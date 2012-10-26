Handbook of Sputter Deposition Technology
2nd Edition
Fundamentals and Applications for Functional Thin Films, Nano-Materials and MEMS
Description
This thoroughly updated new edition includes an entirely new team of contributing authors with backgrounds specializing in the various new applications of sputtering technology. It forms a bridge between fundamental theory and practical application, giving an insight into innovative new materials, devices and systems.
Organized into three parts for ease of use, this Handbook introduces the fundamentals of thin films and sputtering deposition, explores the theory and practices of this field, and also covers new technology such as nano-functional materials and MEMS.
Wide varieties of functional thin film materials and processing are described, and experimental data is provided with detailed examples and theoretical descriptions.
Key Features
- A strong applications focus, covering current and emerging technologies, including nano-materials and MEMS (microelectrolmechanical systems) for energy, environments, communications, and/or bio-medical field. New chapters on computer simulation of sputtering and MEMS completes the update and insures that the new edition includes the most current and forward-looking coverage available
- All applications discussed are supported by theoretical discussions, offering readers both the "how" and the "why" of each technique
- 40% revision: the new edition includes an entirely new team of contributing authors with backgrounds specializing in the various new applications that are covered in the book and providing the most up-to-date coverage available anywhere
Readership
Materials and Electrical Engineers in the automotive, medical, semiconductors, space, plastics, and military industries
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I: Fundamentals of Sputtering
1. Thin Films and Nanomaterials
1.1 Thin Films and Nanomaterials
1.2 Thin Film Devices and MEMS
1.3 Thin Film Deposition
1.4 Characterization of Thin Films
1.5 Sputtering as a Nanomaterial Engineering
References
2. Sputtering Phenomena
2.1 Sputter Yield
2.2 Sputtered Atoms
2.3 Mechanism of Sputtering
References
3. Sputtering Systems
3.1 Gas Discharge
3.2 Sputtering Systems
3.3 Practical Aspects of Sputtering Systems
References
Part II: Theory and Practice: Sputtering Deposition of Functional Thin Films
4. Computer Simulation
4.1 Features of Sputter Deposition
4.2 Roles of Sputtering Gas in Sputter Deposition
4.3 Significance of Analysis of the Transport Process of Sputtered Particles Through Sputtering Gas
4.4 Analysis of the Transport Process of Sputtered Particles by MC Method
4.5 Applications
4.6 Summary
References
5. Basic Process of Sputtering Deposition
5.1 Control of Film Quality
5.2 Reactive Sputtering–
5.3 Typical Deposition Conditions of Functional Thin Films
References
6. Functional Thin Films
6.1 ZnO Thin Films
6.2 Compound Oxide Thin Films
6.3 Nitrides, Carbides, Silicates, Selenides
6.4 Amorphous Thin Films
6.5 Miscellaneous
References
Part III: Sputtering Technology for Nanomaterials and Thin Film MEMS
7. Ferroelectric Thin Films
7.1 Ferroelectric Thin Film Materials
7.2 Control of Thin Film Structure
7.3 Nanometer Structure
References
8. Thin Film MEMS
8.1 Thin Film Materials for MEMS
8.2 PZT-Based Thin Film MEMS
8.3 High-Performance PZT-Based Thin Films for MEMS
References
9. Micro-Fabrication by Sputtering
9.1 Classification of Sputter Etching
9.2 Ion Beam Sputter Etching
9.3 Diode Sputter Etching
9.4 Plasma Etching
9.5 Deposition into Deep Trench Structure
9.6 Compact Plasma System
References
Appendix 1: Fundamental Physical Constants
Appendix 2: Table of Conversion Factors
Appendix 3: Electric Units, Their Symbols and Conversion Factors
Postscript
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2013
- Published:
- 26th October 2012
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437734843
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437734836
About the Author
Kiyotaka Wasa
Affiliations and Expertise
Matsushita Electric, Ltd. and Yokohama City University, Japan