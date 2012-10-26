Handbook of Sputter Deposition Technology

This thoroughly updated new edition includes an entirely new team of contributing authors with backgrounds specializing in the various new applications of sputtering technology. It forms a bridge between fundamental theory and practical application, giving an insight into innovative new materials, devices and systems.

Organized into three parts for ease of use, this Handbook introduces the fundamentals of thin films and sputtering deposition, explores the theory and practices of this field, and also covers new technology such as nano-functional materials and MEMS.

Wide varieties of functional thin film materials and processing are described, and experimental data is provided with detailed examples and theoretical descriptions.