility of Embryonic Stem Cell Culture for Cell Biology of Endothelial Cells
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 36. Use of Embryonic Stem Cells to Treat Heart Disease
Introduction
Cardiomyocyte Transplantation as a Paradigm for Treating Diseased Hearts
Cardiomyogenic Differentiation of ES Cells In Vitro
Transplantation of ES Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes
Large-Scale Generation of ES Cell-Derived Cardiomyocytes
Summary and Challenges for the Clinical Implementation of ES Cell-Derived Cardiomyocyte Transplantation
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 37. Embryonic Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering
Introduction
Tissue Engineering Principles and Perspectives
Limitations and Hurdles of Using ES Cells in Tissue Engineering
Summary
References
Chapter 38. Zebrafish and Stem Cell Research
Introduction
Zebrafish System
Acknowledgments
References
VOLUME 2: Adult and Fetal Stem Cells
Chapter 39. The Development of Epithelial Stem Cell Concepts
Introduction
A Definition of Stem Cells
Hierarchically Organized Stem Cell Populations
Skin Stem Cells
The Intestinal Stem Cell System
Stem Cell Organization on the Tongue
Generalized Scheme
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 40. Stem Cells Derived from Amniotic Fluid
Introduction
Amniotic Fluid – Function, Origin, and Composition
Amniotic Fluid Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells
Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter 41. Update on “Stem and Progenitor Cells Isolated from Cord Blood”
Introduction
Addressing Delayed Time to Engraftment and Graft Failure with CB
Cryopreservation of CB Cells
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Generated from CB
Concluding Comments
References
Chapter 42. Stem Cells in Extraembryonic Lineages
Introduction
Trophoblast Lineage
TS Cell Lines
Extraembryonic Endoderm Lineage
Summary
References
Chapter 43. Mesenchymal Stem Cells in Regenerative Medicine
Introduction and History
New Insight
All MSCS are not Created Equal
Clinically Relevant Therapies using MSCS
Clinical Trials
The New MSCS
Medicinal Signaling Cells
Conclusion
References
Chapter 44. Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells
Pluripotent Stem Cells – Embryonic Stem Cells
Postnatal Tissue-Specific Stem Cells – Are Some More Than Multipotent?
Can Pluripotency be Acquired?
Isolation of Rodent MAPCS
Isolation of Human MAPCS
Recent Developments
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 45. Mesenchymal Stem Cells
The Definition of MSCs
The Stem Cell Nature of MSCs
Which Tissues Contain MSCS?
MSC Isolation Techniques
Immunomodulatory Effects of MSCS
Skeletal Tissue Regeneration by MSCS
Non-Skeletal Tissue Regeneration by MSCS
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 46. Stem Cells Derived from Fat – an Update
Therapeutic Use of ASCs
Conclusion
References
Chapter 47. Ontogeny of the Hematopoietic System
Historical Perspective
Sites of Initiation of Primitive and Definitive Hematopoiesis and Vasculogenesis
Cell Migration to Later Sites of Hematopoiesis
Cell Migration to Primary Lymphoid Organs
References
Chapter 48. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cells and Embryonic Hematopoiesis
Blood Formation in Embryoid Bodies
Transformation of an EB-Derived HSC by BCR/ABL
Promoting Hematopoietic Engraftment with STAT5 and HOXB4
Promoting Blood Formation in Vitro with Embryonic Morphogens
Further Reading
Chapter 49. Cell Therapy for Blood Substitutes
Introduction
Red Blood Cells
Megakaryocytes and Platelets
Perspectives
References
Chapter 50. Peripheral Blood Stem Cells
Introduction
Types and Source of Stem Cells in the Peripheral Blood
Endothelial Progenitor Cells
Mesenchymal Stem Cells
Therapeutic Applications of Peripheral Blood Stem Cells
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 51. Human Vascular Progenitor Cells
Human Vascular Development, Maintenance and Renewal
Human Pluripotent Stem Cells as a Source of Vascular Progenitors
References
Further Reading
Chapter 52. Stem Cells and the Regenerating Heart
Introduction
Recruiting Circulating Stem Cell Reserves
The Elusive Cardiac Stem Cell
Evolving Concepts of Regeneration
References
Chapter 53. Cardiac Stem Cells – Biology and Therapeutic Applications
Mammalian Cardiogenesis – Evidence for Progressive Lineage Restriction
Cell-Based Therapeutics for Heart Disease
Mechanisms of Action
Clinical Trials
Methods for Expansion of Cardiac Stem Cells
Recent Discoveries
Conclusions
References
Chapter 54. Stem Cells and Heart Disease
Heart: A Self-Renewing Organ
Distribution of CSCS in the Heart
Repair of Myocardial Damage by Nonresident Primitive Cells
Repair of Myocardial Damage by Resident Primitive Cells
Myocardial Regeneration in Humans
References
Chapter 55. Skeletal Muscle Stem Cells
Introduction
The Original Muscle Stem Cell: The Satellite Cell
Functional and Biochemical Heterogeneity Among Muscle Stem Cells
Unorthodox Origins of Skeletal Muscle
The Muscle Stem Cell Niche
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 56. Stem Cells for the Treatment of Muscular Dystrophy
Introduction
Myoblast Transplantation – Past Failure and New Hope
Unconventional Myogenic Progenitors
Pluripotent Stem Cells for Future Cell-Based Therapies
Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 57. Myoblast Transplantation in Skeletal Muscles
Introduction
Myoblasts as Candidate Cells for Transplantation into Skeletal Muscles
Cell Implantation
Cell Graft Survival
Conclusions
References
Chapter 58. Neurogenesis in the Vertebrate Embryo
Introduction
Embryonic Induction and the Establishment of Neural Tissue
Neuralization of the Ectoderm
Neural Patterning
Proneural Gene Cascade: A Downstream Target of Neural Patterning
Potential Links Between Neural Patterning and Neurogenesis Control
Regulation of Proneural Protein Expression and Activity
Summary
References
Chapter 59. The Nervous System
Introduction
Neural Development
Neural Stem Cells
Neural Differentiation of Mouse ES Cells
Neural Differentiation of Human and Nonhuman Primate ES Cells
Developmental Perspectives
Therapeutic Perspectives
Summary
References
Chapter 60. Stem Cells in the Adult Brain
Introduction
History of Stem Cells in the Adult CNS
Glial Characteristics of Neural Stem Cells
Adult Neurogenesis in Vivo
Summary
References
Chapter 61. Neural Stem Cells – Therapeutic Applications in Neurodegenerative Diseases
Introduction
Definition of Neural Stem Cells
Therapeutic Potential of Neural Stem Cells
Gene Therapy Using Neural Stem Cells
Cell Replacement Using Neural Stem Cells
“Global” Cell Replacement Using Neural Stem Cells
Neural Stem Cells Display an Inherent Mechanism for Rescuing Dysfunctional Neurons
Neural Stem Cells as the Glue that Holds Multiple Therapies Together
Summary
References
Chapter 62. Spinal Cord Injury
Problem
Spinal Cord Organization
Injury
Spontaneous Regeneration
Limitations and Approaches to Repair and Redefining Goals
Spinal Cord Development
Embryonic Stem Cells
Novel Approaches to CNS Repair
Toward Human Trials
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 63. Sensory Epithelium of the Eye and Ear
Introduction
Introduction to Progenitor and Stem Cells in the Retina
The Optic Vesicle Generates Diverse Cell Types that can Undergo Transdifferentiation
In Vivo Neurogenesis in the Posthatch Chicken
Growth of Retinal Neurospheres from the Ciliary Margin of Mammals
Prospects for Stem Cell Therapy in the Retina
Development and Regeneration of Tissues Derived from the Inner Ear
In Vivo Neurogenesis in Postembryonic Animals
In Vitro Expansion of Otic Progenitors
Prospects for Therapy
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 64. Epithelial Skin Stem Cells
A Brief Introduction to Mouse Skin Organization
The Bulge as a Residence of Epithelial Skin Stem Cells
Models of Epithelial Stem Cell Activation
Molecular Fingerprint of the Bulge – Putative Stem Cell Markers
Cell Signaling in Multipotent Epithelial Skin Stem Cells
Commentary and Future Directions
References
Chapter 65. Regeneration of Epidermis from Adult Human Keratinocyte Stem Cells
Introduction
Keratinocyte Stem Cells of the Skin
Stem Cell Therapy
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 66. Burns and Skin Ulcers
Introduction
Burns and Skin Ulcers – the Problem
Epidermal Stem Cells
Stem Cells in Burns and Skin Ulcers – Current Use
Recent and Future Developments
Acknowledgments
References
Further Reading
Chapter 67. Stem Cells in the Gastrointestinal Tract
Introduction
Gastrointestinal Mucosa Contains Multiple Lineages
Epithelial Cell Lineages Originate from a Common Precursor Cell
Single Intestinal Stem Cells Regenerate Whole Crypts Containing All Epithelial Lineages
Mouse Aggregation Chimeras Show that Intestinal Crypts are Clonal Populations
Somatic Mutations in Stem Cells Reveal Stem Cell Hierarchy and Clonal Succession
Human Intestinal Crypts Contain Multiple Epithelial Cell Lineages Derived from a Single Stem Cell
Bone Marrow Stem Cells Contribute to Gut Repopulation after Damage
Gastrointestinal Stem Cells Occupy a Niche Maintained by Isemfs in the Lamina Propria
Multiple Molecules Regulate Gastrointestinal Development, Proliferation, and Differentiation
Wnt/β-Catenin Signaling Pathway Controls Intestinal Stem Cell Function
Transcription Factors Define Regional Gut Specification and Intestinal Stem Cell Fate
Multiple Molecules Define Stem Cell Fate and Cell Position in the Villus–Crypt Axis
Gastrointestinal Neoplasms Originate in Stem Cell Populations
Summary
References
Chapter 68. Pancreatic Stem Cells
Introduction
Definition of Stem Cells and of Progenitor Cells
Progenitor Cells During Embryonic Development of the Pancreas
Progenitor Cells in the Adult Pancreas
Forcing Other Tissues to Adopt a Pancreatic Phenotype
In Vitro Studies
Summary
Further Reading
Chapter 69. Adult Progenitor Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes
Importance of β-Cell Replacement Therapy for Diabetes and the Shortage of Insulin-Producing Cells
Potential of Adult Stem– Progenitor Cells as a Source of Insulin-Producing Cells
Defining β-Cells, Stem Cells, and Progenitor Cells
New β-Cells are Formed Throughout Adult Life
What is the Cellular Origin of Adult Islet Neogenesis?
Transdifferentiation of Nonislet Cells to Islet Cells
Pancreatic Acinar Cell Transdifferentiation
Bone Marrow Cells as a Source of Insulin-Producing Cells
Liver as a Source of Insulin-Producing Cells
Engineering Other Non-β-Cells to Produce Insulin
Attempts to Deliver Insulin Through Constitutive Rather than Regulated Secretion
Summary
References
Chapter 70. Islet Cell Therapy and Pancreatic Stem Cells
Introduction
Benefits of β-Cell Replacement Therapy
Current Limitations of β-Cell Replacement Therapies
Alternative Sources of Insulin-Producing Cells: Stem Cells and β-Cell Regeneration
Pancreatic Development
Islet Neogenesis from ES Cells
Islet Neogenesis from Adult Stem Cells
Transdifferentiation
What the Future may Hold
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 71. Cell Therapy of Liver Disease: From Hepatocytes to Stem Cells
Introduction
Background Studies
Integration of Hepatocytes Following Transplantation
Clinical Hepatocyte Transplantation
Hepatocyte Bridge
Hepatocyte Transplantation in Acute Liver Failure
Hepatocyte Transplantation for Metabolic Liver Disease
Hepatocyte Transplantation – Novel Uses, Challenges, and Future Directions
Conclusion
References
Chapter 72. Adult Liver Stem Cells
Organization and Functions of Adult Mammalian Liver
Liver Stem Cells
References
Chapter 73. Cell Lineages and Stem Cells in the Embryonic Kidney
The Anatomy of Kidney Development
Genes That Control Early Kidney Development
The Establishment of Additional Cell Lineages
What Constitutes a Renal Stem Cell?
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 74. Orthopaedic Applications of Stem Cells
Introduction
Bone
Cartilage
Meniscus
Ligaments and Tendons
Spine
Summary
References
Chapter 75. Somatic Cells – Growth and Expansion Potential of T Lymphocytes
Introduction
T Lymphocytes – Critical for Infection and Cancer Immunity
Studies of Human T Lymphocyte Growth in Cell Culture
Characteristics of Senescent T Lymphocytes
Telomeres and Telomerase
Senescent T Lymphocytes are Present in vivo
Senescent T Lymphocytes and Health
Approaches to Retard Replicative Senescence
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Recent Advances
References
Chapter 76. Designing Tunable Artificial Matrices for Stem Cell Culture
Introduction
The Extracellular Matrix
Developing Artificial Matrices with Tunable Moduli for Stem Cell Culture
Characterization of Matrix Mechanics
Role of Matrix Mechanics in Stem Cell Behavior
Conclusions and Future Directions
References
Chapter 77. Stem Cell Gene Therapy
Introduction
Gene Addition
Genome Editing
Requirements for Successful Stem Cell Gene Therapy
Genome Editing of Human Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cells
Conclusion
References
Chapter 78. Histogenesis in Three-Dimensional Scaffolds
The Need for Replacement Tissues
Tissue Components
Regeneration of Diseased Tissues
Design Parameters for Histogenesis
Synthetic Materials for Histogenesis of New Organs
Future Directions in 3D Scaffolds: 3D Microfabrication
Conclusions
References
Chapter 79. Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering
Introduction
The Reservoirs of Postnatal Stem Cells
Do not be Rigid about Plasticity
Current Approaches to Tissue Engineering
Challenges
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 80. Ethical Considerations
Is it Morally Permissible to Destroy a Human Embryo?
Should We Postpone hES Cell Research?
Can We Benefit from Others’ Destruction of Embryos?
Can We Create an Embryo to Destroy it?
Should We Clone Human Embryos?
What Ethical Guidelines Should Govern hES Cell and Therapeutic Cloning Research?
Summary
References
Further Reading
Chapter 81. Stem Cell Research – Religious Considerations
Mapping the Terrain
Particular Traditions – an Overview
Roman Catholic Contributions and the 14-Day Theory
References
Chapter 82. US Stem Cell Research Policy
Introduction
Sources of Stem Cells
Embryonic Stem Cell Research: US Law and Policy
International Comparisons
State and Private Funding in the USA
Policy as Embryonic Stem Cell Research Moves Forward
Guidelines from the National Academies
Compensating Egg Donors – the Arguments
Commercialization and Access
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 83. Overview of the FDA Regulatory Process
Introduction and Chapter Overview
Brief Legislative History of FDA
Laws, Regulations, and Guidance
FDA Organization and Jurisdictional Issues
Approval Mechanisms and Clinical Studies
Meetings with Industry, Professional Groups, and Sponsors
Regulations and Guidance of Special Interest for Regenerative Medicine
FDA’s Standards Development Program
Advisory Committee Meetings
FDA Research and Critical Path Science
Other Communication Efforts
Conclusion
References
Chapter 84. It’s Not About Curiosity, It’s About Cures: Stem Cell Research – People Help Drive Progress
Choosing Life
Size of the Promise
Personal Promises Fuel Progress
Hope Versus Hype
Giving Life
People Drive Progress
Better Health for All
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1074
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 24th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123859433
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123859426
About the Editor
Anthony Atala
Anthony Atala is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs. Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Stem Cells- Translational Medicine, Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Rejuvenation Research, and Gene Therapy and Regulation; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the International Journal of Artificial Organs, Organogenesis, and Current Urology Reports; and as Editorial Board member of Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Journal of Tissue Science and Engineering, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, Technology, the Journal of Urology, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, BioMed Central-Urology, Urology, and Current Transplantation Reports. Dr. Atala is a recipient of many awards, including the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, the World Technology Award in Health and Medicine, presented to individuals achieving significant and lasting progress, the Samuel D. Gross Prize, awarded every 5 years to a national leading surgical researcher by the Philadelphia Academy of Surgery, the Barringer Medal from the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons for distinguished accomplishments, the Gold Cystoscope award from the American Urological Association for advances in the field, the Ramon Guiteras Award for pioneering research in regenerative medicine and outstanding contributions as a scholar and teacher, the Innovation Award from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for the creation of synthetic organs, and the Rocovich Gold Medal, awarded to a distinguished scientist who has made a major impact on science toward the understanding of human disease. In 2011 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Urology, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Reviews
"The Handbook of Stem Cells, edited by Robert Lanza and colleagues, is an ambitious new text that achieves extraordinary completeness and inclusiveness...the editors have succeeded in putting together a reference that is broad enough in scope, but sufficiently detailed and rigorous, to be of real interest to both new and seasoned investigators in the field. ...In providing this treatise, which covers the history, biology, methods and applications of stem cells, the editors and authors have succeeded in establishing a conceptual framework and a common language for the field. In so doing, they have ensured that this two-volume set will serve as a benchmark reference in stem cell biology for years to come." --Nature Cell Biology, April 2005
"I am firmly convinced this is a set every biologist and physician, whatsoever his specialty, must have on his desk. ...The reader can benefit from the contributions by the foremost authorities and premiere names (more than 300 contributors; addresses provided) in the field of stem cell research. The two-volume collection of articles (155 chapters) covers everything of the present state of stem cell science, from the care and feeding of mouse stem cells to the possible use of embryonic stem cells in spinal cord repair." --European Journal of Histochemistry
"These books make an invaluable contribution to the education of researchers and clinicians both of the present day and of the future. They should be available in libraries of all biology and medical schools as well as those of companies and research institutions." --Ian Wilmut, Times Higher Education Supplement
"...a two volume collection of scientific articles covering everything from the care and feeding of mouse stems cells to the possible use of embryonic stem cells in spinal cord repairs. With 155 chapters and more than 300 contributors, the handbook is the result of a two-year effort to present the state of stem-cell science...The first volume focuses on embryonic stem cells, those found in human and animal embryos. Volume two covers stem cells drawn from fetuses and the 'adult' stem cells available in the bodies of children and adults...Actors Mary Tyler Moore and Christopher Reeve, who have previously lobbied for stem-cell research, also contributed chapters." --Lisa Eckelbecker, Telegram and Gazette
"...a collection of definitive articles by the world's experts... the research outlined in this volume is equally certain to contribute to cures for cancer and for a large number of other less famous diseases - many of mysterious origin - that presently represent terrible afflictions for humanity." --Bruce Alberts, President of the National Academy of Sciences (from the Foreword to Volume 1)
"This two-volume book is a much-needed attempt to bring together the cumulative work of many investigators in widely diverse aspects of stem cell studies." --E. Donnal Thomas, Nobel Laureate Medicine/Physiology, 1990 (from the Foreword to Volume 2)
"...the Handbook of Stem Cells is highly recommended primarily as a reference for scientists in the field of animal development...Academic medical libraries and other academic or special libraries serving researchers in cell and developmental biology will particularly benefit from having this handbook available." --E-Streams, February 2005
"Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. ("ACT"; OTCBB: ACTC), a leader in the field of regenerative medicine, announced today that its chief scientific officer, Robert Lanza, M.D. and Anthony Atala, M.D., W.H. Boyce Professor and Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, have released the second edition of Handbook of Stem Cells (Academic Press/Elsevier), the widely-recognized definitive resource in the field of stem cells. It includes a Forward by Professor Sir Martin Evans, Ph.D., FRS, co- winner of the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 2007. Sir Martin is credited with discovering embryonic stem cells and is considered one of the chief architects of the field of stem cell research. The two-volume set also includes contributions from dozens of stem cell pioneers, including James Thomson, Shinya Yamanaka, Doug Melton, Janet Rossant, and Robert Langer (a member of ACT’s board of directors), among others, as well as patient advocate Mary Tyler Moore." --PharmiWeb.com
"Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. ("ACT"; OTCBB: ACTC), a leader in the field of regenerative medicine, announced today that its chief scientific officer, Robert Lanza, M.D. and Anthony Atala, M.D., W.H. Boyce Professor and Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, have released the second edition of Handbook of Stem Cells (Academic Press/Elsevier), the widely-recognized definitive resource in the field of stem cells. It includes a Forward by Professor Sir Martin Evans, Ph.D., FRS, co- winner of the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine in 2007. Sir Martin is credited with discovering embryonic stem cells and is considered one of the chief architects of the field of stem cell research. The two-volume set also includes contributions from dozens of stem cell pioneers, including James Thomson, Shinya Yamanaka, Doug Melton, Janet Rossant, and Robert Langer (a member of ACT’s board of directors), among others, as well as patient advocate Mary Tyler Moore." --BioPortfolio.com